Goldie Hawn Net Worth



Goldie Hawn is a beloved American actress, producer, and singer who has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with her charming personality and comedic talents. Born on November 21, 1945, in Washington, D.C., Goldie has enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood spanning over five decades. She has starred in numerous hit films, including “Cactus Flower,” “Private Benjamin,” and “The First Wives Club,” earning critical acclaim and a loyal fan base along the way.

As of the year 2024, Goldie Hawn’s net worth is estimated to be around $90 million. However, her wealth is not just a result of her acting career but also her success as a producer, author, and businesswoman. Here are nine interesting facts about Goldie Hawn and her impressive net worth:

1. Goldie Hawn’s Early Career:

Goldie Hawn began her career as a dancer and appeared in various television shows in the 1960s. She gained recognition for her role as a regular cast member on the sketch comedy show “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” which helped launch her acting career.

2. Breakthrough Role in “Cactus Flower”:

In 1969, Goldie Hawn won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film “Cactus Flower.” This marked a turning point in her career and solidified her status as a leading actress in Hollywood.

3. Success as a Producer:

In addition to her acting career, Goldie Hawn has found success as a producer, with credits on films such as “Private Benjamin” and “Wildcats.” Her production company, Hawn/Sylbert Movie Company, has been involved in the creation of several successful films.

4. Bestselling Author:

Goldie Hawn is also a bestselling author, having written several books on mindfulness and meditation. Her book “10 Mindful Minutes” was a New York Times bestseller and has been praised for its practical approach to mindfulness.

5. Entrepreneurial Ventures:

Goldie Hawn has ventured into the business world with the launch of her lifestyle brand, MindUP, which focuses on promoting mental wellness and mindfulness in schools. The brand has been successful in promoting emotional intelligence and resilience in children.

6. Philanthropic Efforts:

Goldie Hawn is known for her philanthropic work, particularly in the field of children’s mental health. She founded The Hawn Foundation, which aims to provide children with the tools they need to lead happier, more fulfilling lives.

7. Personal Life:

Goldie Hawn has been in a long-term relationship with actor Kurt Russell since 1983. The couple shares a blended family, with Goldie having two children from a previous marriage and Kurt having one child. Their relationship has been a source of inspiration for many fans.

8. Awards and Recognition:

Throughout her career, Goldie Hawn has received numerous awards and accolades for her contributions to the entertainment industry. She has won multiple Golden Globe Awards and has been nominated for Academy Awards for her performances in various films.

9. Continued Success:

Even in her late 70s, Goldie Hawn continues to be a prominent figure in Hollywood, with upcoming projects that are sure to further solidify her legacy in the industry. Her enduring popularity and talent ensure that her net worth will continue to grow in the years to come.

In conclusion, Goldie Hawn’s impressive net worth of $90 million is a testament to her multifaceted career and entrepreneurial spirit. From her early days as a dancer to her current status as a Hollywood icon, Goldie has proven time and again that she is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Her dedication to her craft, philanthropic efforts, and business acumen have all contributed to her success and solidified her status as a true Hollywood legend.

**Common Questions About Goldie Hawn**

1. How old is Goldie Hawn?

Goldie Hawn was born on November 21, 1945, making her 78 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Goldie Hawn?

Goldie Hawn stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall.

3. What is Goldie Hawn’s weight?

Goldie Hawn’s weight is around 132 pounds.

4. Who is Goldie Hawn married to?

Goldie Hawn has been in a long-term relationship with actor Kurt Russell since 1983.

5. How many children does Goldie Hawn have?

Goldie Hawn has two children, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson.

6. What is Goldie Hawn’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Goldie Hawn’s net worth is estimated to be around $90 million.

7. What was Goldie Hawn’s breakthrough role?

Goldie Hawn’s breakthrough role was in the film “Cactus Flower,” for which she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

8. What is Goldie Hawn’s production company called?

Goldie Hawn’s production company is called Hawn/Sylbert Movie Company.

9. What is Goldie Hawn’s bestselling book?

Goldie Hawn’s bestselling book is “10 Mindful Minutes.”

10. What is the name of Goldie Hawn’s lifestyle brand?

Goldie Hawn’s lifestyle brand is called MindUP.

11. What is the name of the foundation founded by Goldie Hawn?

Goldie Hawn founded The Hawn Foundation, which focuses on children’s mental health.

12. How long has Goldie Hawn been in a relationship with Kurt Russell?

Goldie Hawn has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell since 1983, making it over 40 years.

13. How many Golden Globe Awards has Goldie Hawn won?

Goldie Hawn has won multiple Golden Globe Awards throughout her career.

14. What is the title of the sketch comedy show that Goldie Hawn was a regular cast member on?

Goldie Hawn was a regular cast member on the sketch comedy show “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.”

15. What is the name of Goldie Hawn’s lifestyle brand that promotes mental wellness in schools?

Goldie Hawn’s lifestyle brand is called MindUP.

16. What is the title of Goldie Hawn’s New York Times bestselling book?

Goldie Hawn’s New York Times bestselling book is called “10 Mindful Minutes.”

17. What is the title of the film that won Goldie Hawn an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress?

Goldie Hawn won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film “Cactus Flower.”

In summary, Goldie Hawn’s net worth of $90 million is a reflection of her diverse talents, entrepreneurial ventures, and philanthropic efforts. Her enduring popularity and success in Hollywood are a testament to her dedication and passion for her craft. Goldie Hawn’s legacy as a beloved actress, producer, and author will continue to inspire generations to come.



