How Much Does Sean Sticksʼʼ Larkin Make Per Episode



Sean “Sticks” Larkin is a well-known law enforcement officer and television personality who has gained fame for his appearances on various reality TV shows. The question that many fans have is, how much does Sean Sticks Larkin make per episode? While his exact salary is not public knowledge, we can make some educated guesses based on his level of fame and the success of the shows he appears on.

1. Sean Sticks Larkin first gained recognition for his work as a police officer in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He rose through the ranks to become a sergeant and was known for his dedication to serving the community.

2. In addition to his work as a police officer, Sean Sticks Larkin has also made a name for himself in the world of reality television. He has appeared on shows such as Live PD and PD Cam, where he provides commentary and insight into police work.

3. It is estimated that Sean Sticks Larkin makes a significant amount of money from his television appearances. While the exact figure is not known, it is likely that he earns a substantial salary per episode, given the popularity of the shows he appears on.

4. Sean Sticks Larkin’s salary is likely boosted by his status as a fan favorite on Live PD. The show has a large and dedicated following, and viewers tune in regularly to see Sean in action.

5. In addition to his work on television, Sean Sticks Larkin is also active on social media. He has a large following on platforms such as Instagram, where he shares updates on his life and work.

6. Sean Sticks Larkin is known for his tough but fair approach to policing. He has a reputation for being a dedicated and hardworking officer who takes his job seriously.

7. Sean Sticks Larkin is also known for his distinctive appearance, which includes his signature sunglasses and shaved head. He has a rugged and masculine look that has endeared him to fans.

8. In addition to his work on television, Sean Sticks Larkin is also involved in various charitable activities. He has used his platform to raise awareness for causes such as mental health and addiction recovery.

9. Overall, it is clear that Sean Sticks Larkin is a talented and versatile individual who has found success both in law enforcement and in the world of reality television. While his exact salary per episode may not be known, it is likely that he is well-compensated for his work.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fans may have about Sean Sticks Larkin:

1. How old is Sean Sticks Larkin?

Sean Sticks Larkin was born on December 7, 1973, which would make him 51 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Sean Sticks Larkin?

Sean Sticks Larkin stands at a height of 6 feet 2 inches.

3. What is Sean Sticks Larkin’s weight?

Sean Sticks Larkin’s weight is not publicly known.

4. Is Sean Sticks Larkin married?

Sean Sticks Larkin was previously married but is currently single.

5. Who is Sean Sticks Larkin dating?

Sean Sticks Larkin’s dating life is not public knowledge.

6. How much does Sean Sticks Larkin make per episode?

7. What shows has Sean Sticks Larkin appeared on?

Sean Sticks Larkin has appeared on shows such as Live PD and PD Cam.

8. What is Sean Sticks Larkin’s net worth?

Sean Sticks Larkin’s net worth is not publicly known.

9. What is Sean Sticks Larkin’s real name?

Sean Sticks Larkin’s real name is Sean Larkin.

10. Where is Sean Sticks Larkin from?

Sean Sticks Larkin is from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

11. Does Sean Sticks Larkin have any children?

Sean Sticks Larkin has a daughter.

12. What is Sean Sticks Larkin’s background in law enforcement?

Sean Sticks Larkin rose through the ranks to become a sergeant in the Tulsa Police Department.

13. Does Sean Sticks Larkin have any siblings?

Sean Sticks Larkin has a brother who is also a police officer.

14. What is Sean Sticks Larkin’s favorite part of being on television?

Sean Sticks Larkin has stated that he enjoys being able to show the public the reality of police work.

15. Does Sean Sticks Larkin have any hobbies outside of work?

Sean Sticks Larkin enjoys spending time outdoors and staying active.

16. What is Sean Sticks Larkin’s favorite TV show?

Sean Sticks Larkin has mentioned that he enjoys watching crime dramas.

17. How does Sean Sticks Larkin handle the pressures of being in the public eye?

Sean Sticks Larkin has stated that he tries to stay grounded and focused on his work.

In conclusion, Sean Sticks Larkin is a talented and dedicated individual who has found success in both law enforcement and television. While his exact salary per episode may not be known, it is clear that he is well-compensated for his work. Fans can continue to follow his career and enjoy his appearances on their favorite shows.



