Hitman Holla Net Worth



Hitman Holla, whose real name is Gerald Fulton Jr., is a well-known American battle rapper, actor, and comedian. Born on March 29, 1988, in St. Louis, Missouri, Hitman Holla rose to fame for his impressive performances in rap battles and his charismatic personality. With his quick wit, sharp rhymes, and undeniable stage presence, he has become one of the most popular figures in the battle rap scene. But beyond his talent as a rapper, Hitman Holla has also ventured into acting and comedy, showcasing his versatility as an entertainer.

As of the year 2024, Hitman Holla’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. This impressive sum is a result of his successful career in the entertainment industry, where he has managed to carve out a niche for himself and build a loyal fan base. But there is more to Hitman Holla than just his net worth. Here are 9 interesting facts about this multi-talented artist:

1. Family Ties: Hitman Holla comes from a close-knit family and often credits them for his success. He has a strong bond with his parents and siblings, who have been a source of support and inspiration throughout his career.

2. Musical Background: Before making a name for himself as a battle rapper, Hitman Holla had a passion for music and was involved in the local music scene in St. Louis. His early experiences in music helped shape his unique style and approach to rap battles.

3. Acting Career: In addition to his rap career, Hitman Holla has also dabbled in acting, appearing in several movies and TV shows. His charismatic personality and natural talent have made him a sought-after talent in the entertainment industry.

4. Comedy Chops: Hitman Holla is not just a skilled rapper and actor, but also a talented comedian. His quick wit and sense of humor have endeared him to audiences, and he often incorporates comedy into his performances.

5. Charitable Work: Despite his success, Hitman Holla remains humble and is dedicated to giving back to his community. He has been involved in various charitable initiatives and has used his platform to raise awareness for important causes.

6. Business Ventures: In addition to his entertainment career, Hitman Holla has also ventured into business, investing in various ventures and projects. His business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit have helped him diversify his income streams and secure his financial future.

7. Social Media Star: Hitman Holla has a strong presence on social media, where he interacts with fans, shares updates about his projects, and showcases his comedic talents. His engaging personality and relatable content have helped him amass a large following online.

8. Fashion Icon: Known for his stylish outfits and signature look, Hitman Holla has become a fashion icon in the hip-hop community. His sense of style and attention to detail have earned him praise from fashion critics and fans alike.

9. Philanthropic Efforts: Hitman Holla is passionate about giving back to his community and has been involved in various philanthropic efforts over the years. From hosting charity events to donating to worthy causes, he is committed to making a positive impact on the world.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Hitman Holla:

1. How old is Hitman Holla?

Hitman Holla was born on March 29, 1988, which makes him 36 years old as of the year 2024.

2. What is Hitman Holla’s height and weight?

Hitman Holla is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

3. Is Hitman Holla married?

As of 2024, Hitman Holla is not married, but he keeps his personal life private, so it is unclear if he is in a relationship.

4. Who is Hitman Holla dating?

Hitman Holla has not publicly disclosed information about his dating life, so his relationship status remains unknown.

5. What are Hitman Holla’s upcoming projects?

Hitman Holla is constantly working on new music, comedy, and acting projects, so fans can expect to see more from him in the near future.

6. How did Hitman Holla get his stage name?

Hitman Holla chose his stage name as a nod to his quick wit and sharp rhymes, likening his skills to that of a skilled hitman in the rap battle arena.

7. What inspired Hitman Holla to pursue a career in entertainment?

Hitman Holla’s passion for music, comedy, and acting inspired him to pursue a career in entertainment and share his talents with the world.

8. What sets Hitman Holla apart from other battle rappers?

Hitman Holla’s unique style, charisma, and versatility set him apart from other battle rappers, making him a standout talent in the industry.

9. How does Hitman Holla give back to his community?

Hitman Holla gives back to his community through various charitable initiatives, donations, and events that raise awareness for important causes.

10. What are Hitman Holla’s hobbies outside of his career?

Hitman Holla enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and exploring new experiences outside of his career.

11. How does Hitman Holla stay grounded despite his success?

Hitman Holla stays grounded by surrounding himself with supportive friends and family, staying true to his values, and remaining humble in the face of fame.

12. What advice does Hitman Holla have for aspiring artists?

Hitman Holla advises aspiring artists to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams, no matter the obstacles they face.

13. What is Hitman Holla’s favorite part of being an entertainer?

Hitman Holla’s favorite part of being an entertainer is connecting with fans, making people laugh, and inspiring others through his work.

14. How does Hitman Holla handle criticism and negativity?

Hitman Holla approaches criticism and negativity with grace, using it as motivation to improve and grow as an artist, rather than letting it discourage him.

15. What are Hitman Holla’s long-term goals in the entertainment industry?

Hitman Holla’s long-term goals include continuing to create meaningful and impactful work, expanding his brand, and inspiring others through his art.

16. What legacy does Hitman Holla hope to leave behind?

Hitman Holla hopes to leave behind a legacy of positivity, inspiration, and creativity, inspiring future generations of artists to pursue their passions and dreams.

17. How can fans support Hitman Holla’s work?

Fans can support Hitman Holla by streaming his music, watching his performances, following him on social media, and attending his shows to show their love and appreciation for his talent.

In conclusion, Hitman Holla is a multi-talented artist who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry through his skills as a rapper, actor, and comedian. With a net worth of $3 million as of 2024, he has achieved success and acclaim for his work, while also giving back to his community and inspiring others through his art. As he continues to grow and evolve in his career, Hitman Holla remains a beloved figure in the hip-hop and entertainment worlds, leaving a lasting impact on fans and aspiring artists alike.



