Jack Soo Net Worth



Jack Soo was a beloved actor and singer who left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. Known for his roles in television shows like “Barney Miller” and “Flower Drum Song,” Soo’s talent and charisma endeared him to audiences around the world. In this article, we will delve into Jack Soo’s net worth, as well as explore some interesting facts about his life and career.

1. Jack Soo’s net worth was estimated to be around $2 million at the time of his passing in 1979. While this may not seem like a large sum by today’s standards, it was a significant amount during Soo’s heyday in the entertainment industry. His earnings came from his work as an actor, singer, and performer in various mediums.

2. Soo was born Goro Suzuki on October 28, 1917, in Oakland, California. He was the son of Japanese immigrant parents, who ran a restaurant in the city. Soo grew up in a diverse community and was exposed to various cultures and languages from a young age. This upbringing would later influence his career as an actor, as he often played characters of different ethnic backgrounds.

3. Jack Soo served in the United States Army during World War II, where he was stationed in Europe. After the war, he returned to the United States and began pursuing a career in show business. His experiences in the military shaped his worldview and informed his performances, adding depth and authenticity to his portrayals on screen.

4. One of Soo’s most iconic roles was as Detective Nick Yemana on the television series “Barney Miller.” The character was known for his deadpan humor, unique delivery, and love of gambling. Soo’s portrayal of Yemana endeared him to audiences and cemented his place in television history. The role also earned him critical acclaim and a loyal fan following.

5. In addition to his work on “Barney Miller,” Jack Soo also appeared in the film adaptation of “Flower Drum Song” in 1961. The musical, based on the novel by C.Y. Lee, was one of the first Hollywood films to feature a predominantly Asian cast. Soo’s performance as Sammy Fong, a nightclub owner, showcased his singing and acting abilities and helped break down barriers for Asian American actors in the industry.

6. Soo was known for his smooth baritone voice and performed in nightclubs and cabarets throughout his career. His musical talents were showcased in various productions, including Broadway shows and television specials. Soo’s singing voice was a defining feature of his performances and endeared him to fans of all ages.

7. Jack Soo was married twice during his lifetime. His first marriage ended in divorce, and he later remarried actress Jan Zdelar in 1968. The couple remained together until Soo’s death in 1979. Zdelar was a supportive partner and shared Soo’s love of the arts. Their relationship was a source of strength and inspiration for Soo throughout his career.

8. Despite facing discrimination and typecasting in Hollywood, Jack Soo remained dedicated to his craft and continued to pursue roles that challenged stereotypes and showcased his talents. He was a trailblazer for Asian American actors in the industry and paved the way for future generations to follow in his footsteps. Soo’s legacy lives on in his work and the impact he had on representation in film and television.

9. Jack Soo passed away on January 11, 1979, at the age of 61. His death was a great loss to the entertainment community, as Soo was beloved by fans and colleagues alike. His contributions to the arts continue to be celebrated and remembered, and his influence can be seen in the work of actors and performers today.

In conclusion, Jack Soo was a talented and charismatic actor who left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. His net worth may have been modest by today’s standards, but his contributions to film, television, and music were invaluable. Soo’s legacy as a trailblazer for Asian American representation and his memorable performances will always be remembered and cherished by fans around the world.

