Hakimi Wife Net Worth



Achraf Hakimi is a professional footballer who is widely known for his speed, versatility, and attacking prowess on the field. However, what many people may not know is that he is also married to a successful and influential woman who has made a name for herself in the world of fashion and business. In this article, we will explore the net worth of Hakimi’s wife and delve into nine interesting facts about her that set her apart from the typical footballer’s spouse.

Hakimi’s wife, Hiba Abouk, is a Spanish-Tunisian actress and model who has gained recognition for her work in both film and television. Born on October 30, 1986, in Madrid, Spain, Hiba has a diverse cultural background that has influenced her career and personal life. Standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds, she exudes confidence and elegance both on and off the red carpet.

One of the most striking aspects of Hiba Abouk is her impressive net worth, which is estimated to be around $5 million as of the year 2024. This figure is a result of her successful career in the entertainment industry, as well as her ventures in the fashion and beauty sectors. Hiba’s net worth is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft, and she continues to inspire others with her entrepreneurial spirit.

Now, let’s take a closer look at nine interesting facts about Hiba Abouk that showcase her unique personality and accomplishments:

1. Multilingualism: Hiba is fluent in several languages, including Spanish, Arabic, French, and English. This linguistic versatility has allowed her to connect with a diverse audience and expand her reach in the entertainment industry.

2. Educational Background: Before pursuing a career in acting and modeling, Hiba studied at the Universidad Complutense de Madrid, where she earned a degree in journalism. Her academic background has equipped her with valuable skills that have been instrumental in her professional success.

3. Acting Career: Hiba made her acting debut in the Spanish TV series “El Príncipe” in 2014, where she played the role of Fátima Ben Barek. Her performance garnered critical acclaim and established her as a rising star in the industry. Since then, she has appeared in numerous film and television projects, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

4. Fashion Icon: Hiba is renowned for her impeccable sense of style and has become a fashion icon in her own right. She frequently graces the red carpet in designer ensembles that showcase her sophisticated taste and fashion-forward sensibility.

5. Philanthropic Endeavors: Hiba is actively involved in charitable causes and has used her platform to raise awareness about issues such as gender equality and children’s rights. She is a passionate advocate for social justice and strives to make a positive impact in the world.

6. Entrepreneurial Ventures: In addition to her acting career, Hiba has ventured into the world of fashion and beauty, launching her own line of clothing and cosmetics. Her entrepreneurial spirit has led to the creation of successful business ventures that reflect her creativity and vision.

7. Fitness Enthusiast: Hiba is a dedicated fitness enthusiast who prioritizes health and wellness in her daily life. She maintains a rigorous exercise routine and follows a balanced diet to stay in top physical condition.

8. Relationship with Achraf Hakimi: Hiba’s marriage to Achraf Hakimi has been a source of inspiration for many fans, as the couple exemplifies love, respect, and mutual support. Their relationship is built on a foundation of trust and understanding, and they continue to celebrate each other’s successes both on and off the field.

9. Global Influence: Hiba’s influence extends beyond the borders of Spain, as she has captivated audiences around the world with her talent and charisma. Her international appeal has solidified her status as a global icon and role model for aspiring actors and entrepreneurs.

In conclusion, Hiba Abouk is a multifaceted and accomplished individual who has made a significant impact in the worlds of entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy. Her net worth of $5 million is a reflection of her hard work and dedication to her craft, and she continues to inspire others with her creativity and passion. As she and Achraf Hakimi navigate the challenges and triumphs of their respective careers, they serve as a shining example of a power couple who support and uplift each other in pursuit of their dreams.

