Jackie Schimmel Net Worth



Jackie Schimmel is a well-known internet personality, podcast host, and influencer who has gained a significant following over the years. She is best known for her podcast, “The Bitch Bible,” where she discusses everything from pop culture to personal anecdotes with her signature humor and wit. With her no-holds-barred attitude and unfiltered opinions, Jackie has built a loyal fan base and has become a prominent figure in the world of entertainment.

As of the year 2024, Jackie Schimmel’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. While she may not be a household name like some other celebrities, Jackie has managed to make a name for herself in the digital space and has turned her passion for entertainment into a lucrative career. Here are 9 interesting facts about Jackie Schimmel and her rise to fame:

1. Early Beginnings: Jackie Schimmel was born on February 29, 1988, in Phoenix, Arizona. She grew up with a passion for entertainment and always dreamed of making it big in Hollywood. After graduating from college, Jackie moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams and eventually found success in the world of digital media.

2. The Bitch Bible Podcast: In 2014, Jackie Schimmel launched her podcast, “The Bitch Bible,” as a way to share her unfiltered opinions on pop culture, relationships, and everything in between. The podcast quickly gained a following for its candid and humorous take on life, and Jackie’s sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude resonated with listeners.

3. Social Media Influence: Jackie Schimmel has a strong presence on social media, with over 500,000 followers on Instagram and over 100,000 followers on Twitter. She regularly shares updates on her podcast, personal life, and thoughts on current events, and engages with her fans in a candid and relatable way.

4. Brand Collaborations: Over the years, Jackie has collaborated with various brands and companies on sponsored content and partnerships. From fashion and beauty to lifestyle and entertainment, Jackie has worked with a wide range of brands that align with her personal brand and values.

5. Author and Entrepreneur: In addition to her podcasting and social media endeavors, Jackie Schimmel is also an author and entrepreneur. She has written a book, “The Bitch Bible,” which was released in 2018 and became a bestseller. Jackie also runs her own merchandise line, featuring clothing, accessories, and other products inspired by her podcast and personal style.

6. Personal Life: Jackie Schimmel is married to her husband, Andrew Schimmel, and the couple has two children together. Despite her busy career and online presence, Jackie prioritizes her family and values her time spent with her loved ones. She often shares glimpses of her family life on social media and in her podcast episodes.

7. Controversies: Throughout her career, Jackie Schimmel has faced some controversies and backlash for her outspoken opinions and controversial statements. However, she has always stood by her beliefs and remained unapologetic about her views, which has only solidified her reputation as a bold and fearless personality.

8. Philanthropy: Jackie Schimmel is also involved in various philanthropic efforts and charitable causes. She has used her platform to raise awareness and funds for organizations that support causes such as mental health, women’s empowerment, and animal rights. Jackie is passionate about giving back to her community and making a positive impact in the world.

9. Future Endeavors: Looking ahead to the future, Jackie Schimmel shows no signs of slowing down. With her growing influence and loyal fan base, she continues to expand her brand and explore new opportunities in the entertainment industry. Whether through podcasting, writing, or entrepreneurship, Jackie is sure to leave her mark on the world for years to come.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions about Jackie Schimmel and her net worth:

1. What is Jackie Schimmel’s age?

As of the year 2024, Jackie Schimmel is 36 years old.

2. How tall is Jackie Schimmel?

Jackie Schimmel stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall.

3. What is Jackie Schimmel’s weight?

Jackie Schimmel’s weight is not publicly disclosed.

4. Who is Jackie Schimmel married to?

Jackie Schimmel is married to her husband, Andrew Schimmel.

5. How many children does Jackie Schimmel have?

Jackie Schimmel has two children with her husband, Andrew.

6. What is Jackie Schimmel’s podcast called?

Jackie Schimmel hosts a podcast called “The Bitch Bible.”

7. When did Jackie Schimmel start her podcast?

Jackie Schimmel launched her podcast, “The Bitch Bible,” in 2014.

8. What is the title of Jackie Schimmel’s book?

Jackie Schimmel wrote a book titled “The Bitch Bible,” which was released in 2018.

9. How many followers does Jackie Schimmel have on Instagram?

Jackie Schimmel has over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

10. What is Jackie Schimmel’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Jackie Schimmel’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

11. What causes is Jackie Schimmel passionate about?

Jackie Schimmel is passionate about causes such as mental health, women’s empowerment, and animal rights.

12. Is Jackie Schimmel involved in philanthropy?

Yes, Jackie Schimmel is involved in various philanthropic efforts and charitable causes.

13. Does Jackie Schimmel have any upcoming projects?

While specific projects may not be disclosed, Jackie Schimmel continues to explore new opportunities in the entertainment industry.

14. How does Jackie Schimmel interact with her fans?

Jackie Schimmel engages with her fans on social media and through her podcast episodes, sharing updates and personal insights.

15. What is Jackie Schimmel’s approach to controversies?

Jackie Schimmel remains unapologetic about her beliefs and opinions, standing by her views even in the face of controversy.

16. How does Jackie Schimmel balance her career and personal life?

Jackie Schimmel prioritizes her family and values her time spent with loved ones, finding a balance between her career and personal life.

17. What can we expect from Jackie Schimmel in the future?

With her growing influence and expanding brand, Jackie Schimmel is sure to continue making waves in the entertainment industry for years to come.

In summary, Jackie Schimmel is a dynamic and fearless personality who has carved out a unique niche for herself in the world of entertainment. From her successful podcast to her entrepreneurial ventures, Jackie continues to push boundaries and challenge the status quo. With her unwavering confidence and candid approach, Jackie Schimmel is a force to be reckoned with and a true inspiration for aspiring creators and influencers everywhere.



