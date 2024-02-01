Gayle King Net Worth



Gayle King is a well-known television personality and journalist who has made a name for herself in the media industry. With a career spanning over four decades, King has amassed a significant net worth through her work in television, radio, and print media. In this article, we will explore Gayle King’s net worth and delve into some interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings

Gayle King was born on December 28, 1954, in Chevy Chase, Maryland. She attended the University of Maryland, College Park, where she graduated with a degree in psychology. King began her career in television as a production assistant at a local Baltimore television station before moving on to work as a news anchor in Kansas City.

2. Rise to Fame at “The Oprah Winfrey Show”

In 1991, Gayle King got her big break when she joined “The Oprah Winfrey Show” as a special correspondent. King’s close friendship with Oprah Winfrey helped propel her to fame, and she became a familiar face on television screens across America. King’s warm and engaging personality endeared her to viewers, and she quickly became a beloved figure in the media industry.

3. Transition to CBS News

After “The Oprah Winfrey Show” ended in 2011, Gayle King made the move to CBS News, where she currently serves as the co-host of “CBS This Morning.” King’s insightful interviews and in-depth reporting have earned her critical acclaim, and she has become one of the most respected journalists in the industry.

4. Net Worth and Earnings

As of 2024, Gayle King’s net worth is estimated to be $40 million. King’s earnings come from her work in television, radio, and print media, as well as various endorsement deals and speaking engagements. King’s salary at CBS News is reported to be around $11 million per year, making her one of the highest-paid journalists in the industry.

5. Philanthropy and Social Activism

In addition to her work in the media, Gayle King is also known for her philanthropic efforts and social activism. King has been involved in various charitable organizations and causes, including the Robin Hood Foundation, Dress for Success, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. King is also a vocal advocate for women’s rights and racial equality, using her platform to raise awareness and promote positive change.

6. Personal Life and Relationships

Gayle King was married to William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993, with whom she shares two children, Kirby and William Jr. Following her divorce, King has been in a long-term relationship with businessman Cory Booker. King and Booker have been together for over a decade and are often seen attending events and red carpets together.

7. Other Ventures and Projects

In addition to her work at CBS News, Gayle King has also ventured into other projects and collaborations. King is the editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine, where she writes a monthly column and interviews notable figures. King has also authored several books, including “Note to Self: Inspiring Words from Inspiring People” and “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice.”

8. Awards and Accolades

Throughout her career, Gayle King has received numerous awards and accolades for her work in journalism and media. King has been honored with several Emmy Awards for her reporting and hosting, as well as a Gracie Award for Outstanding Host. King’s contributions to the media industry have been recognized by her peers and audiences alike, cementing her status as a respected journalist and television personality.

9. Legacy and Impact

Gayle King’s influence in the media industry cannot be overstated. As a trailblazing journalist and television host, King has paved the way for future generations of women in media. Her dedication to storytelling, reporting, and advocacy has inspired countless individuals and made a lasting impact on the industry. Gayle King’s legacy will continue to shape the media landscape for years to come.

In conclusion, Gayle King’s net worth of $40 million is a testament to her hard work, talent, and dedication to her craft. From her humble beginnings in local television to her current role as a respected journalist and television host, King has achieved great success in the media industry. With a career spanning over four decades, King’s impact on the industry is undeniable, and her legacy will continue to inspire and empower future generations of journalists and media professionals.

Common Questions about Gayle King:

1. How old is Gayle King?

Gayle King was born on December 28, 1954, making her 69 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Gayle King?

Gayle King is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

3. What is Gayle King’s net worth?

Gayle King’s net worth is estimated to be $40 million as of 2024.

4. Who is Gayle King married to?

Gayle King is not currently married. She was previously married to William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993.

5. Does Gayle King have children?

Gayle King has two children, Kirby and William Jr., from her marriage to William Bumpus.

6. Is Gayle King in a relationship?

Gayle King has been in a relationship with businessman Cory Booker for over a decade.

7. What is Gayle King’s salary at CBS News?

Gayle King’s salary at CBS News is reported to be around $11 million per year.

8. What other projects has Gayle King worked on?

In addition to her work at CBS News, Gayle King is the editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine, and has authored several books.

9. What philanthropic causes is Gayle King involved in?

Gayle King is involved in various charitable organizations and causes, including the Robin Hood Foundation and Dress for Success.

10. Has Gayle King won any awards?

Gayle King has won several Emmy Awards for her reporting and hosting, as well as a Gracie Award for Outstanding Host.

11. What is Gayle King’s relationship with Oprah Winfrey?

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey are close friends and have worked together on various projects, including “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

12. What is Gayle King’s role at CBS This Morning?

Gayle King is the co-host of “CBS This Morning,” where she conducts interviews and reports on current events and news stories.

13. How long has Gayle King been in the media industry?

Gayle King has been in the media industry for over four decades, starting her career as a production assistant in Baltimore.

14. What books has Gayle King authored?

Gayle King has authored several books, including “Note to Self: Inspiring Words from Inspiring People” and “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice.”

15. What is Gayle King’s impact on the media industry?

Gayle King’s influence in the media industry is significant, as she has paved the way for future generations of women in media.

16. What charitable organizations does Gayle King support?

Gayle King supports various charitable organizations, including the Robin Hood Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

17. What is Gayle King’s legacy in the media industry?

Gayle King’s legacy in the media industry is one of trailblazing journalism, advocacy, and empowerment, inspiring future generations of journalists and media professionals.

In summary, Gayle King’s net worth of $40 million reflects her successful career in the media industry, as well as her philanthropic efforts and social activism. As a respected journalist and television host, King has made a significant impact on the industry and inspired countless individuals with her work. With a legacy that will continue to shape the media landscape for years to come, Gayle King is truly a trailblazer in the industry.



