How Much Is Lee Trevino Worth



Lee Trevino is a legendary professional golfer with an incredible career and a net worth that reflects his success both on and off the course. Born on December 1, 1939, in Dallas, Texas, Lee Trevino has become one of the most iconic figures in the world of golf. His unique playing style, charming personality, and remarkable talent have earned him a place among the greatest golfers of all time.

While it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact figure for Lee Trevino’s net worth, it’s estimated to be around $50 million as of 2024. This impressive sum is a result of his numerous tournament wins, lucrative endorsements, and successful business ventures. But there’s much more to Lee Trevino than just his wealth. Here are nine interesting facts about this golfing legend:

1. Lee Trevino was a self-taught golfer

Unlike many professional golfers who receive formal training from a young age, Lee Trevino taught himself how to play the game. Growing up in a poor family in Texas, Trevino couldn’t afford golf lessons, so he learned by watching other players and practicing on his own. His natural talent and dedication to the sport eventually led him to a successful career as a professional golfer.

2. He overcame a difficult childhood

Lee Trevino’s childhood was marked by poverty, hardship, and adversity. Raised in a small shack without running water or electricity, Trevino had to work odd jobs to help support his family. Despite these challenges, he remained focused on his dream of becoming a professional golfer. His perseverance and determination are a testament to his strength of character and resilience.

3. He won six major championships

Throughout his illustrious career, Lee Trevino won a total of six major championships, including two U.S. Opens, two British Opens, and two PGA Championships. His impressive record and consistent performance on the biggest stages of golf solidified his reputation as one of the greatest players of his generation.

4. He was known for his humor and wit

Lee Trevino was not only a talented golfer but also a charismatic and entertaining personality. He was famous for his quick wit, sense of humor, and colorful anecdotes, which endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. Trevino’s lighthearted approach to the game made him a beloved figure in the world of golf and helped him stand out from his competitors.

5. He had a successful career off the course

In addition to his achievements on the golf course, Lee Trevino has had a successful career off the course as well. He has worked as a golf course designer, television commentator, and motivational speaker, leveraging his expertise and experience to diversify his professional portfolio. Trevino’s entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen have contributed to his overall net worth and financial success.

6. He has received numerous accolades and honors

Over the years, Lee Trevino has been recognized for his contributions to the sport of golf with numerous awards and honors. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1981, cementing his legacy as a golfing legend. Trevino has also received the PGA Tour Lifetime Achievement Award and the Bob Jones Award, among other prestigious accolades.

7. He has a passion for giving back

Lee Trevino is known for his philanthropy and dedication to charitable causes. He has been actively involved in various initiatives aimed at supporting underprivileged children, promoting golf education, and empowering young athletes. Trevino’s commitment to giving back to his community and making a positive impact on the world reflects his compassionate nature and generous spirit.

8. He continues to inspire new generations of golfers

Even in retirement, Lee Trevino remains a source of inspiration for aspiring golfers and fans of the sport. His enduring legacy, remarkable career, and timeless wisdom continue to resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds. Trevino’s influence on the world of golf transcends generations, making him a true icon and role model for future champions.

9. He is a beloved figure in the golfing community

Lee Trevino’s warm personality, humble demeanor, and genuine love for the game have earned him a special place in the hearts of golf fans around the world. He is revered not only for his skill as a golfer but also for his authenticity, kindness, and down-to-earth attitude. Trevino’s popularity and universal appeal have made him a beloved figure in the golfing community.

In conclusion, Lee Trevino is not just a successful golfer with a substantial net worth – he is a living legend whose impact on the sport of golf extends far beyond his achievements on the course. His remarkable journey from humble beginnings to international fame is a testament to his talent, perseverance, and indomitable spirit. As one of the most iconic figures in the history of golf, Lee Trevino’s legacy will continue to inspire and uplift generations of players and fans for years to come.

17 Common Questions about Lee Trevino:

1. How old is Lee Trevino?

– Lee Trevino was born on December 1, 1939, making him 84 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Lee Trevino?

– Lee Trevino is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

3. What is Lee Trevino’s weight?

– Lee Trevino weighs around 170 pounds.

4. Is Lee Trevino married?

– Lee Trevino is married to his wife, Claudia Trevino.

5. Does Lee Trevino have children?

– Lee Trevino has two children, Richard and Olivia.

6. What is Lee Trevino’s net worth?

– Lee Trevino’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million as of 2024.

7. Where does Lee Trevino live?

– Lee Trevino lives in Dallas, Texas.

8. What is Lee Trevino’s favorite golf course?

– Lee Trevino has expressed a fondness for Augusta National Golf Club.

9. How many PGA Tour wins does Lee Trevino have?

– Lee Trevino has 29 PGA Tour wins to his name.

10. What is Lee Trevino’s best finish at the Masters?

– Lee Trevino’s best finish at the Masters was tied for 10th place in 1975.

11. How many major championships has Lee Trevino won?

– Lee Trevino has won a total of six major championships.

12. What is Lee Trevino’s favorite golf memory?

– Lee Trevino has cited winning the U.S. Open in 1968 as his favorite golf memory.

13. Does Lee Trevino still play golf?

– Lee Trevino occasionally plays golf for leisure but no longer competes professionally.

14. What is Lee Trevino’s favorite golf shot?

– Lee Trevino is known for his low, penetrating ball flight, which he has credited as his favorite golf shot.

15. Who is Lee Trevino’s favorite golfing partner?

– Lee Trevino has mentioned Jack Nicklaus as his favorite golfing partner.

16. What is Lee Trevino’s advice for aspiring golfers?

– Lee Trevino often emphasizes the importance of hard work, dedication, and mental toughness for aspiring golfers.

17. How has Lee Trevino inspired others?

– Lee Trevino’s rags-to-riches story, charismatic personality, and impressive career have inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles in pursuit of success.

In summary, Lee Trevino is not only a successful golfer with a significant net worth but also a beloved figure in the golfing community. His remarkable career, enduring legacy, and positive impact on the world of golf have solidified his status as a true icon and role model for generations to come. Lee Trevino’s journey from humble beginnings to international fame serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for aspiring golfers and fans of the sport alike.



