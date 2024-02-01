Geoffrey Fieger Net Worth



Geoffrey Fieger is a prominent American attorney known for his high-profile cases and outspoken personality. With a net worth estimated to be around $60 million in 2024, Fieger has built a successful career representing clients in a wide range of legal matters. In addition to his legal practice, Fieger is also a media personality and political activist, making him a well-known figure in both the legal and public spheres.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Geoffrey Fieger:

1. Early Life and Education:

Geoffrey Fieger was born on December 23, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and went on to receive his law degree from the Detroit College of Law. Fieger comes from a family of lawyers, as his father and brother are also attorneys.

2. Landmark Cases:

Fieger is best known for representing Dr. Jack Kevorkian, also known as “Dr. Death,” in a series of assisted suicide cases in the 1990s. Fieger successfully defended Kevorkian in several trials, making headlines around the world and sparking debates about euthanasia and end-of-life care.

3. Political Involvement:

In addition to his legal career, Fieger has been actively involved in politics, running for office several times. He ran for governor of Michigan in 1998 and 2002 as a Democrat, but was unsuccessful in both bids. Fieger has also been a vocal critic of the Republican Party and conservative politicians.

4. Media Appearances:

Fieger is no stranger to the media, frequently appearing on television as a legal commentator and guest on talk shows. He is known for his colorful personality and sharp wit, making him a popular guest on programs like “Larry King Live” and “The Today Show.”

5. Philanthropy:

Despite his controversial reputation, Fieger is also known for his philanthropic work, supporting a variety of charitable causes. He has donated to organizations that focus on civil rights, healthcare, and education, among other issues.

6. Personal Life:

Geoffrey Fieger is currently married to Keenie Fieger, with whom he has two children. The couple resides in the Detroit area, where Fieger’s law practice is based. In addition to his legal work, Fieger enjoys spending time with his family and participating in outdoor activities like hiking and skiing.

7. Legal Legacy:

Fieger’s legal career has left a lasting impact on the field of law, particularly in the areas of medical malpractice and civil rights. His high-profile cases have set legal precedents and influenced public policy, making him a respected figure in the legal community.

8. Controversies:

Despite his success, Fieger has also faced criticism and controversy throughout his career. His aggressive courtroom tactics and outspoken demeanor have earned him both admirers and detractors, with some accusing him of grandstanding and unethical behavior.

9. Future Plans:

As of 2024, Geoffrey Fieger shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to practice law and advocate for his clients, taking on high-stakes cases and fighting for justice in the courtroom. With his wealth of experience and passion for the law, Fieger is sure to remain a force to be reckoned with in the legal world for years to come.

Now, here are 17 common questions about Geoffrey Fieger:

1. How old is Geoffrey Fieger?

Geoffrey Fieger was born on December 23, 1950, making him 73 years old in 2024.

2. What is Geoffrey Fieger’s height and weight?

Geoffrey Fieger’s height and weight are not publicly known, as he has not disclosed this information.

3. Who is Geoffrey Fieger’s spouse?

Geoffrey Fieger is married to Keenie Fieger, with whom he has two children.

4. What is Geoffrey Fieger’s net worth?

Geoffrey Fieger’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million in 2024.

5. What are some of Geoffrey Fieger’s most famous cases?

Geoffrey Fieger is best known for representing Dr. Jack Kevorkian in assisted suicide cases in the 1990s.

6. Has Geoffrey Fieger ever run for political office?

Yes, Geoffrey Fieger has run for governor of Michigan in 1998 and 2002 as a Democrat.

7. What are some of the charitable causes Geoffrey Fieger supports?

Geoffrey Fieger supports organizations that focus on civil rights, healthcare, and education, among other issues.

8. Where does Geoffrey Fieger live?

Geoffrey Fieger resides in the Detroit area, where his law practice is based.

9. Does Geoffrey Fieger have any children?

Yes, Geoffrey Fieger has two children with his wife, Keenie Fieger.

10. What is Geoffrey Fieger’s legal legacy?

Geoffrey Fieger’s legal career has left a lasting impact on the fields of medical malpractice and civil rights.

11. How does Geoffrey Fieger’s personal life influence his legal work?

Geoffrey Fieger’s personal experiences and values inform his approach to legal advocacy and client representation.

12. What are some of the controversies surrounding Geoffrey Fieger?

Geoffrey Fieger has faced criticism for his aggressive courtroom tactics and outspoken demeanor.

13. How does Geoffrey Fieger stay involved in politics?

Geoffrey Fieger remains politically active through his advocacy work and public commentary on current events.

14. What are Geoffrey Fieger’s future plans?

Geoffrey Fieger plans to continue practicing law and advocating for his clients in high-stakes cases.

15. How does Geoffrey Fieger balance his legal career with his media appearances?

Geoffrey Fieger leverages his media presence to raise awareness of legal issues and promote his legal practice.

16. What sets Geoffrey Fieger apart from other attorneys?

Geoffrey Fieger’s passion for justice and willingness to take on controversial cases distinguish him from other attorneys.

17. What advice would Geoffrey Fieger give to aspiring lawyers?

Geoffrey Fieger encourages aspiring lawyers to be fearless in pursuing justice and standing up for their clients’ rights.

In conclusion, Geoffrey Fieger is a dynamic and influential figure in the legal world, with a net worth of $60 million in 2024. His career is marked by high-profile cases, political activism, and philanthropic work, making him a well-rounded and respected attorney. Despite facing criticism and controversy, Fieger remains dedicated to fighting for justice and advocating for his clients. With his wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to the law, Geoffrey Fieger is sure to leave a lasting impact on the legal profession for years to come.



