Eva Longoria Net Worth



Eva Longoria is a well-known actress, producer, director, and businesswoman who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With her talent and hard work, she has amassed an impressive net worth that continues to grow year after year. In 2024, Eva Longoria’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Eva Longoria and her journey to success:

1. Eva Longoria was born on March 15, 1975, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is of Mexican descent and grew up in a close-knit family that instilled in her a strong work ethic and determination to succeed.

2. Longoria first gained recognition for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the hit television series “Desperate Housewives,” which aired from 2004 to 2012. Her performance on the show earned her a Golden Globe nomination and catapulted her to stardom.

3. In addition to her acting career, Longoria is also a successful producer and director. She has produced a number of television shows and films, including the award-winning series “Devious Maids” and the documentary “Food Chains.”

4. Longoria is actively involved in philanthropy and is a passionate advocate for various causes, including Latino rights, women’s empowerment, and children’s education. She has founded the Eva Longoria Foundation, which aims to support Latinas in achieving their educational and entrepreneurial goals.

5. Longoria is also a successful businesswoman, with investments in various ventures, including a restaurant chain, a production company, and a clothing line. Her entrepreneurial spirit has helped her diversify her income streams and further grow her wealth.

6. Longoria’s personal life has also been the subject of media attention. She was previously married to actor Tyler Christopher and basketball player Tony Parker before marrying businessman Jose Baston in 2016. The couple shares a son, Santiago, who was born in 2018.

7. Longoria’s talents extend beyond the entertainment industry. She is also a published author, with a cookbook titled “Eva’s Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends.” The book showcases Longoria’s love for cooking and her favorite recipes.

8. Longoria is known for her timeless beauty and impeccable style. She has graced the covers of numerous fashion magazines and has been named one of the most beautiful women in the world by various publications.

9. Despite her success and wealth, Longoria remains grounded and humble. She credits her upbringing and family values for keeping her grounded in the midst of fame and fortune.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Eva Longoria:

1. How old is Eva Longoria?

Eva Longoria was born on March 15, 1975, so she will be 49 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Eva Longoria?

Eva Longoria is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) tall.

3. What is Eva Longoria’s weight?

Eva Longoria’s weight is estimated to be around 110 pounds (50 kg).

4. Who is Eva Longoria married to?

Eva Longoria is married to businessman Jose Baston. They tied the knot in 2016.

5. Does Eva Longoria have children?

Yes, Eva Longoria and Jose Baston have a son named Santiago, who was born in 2018.

6. What is Eva Longoria’s net worth?

In 2024, Eva Longoria’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million.

7. What is Eva Longoria’s most famous role?

Eva Longoria is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the television series “Desperate Housewives.”

8. What philanthropic causes does Eva Longoria support?

Eva Longoria is a passionate advocate for Latino rights, women’s empowerment, and children’s education. She has founded the Eva Longoria Foundation to support Latinas in achieving their goals.

9. What other ventures is Eva Longoria involved in?

In addition to her entertainment career, Eva Longoria is also a successful businesswoman with investments in a restaurant chain, a production company, and a clothing line.

10. Does Eva Longoria have any upcoming projects?

Eva Longoria continues to work on various film and television projects as an actress, producer, and director. She remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

11. Has Eva Longoria won any awards for her work?

Eva Longoria has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, including a Golden Globe nomination for her role on “Desperate Housewives.”

12. What is Eva Longoria’s favorite hobby?

Eva Longoria enjoys cooking and has published a cookbook titled “Eva’s Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends.”

13. How does Eva Longoria stay in shape?

Eva Longoria maintains her fitness through a combination of healthy eating, regular exercise, and an active lifestyle.

14. What is Eva Longoria’s favorite travel destination?

Eva Longoria enjoys traveling to various destinations around the world, but she has a special affinity for Mexico, where she has roots.

15. What is Eva Longoria’s favorite movie?

Eva Longoria has cited “Gone with the Wind” as one of her favorite movies of all time.

16. What advice does Eva Longoria have for aspiring actors?

Eva Longoria encourages aspiring actors to work hard, stay dedicated, and never give up on their dreams. She believes that perseverance is key to success in the entertainment industry.

17. How does Eva Longoria balance her career and personal life?

Eva Longoria prioritizes her family and values quality time with her loved ones. She believes in maintaining a healthy work-life balance to ensure overall well-being and happiness.

In conclusion, Eva Longoria is a talented and multifaceted individual who has achieved great success in the entertainment industry. With her impressive net worth, philanthropic efforts, and entrepreneurial ventures, she continues to inspire others to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on the world. Eva Longoria’s journey to success serves as a testament to her hard work, determination, and unwavering passion for her craft.



