George Christie Net Worth



George Christie is a former leader of the infamous Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, known for his rebellious nature and controversial reputation. Despite his tumultuous past, Christie has managed to build a successful career as an author, public speaker, and entrepreneur. With his diverse range of endeavors, George Christie has amassed a considerable net worth of $5 million as of 2024.

Here are 9 interesting facts about George Christie and his journey to success:

1. Early Life and Entry into the Hells Angels

George Christie was born on March 26, 1947, in the United States. He grew up in California and became a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in the 1970s. Christie quickly rose through the ranks and eventually became the president of the Ventura chapter, a position he held for over 30 years.

2. Controversial Leadership Style

During his time as president of the Ventura chapter, George Christie gained a reputation for his unorthodox leadership style. He was known for his willingness to challenge authority and his commitment to protecting the rights of his fellow club members. Christie’s leadership style often put him at odds with other members of the Hells Angels and led to internal conflicts within the organization.

3. Legal Troubles and Departure from the Hells Angels

In 2011, George Christie was indicted on various charges, including racketeering, drug trafficking, and conspiracy. He ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and was sentenced to time served. Following his legal troubles, Christie decided to leave the Hells Angels and pursue other opportunities.

4. Entrepreneurial Ventures

After leaving the Hells Angels, George Christie focused on building a successful career as an entrepreneur. He founded several businesses, including a security consulting firm and a clothing line. Christie’s entrepreneurial ventures have been successful, contributing to his impressive net worth.

5. Author and Public Speaker

In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, George Christie is also a published author and public speaker. He has written several books about his experiences in the Hells Angels and his life after leaving the club. Christie’s books have been well-received by readers and have helped to further establish his reputation as a respected voice in the motorcycle community.

6. Documentary Subject

George Christie’s life story has been the subject of a documentary film, titled “Outlaw: The Saga of the Hells Angels.” The film explores Christie’s time with the Hells Angels and his transition to a new chapter in his life. The documentary has received critical acclaim and has helped to bring Christie’s story to a wider audience.

7. Family Life

George Christie is married and has children. Despite his tumultuous past, Christie has worked hard to provide a stable and loving home for his family. His dedication to his loved ones is evident in his commitment to building a successful career and leaving behind a positive legacy.

8. Philanthropy

In addition to his professional pursuits, George Christie is also involved in philanthropic efforts. He has worked with various charitable organizations to support causes that are important to him, including veterans’ rights and animal welfare. Christie’s commitment to giving back to his community has helped to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

9. Continued Success and Net Worth

As of 2024, George Christie’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million. Through his diverse range of endeavors, including entrepreneurship, writing, and public speaking, Christie has managed to build a successful career and secure his financial future. Despite the challenges he has faced, Christie’s determination and resilience have allowed him to achieve success on his own terms.

Common Questions about George Christie:

1. What is George Christie’s age?

George Christie was born on March 26, 1947, making him 77 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is George Christie?

George Christie’s height is not publicly known.

3. What is George Christie’s weight?

George Christie’s weight is not publicly known.

4. Is George Christie married?

Yes, George Christie is married.

5. Does George Christie have children?

Yes, George Christie has children.

6. What is George Christie’s net worth?

As of 2024, George Christie’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

7. What is George Christie’s occupation?

George Christie is an author, public speaker, and entrepreneur.

8. Has George Christie written any books?

Yes, George Christie has written several books about his experiences in the Hells Angels and his life after leaving the club.

9. Is George Christie still involved with the Hells Angels?

No, George Christie left the Hells Angels in 2011 and has since pursued other opportunities.

10. What is George Christie’s documentary about?

George Christie’s documentary, “Outlaw: The Saga of the Hells Angels,” explores his time with the Hells Angels and his transition to a new chapter in his life.

11. What philanthropic causes does George Christie support?

George Christie has worked with charitable organizations to support causes such as veterans’ rights and animal welfare.

12. How did George Christie build his net worth?

George Christie built his net worth through entrepreneurship, writing, public speaking, and other professional endeavors.

13. What is George Christie’s most notable achievement?

George Christie’s most notable achievement is his successful transition from the Hells Angels to a new career as an author, public speaker, and entrepreneur.

14. What challenges has George Christie faced in his career?

George Christie has faced legal troubles and internal conflicts within the Hells Angels, but he has overcome these challenges to achieve success on his own terms.

15. How has George Christie’s family supported him throughout his career?

George Christie’s family has been a source of love and stability for him, providing him with the support he needed to pursue his professional endeavors.

16. What advice does George Christie have for aspiring entrepreneurs?

George Christie’s advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

17. What legacy does George Christie hope to leave behind?

George Christie hopes to leave behind a positive legacy as a respected voice in the motorcycle community and a philanthropist who made a difference in the lives of others.

In conclusion, George Christie’s journey from the Hells Angels to a successful career as an author, public speaker, and entrepreneur is a testament to his resilience and determination. Despite the challenges he has faced, Christie has managed to build a considerable net worth and leave behind a positive legacy. His diverse range of endeavors and commitment to giving back to his community have helped to establish him as a respected figure in the motorcycle community and beyond.



