How Much Was Rory Calhoun Worth



Rory Calhoun was an American actor, screenwriter, and producer who was active in Hollywood from the 1940s to the 1990s. Born Francis Timothy McCown on August 8, 1922, in Los Angeles, California, Calhoun began his career as a model before transitioning to acting. Over the course of his long and successful career, Calhoun appeared in over 80 films and television shows, becoming a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Calhoun’s net worth at the time of his passing in 1999 was estimated to be around $1 million. While this may seem modest compared to the fortunes of some of today’s Hollywood stars, it was a substantial sum for an actor of Calhoun’s era. In this article, we will delve into the life and career of Rory Calhoun, exploring his net worth and uncovering some interesting facts about the man behind the legend.

1. Rory Calhoun’s Early Life

2. Rise to Fame

Calhoun’s big break came in 1945 when he was discovered by a talent scout and signed to a contract with 20th Century Fox. He changed his name to Rory Calhoun and began appearing in small roles in films such as “Wake of the Red Witch” and “The Red House.” His rugged good looks and natural charisma quickly caught the attention of audiences and critics alike, and he soon became a rising star in Hollywood.

3. Leading Man Status

By the 1950s, Calhoun had established himself as a leading man in the film industry, starring in a string of successful Westerns and action films. His roles in movies like “The Silver Whip” and “Domino Kid” showcased his talent for playing tough, no-nonsense characters with a hint of vulnerability. Calhoun’s on-screen presence and undeniable charm endeared him to audiences around the world, solidifying his status as a Hollywood heartthrob.

4. Television Career

In the 1960s, Calhoun transitioned to television, where he found success as the star of the popular Western series “The Texan.” The show ran for four seasons and further cemented Calhoun’s reputation as a talented and versatile actor. Calhoun also made guest appearances on other hit shows of the era, including “The Virginian” and “Gunsmoke,” showcasing his range as an actor.

5. Personal Life

Despite his success in Hollywood, Calhoun’s personal life was marked by turmoil and scandal. He was married four times and had numerous affairs, leading to a reputation as a womanizer. Calhoun also struggled with alcoholism and legal issues throughout his life, which affected his career and public image. Despite these challenges, Calhoun remained dedicated to his craft and continued to work in the entertainment industry until his passing.

6. Business Ventures

In addition to his acting career, Calhoun was also involved in various business ventures, including owning a successful cattle ranch in California. He was known for his entrepreneurial spirit and keen business sense, which helped him diversify his income and build wealth outside of the entertainment industry. Calhoun’s investments and real estate holdings contributed to his overall net worth and financial stability.

7. Charity Work

Despite his reputation as a Hollywood bad boy, Calhoun was also known for his philanthropy and charity work. He was a generous donor to various causes, including children’s charities and animal welfare organizations. Calhoun’s charitable efforts endeared him to fans and colleagues alike, showcasing his compassionate and giving nature outside of the spotlight.

8. Legacy

Rory Calhoun passed away on April 28, 1999, at the age of 76, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry. His contributions to film and television continue to be celebrated by fans and critics, who remember him as a talented actor and charismatic leading man. Calhoun’s influence can be seen in the work of countless actors who followed in his footsteps, making him a true pioneer of the silver screen.

9. Interesting Facts About Rory Calhoun

– Calhoun served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II, earning a Purple Heart for his bravery in combat.

– He was known for his love of animals and owned a menagerie of exotic pets, including lions, tigers, and monkeys.

– Calhoun was a skilled horseman and performed many of his own stunts in Western films.

– He was a talented singer and musician, recording several albums during his career.

– Calhoun was a devoted father to his four children, whom he raised with love and affection.

– He was a lifelong fan of classic Hollywood cinema and collected memorabilia from his favorite films and actors.

– Calhoun was a devout Christian and credited his faith with helping him overcome personal challenges.

– He was a regular fixture at Western film festivals and conventions, where he was beloved by fans for his warmth and generosity.

– Calhoun’s distinctive voice and rugged good looks made him a sought-after actor for radio dramas and voiceover work.

In conclusion, Rory Calhoun was a true Hollywood legend whose talent and charisma endeared him to audiences around the world. His net worth of $1 million at the time of his passing in 1999 may not have been as high as some of today’s stars, but it was a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. Calhoun’s legacy lives on in the hearts of his fans and in the timeless films and television shows he left behind. He will always be remembered as a talented actor, devoted father, and generous philanthropist who made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

Common Questions About Rory Calhoun:

1. What was Rory Calhoun’s net worth?

At the time of his passing in 1999, Rory Calhoun’s net worth was estimated to be around $1 million.

2. How old was Rory Calhoun when he passed away?

Rory Calhoun passed away on April 28, 1999, at the age of 76.

3. How tall was Rory Calhoun?

Rory Calhoun stood at a height of 6 feet 4 inches.

4. What was Rory Calhoun’s weight?

Rory Calhoun’s weight was reported to be around 190 pounds.

5. How many times was Rory Calhoun married?

Rory Calhoun was married four times throughout his life.

6. Did Rory Calhoun have children?

Yes, Rory Calhoun had four children whom he raised with love and affection.

7. What was Rory Calhoun’s most famous role?

Rory Calhoun’s most famous role was as Bill Longley in the Western series “The Texan.”

8. Did Rory Calhoun serve in the military?

Yes, Rory Calhoun served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II, earning a Purple Heart for his bravery in combat.

9. What other business ventures was Rory Calhoun involved in?

In addition to his acting career, Rory Calhoun owned a successful cattle ranch in California and was involved in various real estate investments.

10. What were Rory Calhoun’s hobbies?

Rory Calhoun was known for his love of animals, horseback riding, and collecting memorabilia from classic Hollywood films.

11. Was Rory Calhoun involved in charity work?

Yes, Rory Calhoun was a generous donor to various children’s charities and animal welfare organizations.

12. Did Rory Calhoun have any special talents?

Rory Calhoun was a skilled singer and musician, recording several albums during his career.

13. What was Rory Calhoun’s favorite genre of film?

Rory Calhoun was best known for his work in Western films, where he excelled at playing tough, no-nonsense characters.

14. Was Rory Calhoun a religious person?

Yes, Rory Calhoun was a devout Christian and credited his faith with helping him overcome personal challenges.

15. How did Rory Calhoun pass away?

Rory Calhoun passed away from complications related to diabetes on April 28, 1999.

16. What was Rory Calhoun’s favorite film that he appeared in?

Rory Calhoun was particularly fond of his role in “The Silver Whip,” where he played a heroic cowboy who saves a town from outlaws.

17. What was Rory Calhoun’s lasting legacy in Hollywood?

Rory Calhoun’s legacy in Hollywood is one of talent, charisma, and generosity, as he made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry through his work on screen and his charitable efforts off screen.

