Drew Carey is a well-known comedian, actor, and game show host who has been entertaining audiences for decades. With his quick wit and charming personality, Carey has become a household name in the entertainment industry. But just how much is Drew Carey worth? In 2024, Drew Carey’s net worth is estimated to be around $165 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Drew Carey and his impressive wealth:

1. Drew Carey’s career began in stand-up comedy, where he honed his skills and developed his unique comedic style. His big break came when he was discovered by a talent scout while performing at a comedy club in Cleveland, Ohio.

2. Carey’s first major television role was on the hit sitcom “The Drew Carey Show,” which ran from 1995 to 2004. The show was a huge success and earned Carey critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

3. In 2007, Carey became the host of the long-running game show “The Price is Right,” taking over for the legendary Bob Barker. Carey’s hosting style was a hit with audiences, and the show’s ratings soared under his leadership.

4. Carey is also a successful voice actor, lending his talents to animated shows like “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.” His distinctive voice and comedic timing have made him a sought-after voiceover artist in Hollywood.

5. In addition to his work in television, Carey is also an accomplished author. He has written several books, including an autobiography titled “Dirty Jokes and Beer: Stories of the Unrefined,” which was a New York Times bestseller.

6. Carey is a philanthropist who is actively involved in charitable causes. He has supported organizations like the USO and the Best Friends Animal Society, and has used his platform to raise awareness for important issues.

7. Carey is known for his love of sports, particularly soccer. He is a co-owner of the Seattle Sounders FC, a Major League Soccer team, and is a passionate supporter of the sport.

8. Carey is also a talented photographer and has published a book of his photography titled “Drew Carey: The Art of the Party.” His photographs capture candid moments and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his life in show business.

9. Despite his success and wealth, Carey remains humble and down-to-earth. He is known for his generosity and kindness, and is respected by his peers in the entertainment industry.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Drew Carey:

1. How old is Drew Carey?

Drew Carey was born on May 23, 1958, so in 2024, he will be 66 years old.

2. How tall is Drew Carey?

Drew Carey is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall.

3. How much does Drew Carey weigh?

Drew Carey’s weight fluctuates, but he is estimated to weigh around 200 pounds (91 kg).

4. Is Drew Carey married?

As of 2024, Drew Carey is not married. He was previously engaged to Nicole Jaracz, but the couple called off their engagement in 2012.

5. Who is Drew Carey dating?

Drew Carey keeps his personal life private, so it is not known if he is currently dating anyone.

6. What is Drew Carey’s net worth?

In 2024, Drew Carey’s net worth is estimated to be around $165 million.

7. What is Drew Carey’s real name?

Drew Carey’s real name is Drew Allison Carey.

8. Where is Drew Carey from?

Drew Carey was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio.

9. What other TV shows has Drew Carey appeared on?

In addition to “The Drew Carey Show” and “The Price is Right,” Drew Carey has appeared on shows like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and “Drew Carey’s Improv-A-Ganza.”

10. Does Drew Carey have any children?

Drew Carey does not have any children.

11. What is Drew Carey’s favorite hobby?

Drew Carey is a big fan of soccer and enjoys watching and playing the sport in his free time.

12. What is Drew Carey’s favorite food?

Drew Carey has mentioned in interviews that he enjoys eating barbecue and Mexican food.

13. Does Drew Carey have any pets?

Drew Carey is a dog lover and has a pet dog named Buddy.

14. What is Drew Carey’s favorite movie?

Drew Carey has mentioned that one of his favorite movies is “The Godfather.”

15. What is Drew Carey’s favorite book?

Drew Carey has mentioned that he enjoys reading mystery novels, with authors like Agatha Christie being among his favorites.

16. What is Drew Carey’s favorite vacation destination?

Drew Carey enjoys traveling and has mentioned that he loves visiting Hawaii for its beautiful beaches and relaxed atmosphere.

17. What are Drew Carey’s future plans?

Drew Carey continues to host “The Price is Right” and is working on new projects in television and film. He also plans to continue his philanthropic work and support causes that are important to him.

In summary, Drew Carey is a talented entertainer with a successful career in comedy, acting, and hosting. His wealth and success are a result of his hard work, talent, and dedication to his craft. With his down-to-earth personality and generous spirit, Carey has endeared himself to audiences around the world and will continue to entertain and inspire for years to come.