

Jaclyn Smith is an American actress and businesswoman who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over five decades, she has amassed a significant net worth through her various ventures. In this article, we will delve into Jaclyn Smith’s net worth and explore nine interesting facts about her.

1. Jaclyn Smith Net Worth

As of 2024, Jaclyn Smith’s net worth is estimated to be around $120 million. She has earned her wealth through her successful acting career, as well as her business ventures in the fashion industry. Smith is best known for her role as Kelly Garrett in the hit television series “Charlie’s Angels,” which catapulted her to fame in the 1970s.

2. Early Life and Career

Jaclyn Smith was born on October 26, 1945, in Houston, Texas. She began her career as a model before transitioning into acting. In 1976, she landed her breakthrough role in “Charlie’s Angels,” which ran for five seasons and solidified her status as a television icon. Smith went on to star in numerous TV movies and series, as well as feature films, throughout her career.

3. Fashion Empire

In addition to her acting career, Jaclyn Smith has found success as a businesswoman in the fashion industry. She launched her own line of clothing, accessories, and home goods at Kmart in the 1980s, which became a massive success and generated millions in sales. Smith’s brand continues to thrive and remains popular with consumers to this day.

4. Philanthropy Work

Jaclyn Smith is also known for her philanthropic efforts, supporting various charitable causes over the years. She has been involved with organizations such as the American Cancer Society, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Feed the Children. Smith has used her platform to raise awareness and funds for important causes close to her heart.

5. Personal Life

Jaclyn Smith has been married four times and has two children. She was first married to actor Roger Davis in 1968, followed by Dennis Cole in 1978, Anthony B. Richmond in 1981, and Brad Allen in 1997. Smith’s personal life has been the subject of tabloid speculation over the years, but she has remained resilient and focused on her career and family.

6. Age, Height, and Weight

As of 2024, Jaclyn Smith is 78 years old. She stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) and weighs around 130 lbs (59 kg). Smith maintains a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and a balanced diet, which has helped her stay fit and active well into her later years.

7. Relationship Status

Jaclyn Smith is currently happily married to her fourth husband, Brad Allen. The couple tied the knot in 1997 and have remained together ever since. Smith and Allen share a strong bond and continue to support each other in their respective endeavors. Their enduring relationship is a testament to their commitment and love for each other.

8. Continued Success

Despite being in her late 70s, Jaclyn Smith shows no signs of slowing down. She continues to work in the entertainment industry, making guest appearances on television shows and participating in various projects. Smith’s enduring popularity with audiences has cemented her status as a beloved figure in Hollywood.

9. Legacy and Impact

Jaclyn Smith’s influence extends beyond her acting career and fashion empire. She has inspired generations of women with her grace, talent, and philanthropy work. Smith’s legacy as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry serves as a reminder of the power of perseverance and determination in achieving success.

In conclusion, Jaclyn Smith’s net worth of $120 million is a testament to her successful career as an actress and businesswoman. Through her talent, hard work, and dedication, she has become a household name and an inspiration to many. With her enduring legacy and impact on the entertainment industry, Jaclyn Smith continues to be a beloved figure in Hollywood.



