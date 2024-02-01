Dr Dubrow Net Worth



Dr. Terry Dubrow is a renowned plastic surgeon, television personality, and author who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. With his successful career in both medicine and television, Dr. Dubrow has amassed a significant net worth of $50 million as of 2024.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Dr. Dubrow and his impressive net worth:

1. Early Career Success: Dr. Dubrow began his career as a plastic surgeon after graduating from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine. He quickly gained recognition for his expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, leading to a successful private practice in Newport Beach, California.

2. Television Stardom: Dr. Dubrow rose to fame as a cast member on the hit reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” His appearances on the show catapulted him into the spotlight and helped him establish a prominent presence in the world of reality television.

3. Botched: In 2014, Dr. Dubrow and his colleague, Dr. Paul Nassif, began co-hosting the E! reality series “Botched.” The show follows the doctors as they work to correct plastic surgery procedures gone wrong. “Botched” has been a major success for Dr. Dubrow, further boosting his net worth.

4. Authorship: In addition to his work in television, Dr. Dubrow is also a published author. He has written several books on health, wellness, and plastic surgery, including “The Acne Cure” and “Dr. and Mrs. Guinea Pig Present The Only Guide You’ll Ever Need to the Best Anti-Aging Treatments.”

5. Endorsements and Brand Partnerships: Dr. Dubrow has also capitalized on his fame by partnering with various brands and companies for endorsements and collaborations. His reputation as a top plastic surgeon and television personality has made him a sought-after influencer in the beauty and wellness industries.

6. Entrepreneurship: Dr. Dubrow has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship with the launch of his skincare line, Consult Beaute. The line features a range of anti-aging products designed to help users achieve youthful and radiant skin. The success of Consult Beaute has added to Dr. Dubrow’s net worth.

7. Philanthropy: Despite his busy schedule, Dr. Dubrow remains committed to giving back to the community. He is involved in various charitable endeavors, including supporting organizations that provide medical care to underserved populations and promoting health and wellness initiatives.

8. Personal Life: Dr. Dubrow is married to actress Heather Dubrow, known for her role on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” The couple has four children together and resides in Newport Beach, California. Their relationship has been a source of inspiration for fans and followers.

9. Continued Success: As of 2024, Dr. Dubrow shows no signs of slowing down. With his thriving medical practice, successful television career, and various business ventures, he continues to build on his net worth and solidify his status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Common Questions About Dr. Dubrow:

1. How old is Dr. Terry Dubrow?

Dr. Dubrow was born on September 14, 1958, making him 65 years old as of 2024.

2. What is Dr. Dubrow’s height and weight?

Dr. Dubrow stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

3. Who is Dr. Dubrow married to?

Dr. Dubrow is married to actress Heather Dubrow, known for her role on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

4. How many children does Dr. Dubrow have?

Dr. Dubrow and Heather Dubrow have four children together.

5. What is Dr. Dubrow’s specialty in plastic surgery?

Dr. Dubrow specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, with a focus on anti-aging treatments and facial rejuvenation.

6. How did Dr. Dubrow become famous?

Dr. Dubrow rose to fame as a cast member on the reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and as the co-host of the E! series “Botched.”

7. What is Dr. Dubrow’s net worth?

As of 2024, Dr. Dubrow’s net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

8. Does Dr. Dubrow have any business ventures outside of medicine?

Yes, Dr. Dubrow has launched his skincare line, Consult Beaute, which offers anti-aging products.

9. What charitable causes does Dr. Dubrow support?

Dr. Dubrow is involved in supporting organizations that provide medical care to underserved populations and promoting health and wellness initiatives.

10. How did Dr. Dubrow meet his wife, Heather Dubrow?

Dr. Dubrow met Heather Dubrow through mutual friends in the entertainment industry.

11. What is Dr. Dubrow’s educational background?

Dr. Dubrow graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine with a degree in medicine.

12. Has Dr. Dubrow won any awards for his work in plastic surgery?

Yes, Dr. Dubrow has received recognition and awards for his contributions to the field of plastic surgery.

13. Does Dr. Dubrow have any siblings?

Dr. Dubrow has a younger brother, Kevin Dubrow, who is also a successful plastic surgeon.

14. How has Dr. Dubrow’s career evolved over the years?

Dr. Dubrow’s career has evolved from a successful private practice in plastic surgery to a prominent television personality and author.

15. What is Dr. Dubrow’s approach to patient care?

Dr. Dubrow is known for his personalized approach to patient care, focusing on achieving natural and long-lasting results.

16. What advice does Dr. Dubrow have for aspiring plastic surgeons?

Dr. Dubrow encourages aspiring plastic surgeons to pursue their passion for the field and prioritize patient safety and satisfaction.

17. What are Dr. Dubrow’s future plans and goals?

Dr. Dubrow plans to continue expanding his medical practice, exploring new opportunities in television and media, and giving back to the community through philanthropic efforts.

In conclusion, Dr. Terry Dubrow has built an impressive net worth through his successful career in plastic surgery, television, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. With his talent, hard work, and dedication to his craft, Dr. Dubrow has established himself as a respected figure in the entertainment industry. His continued success and commitment to excellence serve as an inspiration to aspiring professionals in the field of medicine and beyond.



