Fred Ridley Net Worth



Fred Ridley is a name that may not be as widely recognized as some other wealthy individuals, but his net worth is certainly nothing to scoff at. As the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, the host of the prestigious Masters Tournament, Ridley has built an impressive career in the world of golf. In this article, we will delve into Fred Ridley’s net worth and uncover some interesting facts about the man behind the green jacket.

1. Fred Ridley’s net worth is estimated to be around $22 million. While this may not be as high as some other sports figures, Ridley’s influence in the golfing world is undeniable.

2. Ridley’s wealth comes from a combination of his successful legal career and his role as chairman of Augusta National Golf Club. Before taking on the position of chairman in 2017, Ridley was a partner at the law firm of Foley & Lardner LLP, where he specialized in real estate law.

3. One of the most interesting facts about Fred Ridley is that he is a former amateur golfer himself. Ridley won the U.S. Amateur Championship in 1975, and also played in the Masters Tournament as an amateur in 1976 and 1977.

4. Ridley’s connection to Augusta National Golf Club runs deep. He first visited the club as a teenager in the 1960s, and has been a member since 2000. His passion for the game of golf and his dedication to preserving the traditions of Augusta National are evident in his work as chairman.

5. In addition to his role at Augusta National, Ridley is also a member of the USGA Executive Committee and the World Golf Foundation Board of Directors. His influence in the golfing world extends far beyond the confines of Augusta National.

6. Ridley’s net worth is not just a result of his professional success, but also his personal investments. He has a keen eye for real estate, and has made smart investments in properties both in the United States and abroad.

7. While Ridley’s net worth is certainly impressive, he is known for his humility and down-to-earth demeanor. Despite his wealth and influence, he remains a humble and approachable figure in the world of golf.

8. Ridley is married to his wife, Betsy, and they have two children together. Their family life is an important part of Ridley’s identity, and he credits his family for providing him with the support and stability he needs to succeed in his career.

9. As of 2024, Fred Ridley continues to serve as chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, overseeing the operations of one of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world. His net worth may continue to grow as he expands his influence in the golfing world and beyond.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Fred Ridley:

2. How tall is Fred Ridley?

Fred Ridley stands at a height of 6 feet 2 inches.

3. What is Fred Ridley’s weight?

Fred Ridley’s weight is not publicly known.

5. What is Fred Ridley’s professional background?

Fred Ridley is a former amateur golfer and a successful real estate lawyer. He currently serves as chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.

6. How did Fred Ridley become chairman of Augusta National?

Fred Ridley was appointed chairman of Augusta National Golf Club in 2017, following the retirement of Billy Payne.

8. What are some of Fred Ridley’s other interests?

In addition to golf, Fred Ridley is known for his love of fishing and spending time outdoors.

9. What is Fred Ridley’s role in the golfing world?

Fred Ridley is a prominent figure in the golfing world, serving on the USGA Executive Committee and the World Golf Foundation Board of Directors.

10. Where does Fred Ridley live?

Fred Ridley resides in Atlanta, Georgia, where Augusta National Golf Club is located.

11. How did Fred Ridley’s career in golf begin?

Fred Ridley’s career in golf began as an amateur player, culminating in his victory at the U.S. Amateur Championship in 1975.

12. What is Fred Ridley’s leadership style?

Fred Ridley is known for his approachable and collaborative leadership style, which has endeared him to members of Augusta National Golf Club and the golfing community at large.

13. What are some of Fred Ridley’s accomplishments as chairman of Augusta National?

Under Fred Ridley’s leadership, Augusta National has implemented several initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion in the game of golf, including the creation of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

14. How does Fred Ridley balance his professional and personal life?

Fred Ridley credits his family for providing him with the support and stability he needs to succeed in his career, and makes time for his loved ones amidst his busy schedule.

15. What are some of Fred Ridley’s future plans?

Fred Ridley remains focused on continuing to grow and expand the influence of Augusta National Golf Club, while also pursuing his personal interests in real estate and other investments.

16. What sets Fred Ridley apart as a leader in the golfing world?

Fred Ridley’s combination of professional expertise, personal integrity, and passion for the game of golf have made him a respected and influential figure in the golfing world.

17. How can fans connect with Fred Ridley?

While Fred Ridley may not have a public social media presence, fans can follow Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament for updates on Ridley’s work and initiatives in the golfing world.

In conclusion, Fred Ridley’s net worth may be impressive, but it is his passion for the game of golf, his dedication to preserving the traditions of Augusta National, and his humility that truly set him apart. As he continues to lead Augusta National Golf Club into the future, Fred Ridley’s influence in the golfing world is sure to grow even further.



