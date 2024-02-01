

Esther Hicks is a well-known motivational speaker and author who is best known for her work in the field of the Law of Attraction. She has gained a large following over the years and has become a prominent figure in the self-help industry. Esther Hicks, along with her late husband Jerry Hicks, has authored numerous books and conducted workshops all over the world, sharing their teachings on how to manifest your desires through the power of positive thinking.

Esther Hicks’ net worth as of 2024 is estimated to be around $10 million. While this figure may seem impressive, it is important to note that her wealth is not solely derived from her work as a motivational speaker. In fact, much of her net worth comes from the royalties she receives from the sales of her books and other products.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Esther Hicks:

1. Esther Hicks was born on March 5, 1948, in Coalville, Utah. She grew up in a middle-class family and had a relatively normal childhood.

2. Esther Hicks first became interested in the Law of Attraction in the early 1980s after attending a workshop conducted by self-help guru Jerry Hicks. The two quickly hit it off and began working together to spread the message of positive thinking and manifestation.

3. Esther Hicks is best known for her work as a channeler, which means that she claims to receive messages from a group of spiritual beings known as “Abraham.” According to Hicks, Abraham is a collective consciousness that provides guidance and wisdom on how to manifest your desires.

4. Esther Hicks has authored several best-selling books, including “Ask and It is Given,” “The Law of Attraction,” and “The Vortex.” These books have sold millions of copies worldwide and have helped countless people achieve their goals and dreams.

5. Esther Hicks’ teachings have been featured in popular documentaries such as “The Secret” and “You Can Heal Your Life.” She has also appeared on various television shows and podcasts to share her message with a wider audience.

6. Esther Hicks’ husband, Jerry Hicks, passed away in 2011 after a battle with cancer. Despite this loss, Esther has continued to carry on their work and has remained dedicated to spreading the message of the Law of Attraction.

7. Esther Hicks is a firm believer in the power of positive thinking and believes that we have the ability to create our own reality through our thoughts and beliefs. She encourages her followers to focus on what they want rather than what they don’t want in order to attract positive experiences into their lives.

8. Esther Hicks has faced criticism from skeptics who question the validity of her channeling abilities. Despite this, she remains steadfast in her beliefs and continues to inspire others with her message of hope and empowerment.

9. Esther Hicks’ net worth is a testament to the impact she has had on the self-help industry and the lives of countless individuals around the world. Her teachings continue to resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds, making her a respected figure in the field of personal development.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Esther Hicks:

1. How old is Esther Hicks in 2024?

Esther Hicks is 76 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Esther Hicks?

Esther Hicks stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall.

3. What is Esther Hicks’ weight?

Esther Hicks weighs around 130 pounds.

4. Is Esther Hicks married?

Esther Hicks was married to Jerry Hicks until his passing in 2011.

5. Does Esther Hicks have children?

Esther Hicks does not have any children.

6. Who is Esther Hicks dating?

Esther Hicks is not currently dating anyone.

7. How did Esther Hicks meet Jerry Hicks?

Esther Hicks met Jerry Hicks at a workshop on the Law of Attraction in the early 1980s.

8. What inspired Esther Hicks to become a motivational speaker?

Esther Hicks was inspired to become a motivational speaker after attending a workshop conducted by Jerry Hicks.

9. How did Esther Hicks start channeling Abraham?

Esther Hicks started channeling Abraham after receiving guidance from Jerry Hicks.

10. What is Esther Hicks’ most popular book?

Esther Hicks’ most popular book is “Ask and It is Given.”

11. How did Esther Hicks become famous?

Esther Hicks became famous through her work as a channeler and author in the field of the Law of Attraction.

12. What is Esther Hicks’ net worth in 2024?

Esther Hicks’ net worth is estimated to be around $10 million in 2024.

13. What is Esther Hicks’ message to her followers?

Esther Hicks’ message to her followers is to focus on positive thinking and manifestation in order to create the life of their dreams.

14. What challenges has Esther Hicks faced in her career?

Esther Hicks has faced criticism from skeptics and challenges in spreading her message to a wider audience.

15. How has Esther Hicks impacted the self-help industry?

Esther Hicks has had a significant impact on the self-help industry through her teachings on the Law of Attraction.

16. What is Esther Hicks’ legacy?

Esther Hicks’ legacy is one of empowerment, inspiration, and hope for those seeking to improve their lives through positive thinking.

17. What can we learn from Esther Hicks?

We can learn from Esther Hicks the power of positive thinking and how our thoughts and beliefs shape our reality.

In conclusion, Esther Hicks’ net worth is a reflection of the impact she has had on the lives of countless individuals around the world. Her teachings on the Law of Attraction continue to inspire and empower people to manifest their desires and create the life of their dreams. Esther Hicks’ legacy will undoubtedly live on for years to come, as her message of hope and positivity resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds.



