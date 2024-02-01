Harvey Korman Net Worth



Harvey Korman was an American actor and comedian who gained fame for his work on television shows and in films. He was born on February 15, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, and passed away on May 29, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. Korman was best known for his roles on popular television series like “The Carol Burnett Show” and in films like “Blazing Saddles.”

Harvey Korman’s net worth in the year 2024 is estimated to be around $5 million. While he may not have been one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, Korman’s talent and comedic timing made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Harvey Korman:

1. Early Career: Harvey Korman got his start in show business as a voice actor on radio programs in the 1950s. He then transitioned to television, where he found success as a performer on variety shows and sitcoms.

2. The Carol Burnett Show: Korman is perhaps best known for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show,” where he played a variety of memorable characters and showcased his comedic talents. His partnership with Carol Burnett was a highlight of the show, and the two actors had great chemistry on screen.

3. Emmy Wins: Harvey Korman won four Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show.” His performances were praised for their humor and wit, and he became a favorite among audiences and critics alike.

4. Film Career: In addition to his television work, Korman also appeared in several films throughout his career. He had a memorable role in the classic comedy “Blazing Saddles,” where he played the corrupt politician Hedley Lamarr.

5. Voice Acting: Korman was also known for his work as a voice actor in animated films and television shows. He lent his talents to projects like “The Flintstones” and “The Pink Panther,” where his distinctive voice brought characters to life.

6. Broadway Star: Harvey Korman also had a successful career on Broadway, appearing in several stage productions over the years. His versatility as a performer allowed him to excel in both comedic and dramatic roles.

7. Personal Life: Korman was married twice and had four children. He was known for his sense of humor and his warm personality, both on and off screen.

8. Legacy: Harvey Korman’s contributions to the world of comedy and entertainment have left a lasting impact. His work continues to be celebrated by fans and fellow performers, who admire his talent and his ability to bring joy to audiences.

9. Remembered Fondly: Though Harvey Korman is no longer with us, his work lives on through reruns of “The Carol Burnett Show” and his many other projects. He is remembered as a talented actor and comedian who brought laughter to countless people around the world.

Common Questions about Harvey Korman:

1. How old was Harvey Korman when he passed away?

Harvey Korman was 81 years old when he passed away in 2008.

2. How tall was Harvey Korman?

Harvey Korman was 6 feet 2 inches tall.

3. What was Harvey Korman’s weight?

Harvey Korman’s weight was not publicly disclosed.

4. Who was Harvey Korman married to?

Harvey Korman was married to Donna Ehlert from 1960 to 1977, and to Deborah Korman from 1982 until his death in 2008.

5. Did Harvey Korman have any children?

Yes, Harvey Korman had four children: Maria, Chris, Katherine, and Laura.

6. What was Harvey Korman’s first major television role?

Harvey Korman’s first major television role was on “The Danny Kaye Show” in the early 1960s.

7. What was the name of Harvey Korman’s character in “Blazing Saddles”?

Harvey Korman played the character Hedley Lamarr in “Blazing Saddles.”

8. How many Emmy Awards did Harvey Korman win for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show”?

Harvey Korman won four Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show.”

9. What animated film did Harvey Korman provide a voice for?

Harvey Korman provided a voice for the character Dictabird in “The Flintstones.”

10. What was Harvey Korman’s favorite role?

Harvey Korman once said that his favorite role was playing Hedley Lamarr in “Blazing Saddles.”

11. Did Harvey Korman ever perform on Broadway?

Yes, Harvey Korman had a successful career on Broadway and appeared in several stage productions.

12. What was Harvey Korman’s comedic style?

Harvey Korman was known for his dry wit, impeccable timing, and ability to improvise on the spot.

13. Did Harvey Korman have any siblings?

Harvey Korman had two brothers, Donald and Robert.

14. What was Harvey Korman’s favorite memory from “The Carol Burnett Show”?

Harvey Korman often spoke fondly of the camaraderie and laughter shared among the cast and crew of “The Carol Burnett Show.”

15. What was Harvey Korman’s last film role?

Harvey Korman’s last film role was in the 2006 comedy “Dr. Dolittle 3.”

16. How did Harvey Korman pass away?

Harvey Korman passed away from complications of abdominal aortic aneurysm surgery in 2008.

17. What is Harvey Korman’s legacy in the entertainment industry?

Harvey Korman is remembered as a talented actor and comedian who brought joy and laughter to audiences around the world.

In summary, Harvey Korman was a beloved figure in the world of comedy and entertainment, known for his talent, wit, and warmth. His work on television, in film, and on stage has left a lasting impact, and he continues to be celebrated by fans and fellow performers. Harvey Korman’s net worth may not have been in the millions, but his legacy as a legendary entertainer is priceless.



