Jace Norman Net Worth



Jace Norman is a household name for many fans of the hit Nickelodeon show “Henry Danger.” The young actor has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with his charming personality and impressive acting skills. But aside from his on-screen success, Jace Norman has also managed to build an impressive net worth that has solidified his status as one of the most successful young actors in Hollywood.

As of the year 2024, Jace Norman’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million. This impressive sum is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft, as well as his ability to leverage his fame into various business ventures. But there’s more to Jace Norman than just his net worth. Here are 9 interesting facts about the young actor that you may not have known:

1. Jace Norman was born on March 21, 2000, in Corrales, New Mexico. This makes him 24 years old in the year 2024.

2. Before landing his breakout role on “Henry Danger,” Jace Norman appeared in various commercials and minor television roles. His big break came when he was cast as the lead in the Nickelodeon series, which premiered in 2014.

3. In addition to his acting career, Jace Norman has also ventured into producing. He served as an executive producer on the Nickelodeon show “The Substitute,” which premiered in 2020.

4. Jace Norman is also a successful entrepreneur. He has launched his own production company, called “Xenon Pictures,” which produces content for various platforms.

5. Despite his busy schedule, Jace Norman remains dedicated to his education. He is currently pursuing a degree in business at the University of Southern California.

6. Jace Norman is also a philanthropist, using his platform to raise awareness for various causes. He has worked with organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

7. In 2019, Jace Norman won the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Male TV Star for his role in “Henry Danger.” This accolade further solidified his status as a fan favorite.

8. Jace Norman is known for his laid-back and down-to-earth personality, which has endeared him to fans of all ages. He is often praised for his humility and kindness towards others.

9. In addition to his work in television, Jace Norman has also appeared in a few feature films, including “Bixler High Private Eye” and “Blurt!” His versatility as an actor has allowed him to showcase his talents in various genres.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions about Jace Norman:

1. How tall is Jace Norman?

Jace Norman stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall.

2. Is Jace Norman married?

As of the year 2024, Jace Norman is not married.

3. Who is Jace Norman dating?

Jace Norman keeps his personal life relatively private, so his dating life is not publicly known.

4. What is Jace Norman’s weight?

Jace Norman’s weight is around 165 pounds.

5. What other projects has Jace Norman worked on?

In addition to “Henry Danger,” Jace Norman has appeared in films such as “Bixler High Private Eye” and “Blurt!”

6. Does Jace Norman have any siblings?

Jace Norman has an older brother named Xander Norman.

7. How did Jace Norman get his start in acting?

Jace Norman began his acting career by appearing in commercials and minor television roles before landing his breakout role on “Henry Danger.”

8. What is Jace Norman’s production company called?

Jace Norman’s production company is called “Xenon Pictures.”

9. What is Jace Norman studying at the University of Southern California?

Jace Norman is pursuing a degree in business at the University of Southern California.

10. What awards has Jace Norman won?

Jace Norman won the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Male TV Star in 2019 for his role in “Henry Danger.”

11. How does Jace Norman give back to the community?

Jace Norman is a philanthropist who has worked with organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

12. What is Jace Norman’s approach to acting?

Jace Norman is known for his laid-back and down-to-earth personality, which has endeared him to fans of all ages.

13. How old is Jace Norman?

Jace Norman was born on March 21, 2000, making him 24 years old in the year 2024.

14. What is Jace Norman’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Jace Norman’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million.

15. What is Jace Norman’s favorite part of acting?

Jace Norman has cited the opportunity to portray diverse characters as his favorite part of acting.

16. What are Jace Norman’s future plans?

Jace Norman plans to continue acting and producing content that resonates with audiences of all ages.

17. What is Jace Norman’s advice for aspiring actors?

Jace Norman advises aspiring actors to stay true to themselves and work hard to achieve their goals.

In conclusion, Jace Norman’s impressive net worth is a reflection of his talent, hard work, and dedication to his craft. The young actor has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, and his future looks brighter than ever. With his passion for acting, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy, Jace Norman is set to continue making a positive impact both on and off the screen.



