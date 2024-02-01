Iggy Azalea Net Worth



Iggy Azalea is an Australian rapper, singer, and songwriter who has become one of the most recognizable faces in the music industry. With her unique style and catchy songs, Iggy has amassed a significant amount of wealth throughout her career. As of the year 2024, Iggy Azalea’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.

But what sets Iggy Azalea apart from other artists in the industry? Here are 9 interesting facts about her that you may not know:

1. Iggy Azalea’s Real Name: Iggy Azalea was born Amethyst Amelia Kelly on June 7, 1990, in Sydney, Australia. She chose the stage name “Iggy” after her childhood dog and “Azalea” after the street she grew up on.

2. Iggy Azalea’s Rise to Fame: Iggy moved to the United States in 2006 to pursue her music career and eventually gained recognition for her mixtape “Ignorant Art” in 2011. She signed a record deal with T.I.’s Grand Hustle Records in 2012 and released her debut album “The New Classic” in 2014, which included the hit single “Fancy.”

3. Iggy Azalea’s Grammy Nomination: In 2015, Iggy received four Grammy nominations for her work on “Fancy” and “Problem” with Ariana Grande. While she did not win any awards, the nominations solidified her status as a rising star in the music industry.

4. Iggy Azalea’s Controversies: Throughout her career, Iggy has faced criticism for cultural appropriation and accusations of inauthenticity in her music. Despite the controversies, Iggy has continued to create music that resonates with her fans.

5. Iggy Azalea’s Fashion Sense: Iggy is known for her bold and daring fashion choices, often seen wearing extravagant outfits on the red carpet. She has collaborated with fashion brands such as Steve Madden and Fashion Nova to create her own clothing lines.

6. Iggy Azalea’s Personal Life: Iggy has been in high-profile relationships with athletes such as Nick Young and Playboi Carti. She gave birth to her son, Onyx, in 2020 and has been open about the challenges of balancing motherhood with her music career.

7. Iggy Azalea’s Business Ventures: In addition to her music career, Iggy has ventured into the beauty industry with the launch of her own makeup collection in collaboration with BH Cosmetics. She has also invested in real estate properties in Los Angeles.

8. Iggy Azalea’s Philanthropy: Iggy has used her platform to support various charitable causes, including LGBTQ rights and mental health awareness. She has donated to organizations such as GLAAD and the Trevor Project.

9. Iggy Azalea’s Future Plans: As of 2024, Iggy continues to release new music and perform at live events around the world. She has hinted at a possible upcoming album and tour, keeping her fans eagerly anticipating what’s next from the talented artist.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Iggy Azalea:

1. How old is Iggy Azalea?

2. How tall is Iggy Azalea?

Iggy Azalea is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall.

3. What is Iggy Azalea’s weight?

4. Is Iggy Azalea married?

5. Who is Iggy Azalea dating?

6. How did Iggy Azalea get her start in music?

7. What is Iggy Azalea’s biggest hit song?

8. Does Iggy Azalea have any children?

9. What controversies has Iggy Azalea been involved in?

10. What fashion brands has Iggy Azalea collaborated with?

11. What charitable causes does Iggy Azalea support?

12. What business ventures has Iggy Azalea pursued?

13. How many Grammy nominations has Iggy Azalea received?

14. What is Iggy Azalea’s net worth?

15. What are Iggy Azalea’s future plans in music?

As of 2024, Iggy continues to release new music and perform at live events, with hints of a possible upcoming album and tour.

16. Where does Iggy Azalea currently reside?

17. What is Iggy Azalea’s favorite thing about being an artist?

In conclusion, Iggy Azalea has established herself as a talented and successful artist in the music industry, with a net worth of $20 million as of 2024. From her rise to fame to her fashion sense and philanthropic efforts, Iggy continues to captivate audiences with her music and persona. With a promising future ahead, Iggy Azalea remains a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world.



