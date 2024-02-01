

Gerard Pique Net Worth: 9 Facts You Didn’t Know

Gerard Pique is a well-known Spanish professional footballer who has made a name for himself on the field as a center-back for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. Aside from his successful football career, Pique has also made a name for himself off the field with his business ventures and investments. In this article, we will take a closer look at Gerard Pique’s net worth and some interesting facts you may not have known about him.

1. Gerard Pique’s Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Gerard Pique’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million. This impressive sum comes from his lucrative football contracts, endorsement deals, and various business ventures. Pique has been able to leverage his success on the field to build a successful brand off the field as well.

2. Pique’s Early Life

Gerard Pique was born on February 2, 1987, in Barcelona, Spain. He comes from a family with a strong footballing background, as his grandfather was a former FC Barcelona vice-president. Pique began his footballing career at a young age, joining the Barcelona youth academy at just 10 years old.

3. Pique’s Football Career

Pique made his professional debut for Barcelona in 2004 before moving to Manchester United in 2004. After four successful years in England, Pique returned to Barcelona in 2008, where he has since become a key player in the team’s defense. Pique has won numerous titles with Barcelona, including multiple La Liga and Champions League titles.

4. Pique’s International Career

In addition to his success at the club level, Pique has also enjoyed a successful international career with the Spanish national team. He has represented Spain in multiple European Championships and World Cups, winning the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

5. Pique’s Business Ventures

In addition to his football career, Pique has also ventured into the business world with various investments and partnerships. He is the founder of Kosmos Holding, a sports and media investment group that has partnered with the International Tennis Federation to revamp the Davis Cup.

6. Pique’s Philanthropy

Gerard Pique is also known for his philanthropic efforts, using his platform to give back to the community. He has been involved in various charitable initiatives, including the Pies Descalzos Foundation, which provides education and support to vulnerable children in Colombia.

7. Pique’s Personal Life

Gerard Pique is married to Colombian singer Shakira, with whom he shares two children. The couple has been together since 2010 and are known for their philanthropic work and support of various charitable causes.

8. Pique’s Hobbies

In his spare time, Pique enjoys playing poker and is known to participate in various high-stakes tournaments. He is also an avid traveler, often exploring new destinations during the off-season.

9. Pique’s Future Plans

Looking ahead, Gerard Pique has expressed interest in expanding his business ventures and investments. He aims to continue growing his brand off the field while maintaining his success on the football pitch.

Common Questions About Gerard Pique:

1. How old is Gerard Pique?

Gerard Pique was born on February 2, 1987, making him 37 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Gerard Pique?

Gerard Pique stands at 6 feet 4 inches tall.

3. What is Gerard Pique’s weight?

Gerard Pique weighs around 187 lbs.

4. Who is Gerard Pique married to?

Gerard Pique is married to Colombian singer Shakira.

5. How many children does Gerard Pique have?

Gerard Pique has two children with Shakira.

6. What is Gerard Pique’s net worth?

As of 2024, Gerard Pique’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million.

7. What position does Gerard Pique play?

Gerard Pique plays as a center-back for Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

8. What teams has Gerard Pique played for?

Gerard Pique has played for Barcelona and Manchester United.

9. Has Gerard Pique won any World Cups?

Yes, Gerard Pique won the 2010 World Cup with the Spanish national team.

10. What business ventures is Gerard Pique involved in?

Gerard Pique is the founder of Kosmos Holding, a sports and media investment group.

11. What philanthropic work does Gerard Pique do?

Gerard Pique is involved in charitable initiatives, including the Pies Descalzos Foundation.

12. What is Gerard Pique’s wife’s profession?

Gerard Pique’s wife, Shakira, is a Colombian singer.

13. Does Gerard Pique have any hobbies?

Gerard Pique enjoys playing poker and traveling in his spare time.

14. How long has Gerard Pique been with Shakira?

Gerard Pique has been with Shakira since 2010.

15. What is Gerard Pique’s favorite travel destination?

Gerard Pique enjoys exploring new destinations during the off-season.

16. What are Gerard Pique’s future plans?

Gerard Pique aims to expand his business ventures and investments in the future.

17. What is Gerard Pique’s favorite football memory?

Gerard Pique has cited winning the 2010 World Cup with Spain as his favorite football memory.

In conclusion, Gerard Pique has established himself as a successful footballer both on and off the field. With his impressive net worth, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts, Pique has proven to be a well-rounded individual with a bright future ahead. As he continues to grow his brand and expand his horizons, there is no doubt that Gerard Pique will remain a prominent figure in the world of football for years to come.



