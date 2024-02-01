Dr Jennifer Ashton Net Worth



Dr. Jennifer Ashton is a well-known medical correspondent and chief medical correspondent for ABC News. She is also a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist, author, and television personality. Dr. Ashton has made a name for herself in the medical field, providing expert advice and information on various health topics to the public. With her impressive credentials and extensive experience, it’s no wonder that Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million in the year 2024.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Dr. Jennifer Ashton:

1. Early Life and Education: Dr. Jennifer Ashton was born on April 23, 1969, in George Air Force Base, California. She attended Columbia University, where she graduated with a degree in art history. Dr. Ashton then went on to attend the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University, where she earned her medical degree.

2. Medical Career: After completing her medical degree, Dr. Jennifer Ashton specialized in obstetrics and gynecology. She has been in private practice for over 20 years and has delivered thousands of babies. Dr. Ashton is also a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

3. Media Career: Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s career in media began in 2006 when she joined Fox News as a medical contributor. She later joined CBS News as a medical correspondent before becoming the chief medical correspondent for ABC News in 2012. Dr. Ashton has appeared on numerous television shows, including “Good Morning America” and “The View,” where she provides expert medical advice and information.

4. Author: In addition to her work in television, Dr. Jennifer Ashton is also a published author. She has written several books on health and wellness, including “The Body Scoop for Girls” and “Your Body Beautiful.” Dr. Ashton’s books have been well-received by readers and have helped to further establish her as a trusted authority in the field of medicine.

5. Personal Life: Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been married twice and has two children. She is currently in a relationship with a fellow doctor, Dr. Robert Ashton, who is an orthopedic hand surgeon. The couple met through their work in the medical field and share a passion for helping others.

6. Philanthropy: Dr. Jennifer Ashton is a strong advocate for women’s health and has been involved in several charitable organizations that support women’s causes. She has worked with organizations such as the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society to raise awareness and funds for important health issues.

7. Health and Wellness: Dr. Jennifer Ashton is a firm believer in the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She encourages her followers to prioritize their physical and mental well-being through proper nutrition, exercise, and self-care. Dr. Ashton practices what she preaches and leads by example, making healthy choices in her own life.

8. Awards and Recognition: Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s expertise in the field of medicine has earned her numerous accolades and awards throughout her career. She has been recognized for her contributions to women’s health and her dedication to educating the public about important health issues. Dr. Ashton’s work has been praised by colleagues and viewers alike.

9. Net Worth: With her successful career in medicine and media, Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million in the year 2024. Her diverse professional endeavors, combined with her commitment to promoting health and wellness, have contributed to her financial success.

17 Common Questions About Dr. Jennifer Ashton:

1. How old is Dr. Jennifer Ashton?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton was born on April 23, 1969, making her 55 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Dr. Jennifer Ashton?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

3. What is Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s weight?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s weight is not publicly disclosed.

4. Is Dr. Jennifer Ashton married?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been married twice and is currently in a relationship with Dr. Robert Ashton.

5. How many children does Dr. Jennifer Ashton have?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has two children.

6. What is Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s specialty?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist.

7. What TV shows has Dr. Jennifer Ashton appeared on?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has appeared on shows such as “Good Morning America” and “The View.”

8. What books has Dr. Jennifer Ashton written?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has written books such as “The Body Scoop for Girls” and “Your Body Beautiful.”

9. What organizations does Dr. Jennifer Ashton support?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton supports organizations such as the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.

10. What awards has Dr. Jennifer Ashton won?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has won awards for her contributions to women’s health and public health education.

11. How did Dr. Jennifer Ashton meet her current partner?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton met her current partner, Dr. Robert Ashton, through their work in the medical field.

12. What is Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s net worth?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million in 2024.

13. Where was Dr. Jennifer Ashton born?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton was born in George Air Force Base, California.

14. What degree did Dr. Jennifer Ashton earn from Columbia University?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton earned a degree in art history from Columbia University.

15. How long has Dr. Jennifer Ashton been in private practice?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been in private practice for over 20 years.

16. What is Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s advice for maintaining a healthy lifestyle?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton recommends prioritizing proper nutrition, exercise, and self-care for a healthy lifestyle.

17. What is Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s main focus in her work?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton’s main focus is on promoting women’s health and raising awareness about important health issues.

In conclusion, Dr. Jennifer Ashton is a highly respected medical professional with a successful career in both medicine and media. Her dedication to promoting health and wellness, along with her expertise in women’s health, has earned her a net worth of $10 million in 2024. Dr. Ashton’s passion for educating the public about important health issues and her commitment to philanthropy make her a valuable asset to the medical community.



