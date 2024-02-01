Hoda Kotb Net Worth



Hoda Kotb is a beloved television personality, best known for her role as co-anchor of NBC’s Today show alongside Savannah Guthrie. With her infectious smile and warm personality, Hoda has captured the hearts of millions of viewers around the world. But beyond her successful career in broadcasting, Hoda Kotb has also built an impressive net worth through various ventures and endorsements. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Hoda Kotb’s net worth, along with some interesting facts about her life and career.

Hoda Kotb’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Hoda Kotb’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. This impressive sum is a result of her successful career in television, as well as various endorsement deals and other business ventures. Hoda’s salary as co-anchor of the Today show is reported to be around $8 million per year, making her one of the highest-paid personalities on television.

Interesting Facts About Hoda Kotb

1. Hoda Kotb was born in Norman, Oklahoma, on August 9, 1964. She is of Egyptian descent, with her parents immigrating to the United States when she was a young child. Hoda has spoken openly about her heritage and the influence it has had on her life and career.

2. Before joining the Today show, Hoda Kotb worked as a news anchor and reporter for various local news stations, including CBS affiliate WINK-TV in Fort Myers, Florida, and ABC affiliate WWL-TV in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her experience in the field of journalism helped prepare her for her role on national television.

3. In addition to her work on the Today show, Hoda Kotb is also a best-selling author. She has written several books, including “Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee,” which details her personal struggles and triumphs throughout her life and career.

4. Hoda Kotb is also a philanthropist, actively supporting various charitable organizations and causes. She has worked with organizations such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the American Cancer Society, using her platform to raise awareness and funds for important causes.

5. Hoda Kotb is a proud mother to two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom she adopted in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Hoda has been open about her journey to motherhood and the joy that her daughters have brought into her life.

6. In 2018, Hoda Kotb made history as the first woman to be named a permanent co-anchor of the Today show, alongside Savannah Guthrie. This milestone was a testament to Hoda’s talent and popularity with viewers, solidifying her place as a leading figure in television journalism.

7. Hoda Kotb has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including several Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on the Today show. She is widely respected for her professionalism, warmth, and ability to connect with audiences on a personal level.

8. In addition to her work on television, Hoda Kotb has also dabbled in acting, making cameo appearances in various TV shows and films. Her charisma and charm have endeared her to audiences of all ages, making her a versatile talent in the entertainment industry.

9. Hoda Kotb is known for her positive outlook on life and her ability to inspire others through her words and actions. She is a role model for women of all ages, showing that with hard work, determination, and a positive attitude, anything is possible.

Common Questions About Hoda Kotb

1. How old is Hoda Kotb?

Hoda Kotb was born on August 9, 1964, making her 59 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Hoda Kotb?

Hoda Kotb is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

3. What is Hoda Kotb’s weight?

Hoda Kotb’s weight is not publicly disclosed.

4. Is Hoda Kotb married?

Hoda Kotb is not married but is in a long-term relationship with her partner, Joel Schiffman.

5. Does Hoda Kotb have children?

Yes, Hoda Kotb has two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom she adopted in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

6. What is Hoda Kotb’s net worth?

Hoda Kotb’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million as of 2024.

7. How much does Hoda Kotb make per year?

Hoda Kotb’s salary as co-anchor of the Today show is reported to be around $8 million per year.

8. What books has Hoda Kotb written?

Hoda Kotb has written several books, including “Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee.”

9. What charitable causes does Hoda Kotb support?

Hoda Kotb supports various charitable organizations, including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

10. What awards has Hoda Kotb won?

Hoda Kotb has won several Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on the Today show.

11. What is Hoda Kotb’s heritage?

Hoda Kotb is of Egyptian descent, with her parents immigrating to the United States when she was a young child.

12. How did Hoda Kotb become a co-anchor of the Today show?

Hoda Kotb made history as the first woman to be named a permanent co-anchor of the Today show in 2018, alongside Savannah Guthrie.

13. What TV shows and films has Hoda Kotb appeared in?

Hoda Kotb has made cameo appearances in various TV shows and films, showcasing her acting talent.

14. What is Hoda Kotb’s approach to life and work?

Hoda Kotb is known for her positive outlook on life and her ability to inspire others through her words and actions.

15. How many siblings does Hoda Kotb have?

Hoda Kotb has one sister, Hala.

16. What is Hoda Kotb’s favorite hobby?

Hoda Kotb enjoys cooking and spending time with her family in her free time.

17. What is Hoda Kotb’s favorite quote?

Hoda Kotb’s favorite quote is “Everything happens for a reason.”

In conclusion, Hoda Kotb is a talented and inspirational figure in the world of television journalism, with a net worth of $30 million as of 2024. Beyond her successful career, Hoda is also a loving mother, philanthropist, and author, known for her positive attitude and ability to connect with audiences on a personal level. With her warm smile and infectious personality, Hoda Kotb continues to inspire and uplift viewers around the world.



