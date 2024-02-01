Don Meredith Net Worth



Don Meredith was a legendary American football quarterback who played for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s. He was known for his charisma, leadership on the field, and his ability to make big plays in crucial moments. Meredith’s net worth was estimated to be around $5 million at the time of his passing in 2010. However, his impact on the game of football and his legacy as a sports icon are immeasurable.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Don Meredith:

1. Early Life: Don Meredith was born on April 10, 1938, in Mount Vernon, Texas. He grew up in a small town and showed an early talent for football. Meredith attended Southern Methodist University, where he played college football and caught the attention of NFL scouts.

2. NFL Career: Meredith was selected by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 1960 NFL Draft. However, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the start of the season. Meredith quickly established himself as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys and led the team to multiple playoff appearances.

3. Broadcasting Career: After retiring from football in 1968, Meredith transitioned to a successful career as a sports broadcaster. He became a beloved commentator on Monday Night Football, where his wit and charm endeared him to millions of viewers.

4. Pop Culture Icon: Meredith’s popularity extended beyond the football field. He made guest appearances on popular TV shows like “The Odd Couple” and “Police Story,” showcasing his natural acting talent.

5. Hall of Fame: In 1976, Don Meredith was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his outstanding career at SMU. While he is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Meredith’s impact on the game is still remembered by fans and players alike.

6. Personal Life: Don Meredith was married to his wife, Susan, for over 40 years. The couple had three children together and maintained a strong bond throughout their lives.

7. Philanthropy: Meredith was known for his generosity and philanthropic efforts. He supported various charities and organizations that focused on helping children and families in need.

8. Legacy: Don Meredith’s legacy as a football player and broadcaster continues to inspire new generations of fans and athletes. His impact on the game of football and popular culture is undeniable.

9. Remembered Fondly: Don Meredith passed away in 2010 at the age of 72. He is remembered fondly by his family, friends, and fans for his contributions to the sport of football and his larger-than-life personality.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Don Meredith:

1. How tall was Don Meredith?

Don Meredith was 6 feet 3 inches tall.

2. What was Don Meredith’s weight?

Don Meredith weighed around 210 pounds during his playing days.

3. Who was Don Meredith married to?

Don Meredith was married to his wife, Susan.

4. How many children did Don Meredith have?

Don Meredith had three children with his wife, Susan.

5. When did Don Meredith pass away?

Don Meredith passed away in 2010 at the age of 72.

6. What was Don Meredith’s net worth at the time of his passing?

Don Meredith’s net worth was estimated to be around $5 million at the time of his passing.

7. Did Don Meredith ever win a Super Bowl?

Don Meredith did not win a Super Bowl during his playing career. The Cowboys reached the championship game twice but were unable to secure a victory.

8. What was Don Meredith’s nickname?

Don Meredith was often referred to as “Dandy Don” by fans and media members.

9. Did Don Meredith have any other jobs besides football and broadcasting?

In addition to his football and broadcasting careers, Don Meredith also appeared in several TV shows and movies as an actor.

10. How did Don Meredith become a sports broadcaster?

After retiring from football, Don Meredith was approached by ABC to join the Monday Night Football broadcast team. His wit and charm quickly made him a fan favorite in the broadcast booth.

11. What was Don Meredith’s most memorable moment as a football player?

One of Don Meredith’s most memorable moments as a football player came in the 1967 NFL Championship Game, where he led the Cowboys to a thrilling comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns.

12. Did Don Meredith ever consider a coaching career?

While Don Meredith had a deep knowledge of the game, he never pursued a coaching career after retiring from playing.

13. How did Don Meredith stay involved in football after his playing days?

Don Meredith stayed involved in football by becoming a color commentator for NFL games on television. His insight and humor made him a beloved figure in the broadcasting world.

14. What impact did Don Meredith have on the Dallas Cowboys franchise?

Don Meredith was one of the first star players for the Dallas Cowboys and helped establish the team as a perennial contender in the NFL. His leadership and playmaking ability set the tone for future generations of Cowboys players.

15. How did Don Meredith inspire others with his philanthropy?

Don Meredith inspired others with his philanthropy by supporting a wide range of charitable causes, including organizations that helped children and families in need. His generosity and kindness left a lasting impact on those he helped.

16. What was Don Meredith’s favorite football memory?

One of Don Meredith’s favorite football memories was leading the Cowboys to their first-ever playoff victory in 1966. The win was a milestone for the franchise and solidified Meredith’s legacy as a clutch performer.

17. How is Don Meredith remembered today?

Don Meredith is remembered today as a football legend and broadcasting icon. His legacy lives on through his family, friends, and fans who continue to celebrate his contributions to the game of football.

In conclusion, Don Meredith was a true sports icon whose impact on the game of football and popular culture is still felt today. His legacy as a player, broadcaster, and philanthropist continues to inspire new generations of fans and athletes. Don Meredith will always be remembered as a larger-than-life figure who brought joy and excitement to the world of sports.



