Gene Barry Net Worth



Gene Barry was an American actor best known for his roles in various television shows and films throughout his career. He was born Eugene Klass on June 14, 1919, in New York City, New York. Gene Barry passed away on December 9, 2009, at the age of 90. Throughout his career, Gene Barry accumulated a significant amount of wealth. In this article, we will explore Gene Barry’s net worth, along with nine interesting facts about his life and career.

1. Gene Barry’s Net Worth

Gene Barry’s net worth at the time of his passing in 2009 was estimated to be around $2 million. This amount was accumulated through his successful acting career, which spanned over six decades. Gene Barry appeared in numerous television shows, films, and stage productions, earning him a substantial income throughout his career.

2. Early Life and Career

Gene Barry began his acting career in the 1940s, appearing in various stage productions before transitioning to television and film. One of his early notable roles was in the Broadway production of “Catherine Was Great” in 1944. He later made his film debut in “The Atomic City” in 1952, which marked the beginning of his successful film career.

3. Television Success

Gene Barry found success in television, starring in several popular shows throughout the 1950s and 1960s. One of his most famous roles was as the lead character in the Western series “Bat Masterson,” which aired from 1958 to 1961. Gene Barry’s portrayal of the legendary lawman helped solidify his status as a television star.

4. Film Career

In addition to his television success, Gene Barry also appeared in numerous films throughout his career. Some of his notable film credits include “The War of the Worlds” (1953), “Thunder Road” (1958), and “Maroc 7” (1967). Gene Barry’s versatility as an actor allowed him to transition seamlessly between television and film roles.

5. Stage Work

Gene Barry was also an accomplished stage actor, appearing in several Broadway productions throughout his career. In addition to “Catherine Was Great,” he also starred in productions such as “La Cage aux Folles” and “The Perfect Setup.” Gene Barry’s stage work showcased his talent as a versatile actor capable of excelling in various mediums.

6. Awards and Recognition

Throughout his career, Gene Barry received several awards and nominations for his work in television, film, and theater. He was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in “The Perfect Setup” and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of his contributions to the entertainment industry.

7. Personal Life

Gene Barry was married three times throughout his life. He was first married to Betty Claire Kalb from 1944 to 1969, with whom he had three children. He later married Susan Wehle in 1974, with whom he remained married until his passing in 2009. Gene Barry’s personal life was relatively private, with little information available about his relationships outside of his marriages.

8. Philanthropy

Gene Barry was known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various charitable organizations throughout his life. He was particularly passionate about animal welfare and conservation, donating both his time and resources to organizations dedicated to protecting wildlife and the environment. Gene Barry’s dedication to philanthropy reflected his compassionate nature and commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

9. Legacy

Gene Barry’s legacy as an actor continues to be celebrated by fans and colleagues alike. His contributions to television, film, and theater have left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry, inspiring future generations of actors and artists. Gene Barry’s talent, versatility, and professionalism have solidified his place as a beloved figure in Hollywood history.

Common Questions About Gene Barry

1. How tall was Gene Barry?

Gene Barry was 6 feet 2 inches tall.

2. What was Gene Barry’s weight?

Gene Barry’s weight was around 175 pounds.

3. Who was Gene Barry married to?

Gene Barry was married to Betty Claire Kalb from 1944 to 1969, and Susan Wehle from 1974 until his passing in 2009.

4. Did Gene Barry have any children?

Yes, Gene Barry had three children with his first wife, Betty Claire Kalb.

5. What was Gene Barry’s most famous role?

Gene Barry’s most famous role was as Bat Masterson in the television series of the same name.

6. When did Gene Barry pass away?

Gene Barry passed away on December 9, 2009, at the age of 90.

7. What was Gene Barry’s net worth at the time of his passing?

Gene Barry’s net worth at the time of his passing was estimated to be around $2 million.

8. What awards did Gene Barry receive during his career?

Gene Barry received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was nominated for a Tony Award for his stage work.

9. What was Gene Barry passionate about outside of acting?

Gene Barry was passionate about animal welfare and conservation, supporting various charitable organizations dedicated to protecting wildlife and the environment.

10. What was Gene Barry’s first film role?

Gene Barry’s first film role was in “The Atomic City” in 1952.

11. How long was Gene Barry married to his first wife?

Gene Barry was married to his first wife, Betty Claire Kalb, from 1944 to 1969.

12. What was Gene Barry’s favorite stage production?

Gene Barry was particularly fond of his work in “The Perfect Setup” on Broadway.

13. Did Gene Barry have any siblings?

Gene Barry had one sibling, a brother named Robert Klass.

14. Where did Gene Barry grow up?

Gene Barry grew up in New York City, New York.

15. Did Gene Barry ever retire from acting?

Gene Barry continued to act well into his later years, taking on various roles in television, film, and theater.

16. Did Gene Barry have any hobbies outside of acting?

Gene Barry enjoyed painting and photography in his spare time.

17. How did Gene Barry want to be remembered?

Gene Barry wanted to be remembered as a dedicated actor who brought joy and entertainment to audiences around the world.

In conclusion, Gene Barry was a talented and versatile actor whose work continues to be celebrated and appreciated by fans and colleagues. His contributions to television, film, and theater have left a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry, solidifying his place as a beloved figure in Hollywood history. Gene Barry’s net worth of $2 million at the time of his passing in 2009 reflects the success and longevity of his career, as well as his dedication to his craft. With his philanthropic efforts, personal life, and professional achievements, Gene Barry will always be remembered as a true icon of the silver screen.



