Howard Hewett Net Worth



Howard Hewett is an American singer-songwriter and actor who has made a name for himself in the world of R&B and soul music. With a career spanning over four decades, Hewett has amassed a considerable net worth through his music, acting, and other ventures. In this article, we will explore Howard Hewett’s net worth, along with some interesting facts about the talented artist.

1. Howard Hewett’s Net Worth: As of 2024, Howard Hewett’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. This impressive sum is a result of his successful music career, which has seen him release several hit songs and albums over the years.

2. Early Life and Career: Howard Hewett was born on October 1, 1955, in Akron, Ohio. He began his music career in the 1970s as a member of the R&B group Shalamar, where he served as the lead vocalist. The group released several successful albums and singles, including hits like “The Second Time Around” and “A Night to Remember.”

3. Solo Career: After leaving Shalamar in the mid-1980s, Howard Hewett embarked on a successful solo career, releasing several solo albums that showcased his impressive vocal range and soulful sound. His debut solo album, “I Commit to Love,” was a commercial success and solidified his status as a solo artist.

4. Acting Career: In addition to his music career, Howard Hewett has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films and television shows over the years. He has showcased his acting chops in projects like “House Party 2” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” further expanding his artistic repertoire.

5. Collaborations: Throughout his career, Howard Hewett has collaborated with several other artists in the music industry, including Anita Baker, Dionne Warwick, and George Duke. These collaborations have helped to further showcase his talent and versatility as a vocalist.

6. Awards and Recognition: Howard Hewett’s talent has not gone unnoticed, as he has received several awards and accolades over the years for his contributions to the music industry. He has been nominated for Grammy Awards and has won Soul Train Music Awards for his work.

7. Personal Life: Howard Hewett has been married three times and has children from his previous marriages. He is currently married to Angela Hewett and resides in Los Angeles, California. Hewett is known for his philanthropic efforts and has been involved in various charitable causes over the years.

8. Height and Weight: Howard Hewett stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) and weighs around 165 lbs (75 kg). His impressive physique has helped him maintain a stage presence that captivates audiences around the world.

9. Legacy: Howard Hewett’s legacy in the music industry is undeniable, as he continues to inspire fans and fellow artists with his soulful voice and timeless music. His contributions to R&B and soul music have solidified his status as a music icon, and his influence can be seen in the work of many artists today.

In conclusion, Howard Hewett’s net worth is a reflection of his talent, hard work, and dedication to his craft. As he continues to create music and entertain audiences around the world, it is clear that his legacy will endure for years to come.

