Ezekiel Elliott Net Worth



Ezekiel Elliott is a professional American football player who has made a name for himself on the field as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. With his impressive skills and talent, he has become one of the top players in the league and has earned a substantial net worth as a result. In this article, we will delve into Ezekiel Elliott’s net worth and explore some interesting facts about his life and career.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings

Ezekiel Elijah Elliott was born on July 22, 1995, in Alton, Illinois. He attended John Burroughs School in Ladue, Missouri, where he excelled in both football and track and field. He went on to play college football at Ohio State University, where he became a standout player and helped lead the team to a national championship in 2015.

2. Professional Career and Achievements

Ezekiel Elliott was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He quickly made an impact in his rookie season, leading the league in rushing yards and earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Throughout his career, he has continued to be a dominant force on the field, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL.

3. Contract and Salary

In 2019, Ezekiel Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, making him one of the highest-paid running backs in the league. The contract included $50 million in guaranteed money, solidifying his financial security and ensuring his future with the team for years to come.

4. Endorsements and Business Ventures

In addition to his football salary, Ezekiel Elliott has also earned a significant income through endorsements and business ventures. He has partnered with brands such as Nike, Pepsi, and Panini, and has appeared in commercials and advertising campaigns for various products. He has also invested in real estate and other business ventures to diversify his income and build wealth outside of football.

5. Philanthropy and Community Involvement

Off the field, Ezekiel Elliott is known for his philanthropic efforts and community involvement. He has worked with organizations such as the Salvation Army and the North Texas Food Bank to support those in need and give back to his community. He has also established his own charitable foundation to support causes that are important to him, such as youth education and empowerment.

6. Personal Life and Relationships

Ezekiel Elliott is known for his outgoing personality and charismatic presence both on and off the field. He is currently dating model and actress Halle Woodard, and the couple often shares their adventures and travels on social media. Despite his busy schedule as a professional athlete, he makes time for his loved ones and enjoys spending quality time with his family and friends.

7. Net Worth and Financial Success

As of 2024, Ezekiel Elliott’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million. His lucrative contract with the Dallas Cowboys, combined with his endorsement deals and business ventures, has allowed him to amass a substantial fortune at a relatively young age. He has made smart financial decisions and investments to secure his financial future and ensure long-term stability for himself and his loved ones.

8. Lifestyle and Hobbies

In his free time, Ezekiel Elliott enjoys staying active and participating in outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, and golfing. He is also an avid music fan and enjoys attending concerts and music festivals in his spare time. Despite his busy schedule as a professional athlete, he makes time for his hobbies and interests to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

9. Future Outlook and Legacy

As one of the top players in the NFL, Ezekiel Elliott’s future looks bright as he continues to excel on the field and build his brand off the field. With his impressive skills, work ethic, and dedication to his craft, he is poised to leave a lasting legacy in the world of football and beyond. As he continues to achieve success and make a positive impact, his net worth and influence are only expected to grow in the years to come.

Common Questions About Ezekiel Elliott:

1. How old is Ezekiel Elliott?

Ezekiel Elliott was born on July 22, 1995, making him 28 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Ezekiel Elliott?

Ezekiel Elliott is 6 feet tall.

3. How much does Ezekiel Elliott weigh?

Ezekiel Elliott weighs around 225 pounds.

4. Is Ezekiel Elliott married?

Ezekiel Elliott is not married, but he is currently in a relationship with model and actress Halle Woodard.

5. What is Ezekiel Elliott’s net worth?

Ezekiel Elliott’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million in 2024.

6. How much does Ezekiel Elliott make?

Ezekiel Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

7. What endorsements does Ezekiel Elliott have?

Ezekiel Elliott has endorsements with brands such as Nike, Pepsi, and Panini.

8. What philanthropic efforts is Ezekiel Elliott involved in?

Ezekiel Elliott works with organizations such as the Salvation Army and the North Texas Food Bank to support those in need.

9. What are Ezekiel Elliott’s hobbies?

Ezekiel Elliott enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, and golfing, as well as attending concerts and music festivals.

10. What college did Ezekiel Elliott attend?

Ezekiel Elliott attended Ohio State University, where he played college football.

11. What position does Ezekiel Elliott play?

Ezekiel Elliott is a running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

12. How many Pro Bowls has Ezekiel Elliott been selected to?

Ezekiel Elliott has been selected to multiple Pro Bowls throughout his career.

13. What is Ezekiel Elliott’s jersey number?

Ezekiel Elliott wears jersey number 21 for the Dallas Cowboys.

14. What is Ezekiel Elliott’s workout routine?

Ezekiel Elliott’s workout routine includes strength training, cardio, and agility drills to maintain his physical conditioning and performance on the field.

15. Does Ezekiel Elliott have any siblings?

Ezekiel Elliott has a younger sister named Lailah, who is also a talented athlete and attends college on a track and field scholarship.

16. What charities does Ezekiel Elliott support?

Ezekiel Elliott supports charities that focus on youth education, empowerment, and providing resources for those in need.

17. What are Ezekiel Elliott’s long-term goals and aspirations?

Ezekiel Elliott’s long-term goals include continuing to excel on the field, building his brand off the field, and making a positive impact in his community and beyond.

In conclusion, Ezekiel Elliott’s net worth is a reflection of his hard work, talent, and dedication to his craft as a professional athlete. With his impressive career achievements, financial success, and philanthropic efforts, he has established himself as a role model and influencer both on and off the field. As he continues to make a positive impact and achieve success in the years to come, his net worth and legacy are expected to grow even further, solidifying his status as one of the top players in the NFL.



