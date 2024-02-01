Elissa Slotkin Net Worth



Elissa Slotkin is a prominent figure in American politics, known for her dedication to public service and commitment to making a difference in the lives of her constituents. As of 2024, Elissa Slotkin’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. While this may seem modest compared to some of her colleagues in Congress, Slotkin’s wealth is a testament to her hard work and dedication to serving the people of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Elissa Slotkin and her journey to becoming a successful politician:

1. Military background: Elissa Slotkin served in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Department of Defense under both the Bush and Obama administrations. Her time in these roles gave her a unique perspective on national security and foreign policy, which has informed her work as a member of Congress.

2. Bipartisan approach: Slotkin is known for her willingness to work across party lines to get things done. She has been a vocal advocate for bipartisanship in Congress, believing that the best solutions come from collaboration and compromise.

3. Grassroots support: Slotkin’s political career was sparked by the 2016 election, which inspired her to run for office for the first time in 2018. She won her seat in Congress with the help of a strong grassroots campaign and the support of many local organizations and volunteers.

4. Focus on healthcare: One of Slotkin’s top priorities in Congress has been healthcare reform. She has worked to expand access to affordable healthcare for all Americans and has been a vocal critic of efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

5. Commitment to veterans: As the daughter of a Vietnam War veteran, Slotkin has a deep personal commitment to supporting veterans and their families. She has worked to improve mental health services for veterans and expand access to education and job training programs.

6. Environmental advocacy: Slotkin is a strong advocate for environmental protection and has worked to address climate change and protect Michigan’s natural resources. She has supported legislation to invest in clean energy and reduce carbon emissions.

7. Support for small businesses: Slotkin has been a champion for small businesses in Michigan, working to provide them with the resources and support they need to thrive. She has advocated for policies that promote entrepreneurship and create jobs in the state.

8. Education and background: Slotkin holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Cornell University and a master’s degree in international affairs from Columbia University. Her academic background has prepared her well for her work in Congress.

9. Personal life: Elissa Slotkin is married to Dave Moore, a U.S. Army veteran and former professor at West Point. The couple has two children and resides in Holly, Michigan.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Elissa Slotkin:

1. How old is Elissa Slotkin? Elissa Slotkin was born on July 10, 1976, making her 48 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Elissa Slotkin? Elissa Slotkin stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall.

3. What is Elissa Slotkin’s weight? Elissa Slotkin’s weight is not publicly disclosed.

4. Who is Elissa Slotkin’s spouse? Elissa Slotkin is married to Dave Moore.

5. Does Elissa Slotkin have children? Yes, Elissa Slotkin and her husband Dave Moore have two children.

6. What is Elissa Slotkin’s net worth? Elissa Slotkin’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million in 2024.

7. What is Elissa Slotkin’s educational background? Elissa Slotkin holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Cornell University and a master’s degree in international affairs from Columbia University.

8. What is Elissa Slotkin’s political affiliation? Elissa Slotkin is a member of the Democratic Party.

9. What committees does Elissa Slotkin serve on in Congress? Elissa Slotkin serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Homeland Security Committee, and the House Committee on Agriculture.

10. What is Elissa Slotkin’s stance on gun control? Elissa Slotkin supports common-sense gun reform measures, such as universal background checks and banning assault weapons.

11. What is Elissa Slotkin’s stance on immigration? Elissa Slotkin supports comprehensive immigration reform and has advocated for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

12. What is Elissa Slotkin’s stance on healthcare? Elissa Slotkin is a strong supporter of the Affordable Care Act and has worked to expand access to healthcare for all Americans.

13. What is Elissa Slotkin’s stance on climate change? Elissa Slotkin believes that climate change is a serious threat and has supported legislation to address the issue and invest in clean energy.

14. What is Elissa Slotkin’s stance on foreign policy? Elissa Slotkin has a background in national security and foreign policy and has advocated for a strong and principled approach to U.S. foreign relations.

15. What is Elissa Slotkin’s stance on education? Elissa Slotkin supports increased funding for public education and expanded access to higher education for all Americans.

16. What is Elissa Slotkin’s stance on criminal justice reform? Elissa Slotkin supports criminal justice reform measures, such as ending mass incarceration and investing in rehabilitation and reentry programs.

17. What is Elissa Slotkin’s vision for the future of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District? Elissa Slotkin aims to continue fighting for the people of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District and working to address their needs and concerns in Congress.

In conclusion, Elissa Slotkin is a dedicated public servant with a passion for making a difference in the lives of her constituents. Her net worth may not be as high as some of her colleagues, but her commitment to serving the people of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District is unwavering. Through her work on issues such as healthcare, veterans’ affairs, and the environment, Slotkin has proven herself to be a strong advocate for the people she represents. As she continues her work in Congress, it is clear that Elissa Slotkin will remain a force for positive change in American politics.



