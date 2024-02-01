Gangsta Boo Net Worth



Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, is a rapper and songwriter who rose to fame as a member of the hip hop group Three 6 Mafia. Born on August 7, 1979, in Memphis, Tennessee, Gangsta Boo has made a name for herself in the male-dominated world of rap music. With her unique style and fearless attitude, she has become a respected figure in the industry.

As of 2024, Gangsta Boo’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. While this may not be as high as some of her male counterparts, Gangsta Boo has managed to carve out a successful career for herself and has amassed a loyal fan base along the way. Here are 9 interesting facts about Gangsta Boo and her rise to fame:

1. Gangsta Boo was the only female member of Three 6 Mafia.

Despite being surrounded by male rappers, Gangsta Boo held her own as the only female member of Three 6 Mafia. She brought a unique perspective to the group and helped them achieve mainstream success with hits like “Stay Fly” and “Sippin’ on Some Syrup.”

2. Gangsta Boo has released several solo albums.

In addition to her work with Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo has released several solo albums, including “Enquiring Minds” and “Both Worlds *69.” She has also collaborated with artists like Eminem and Outkast, further solidifying her place in the rap world.

3. Gangsta Boo has faced criticism for her explicit lyrics.

As a female rapper in a male-dominated genre, Gangsta Boo has faced criticism for her explicit lyrics and provocative image. However, she has remained unapologetic about her artistry and has continued to push boundaries with her music.

4. Gangsta Boo is known for her energetic stage presence.

Gangsta Boo is known for her energetic stage presence and dynamic performances. Whether she’s performing with Three 6 Mafia or on her own, she always brings a high level of energy and passion to her shows.

5. Gangsta Boo has appeared in several films and TV shows.

In addition to her music career, Gangsta Boo has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films like “Choices: The Movie” and TV shows like “Moesha.” She has proven to be a versatile talent with a range of skills beyond just rapping.

6. Gangsta Boo is a trailblazer for female rappers.

Gangsta Boo has paved the way for other female rappers to succeed in the industry. Her fearless attitude and fierce lyrical skills have inspired a new generation of women to pursue their dreams in hip hop.

7. Gangsta Boo is a proud advocate for women’s empowerment.

Gangsta Boo is a proud advocate for women’s empowerment and often speaks out about issues facing women in the music industry. She has used her platform to raise awareness about gender inequality and the importance of supporting female artists.

8. Gangsta Boo continues to release new music and tour.

Despite facing challenges in her career, Gangsta Boo continues to release new music and tour regularly. She remains dedicated to her craft and is always looking for new ways to connect with her fans.

9. Gangsta Boo’s net worth is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

Gangsta Boo’s net worth of $1 million is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft. She has overcome obstacles and setbacks to achieve success in a competitive industry, and her perseverance has paid off in the form of a successful career.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Gangsta Boo:

1. How old is Gangsta Boo?

Gangsta Boo was born on August 7, 1979, so as of 2024, she would be 45 years old.

2. How tall is Gangsta Boo?

Gangsta Boo’s height is not publicly known, as she has not disclosed this information.

3. How much does Gangsta Boo weigh?

Gangsta Boo’s weight is also not publicly known, as she has not disclosed this information.

4. Is Gangsta Boo married?

Gangsta Boo’s marital status is not publicly known, as she has kept her personal life private.

5. Who is Gangsta Boo dating?

Gangsta Boo’s dating life is not publicly known, as she has not disclosed this information.

6. What is Gangsta Boo’s most popular song?

One of Gangsta Boo’s most popular songs is “Where Dem Dollas At,” which was released in 2000.

7. Has Gangsta Boo won any awards?

Gangsta Boo has not won any major awards, but she has been nominated for several music industry accolades.

8. What is Gangsta Boo’s latest album?

Gangsta Boo’s latest album is “Underground Cassette Tape Music,” which was released in 2022.

9. Does Gangsta Boo have any upcoming tour dates?

As of 2024, Gangsta Boo’s tour schedule is not publicly available, but fans can check her website for updates.

10. What inspired Gangsta Boo to become a rapper?

Gangsta Boo was inspired to become a rapper by artists like Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim, who paved the way for female rappers in the 1990s.

11. How did Gangsta Boo join Three 6 Mafia?

Gangsta Boo joined Three 6 Mafia in the late 1990s after meeting members of the group in Memphis.

12. What sets Gangsta Boo apart from other female rappers?

Gangsta Boo’s fearless attitude and unapologetic lyrics set her apart from other female rappers in the industry.

13. Has Gangsta Boo faced any challenges as a female rapper?

Gangsta Boo has faced challenges as a female rapper, including criticism for her explicit lyrics and provocative image.

14. How does Gangsta Boo give back to her community?

Gangsta Boo is involved in several charitable organizations that support women’s empowerment and education in underserved communities.

15. What are Gangsta Boo’s plans for the future?

Gangsta Boo plans to continue releasing new music, touring, and advocating for women’s empowerment in the music industry.

16. How can fans support Gangsta Boo?

Fans can support Gangsta Boo by attending her shows, streaming her music, and following her on social media.

17. What is Gangsta Boo’s message to her fans?

Gangsta Boo’s message to her fans is to stay true to themselves, follow their dreams, and never give up on their goals.

In conclusion, Gangsta Boo is a talented and influential rapper who has made a significant impact on the music industry. Her net worth of $1 million is a testament to her hard work and dedication, and she continues to inspire fans with her fearless attitude and empowering lyrics. As she continues to release new music and tour, Gangsta Boo remains a trailblazer for female rappers everywhere.



