Don Ho Net Worth



Don Ho was a beloved Hawaiian entertainer who rose to fame in the 1960s with his laid-back style and catchy tunes. He was known for his warm personality, infectious smile, and signature song “Tiny Bubbles.” Don Ho passed away in 2007, but his legacy lives on through his music and the impact he had on the entertainment industry.

Don Ho’s net worth at the time of his passing was estimated to be around $20 million. This impressive sum was amassed through his successful career as a singer, musician, and performer. While he may no longer be with us, his impact on the world of entertainment continues to be felt to this day.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Don Ho and his net worth:

1. Don Ho was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on August 13, 1930. He was of Chinese, Hawaiian, Portuguese, Dutch, and German descent, giving him a unique and diverse background that influenced his music and style.

2. Don Ho began his career as a musician in the 1960s, playing in local clubs and bars in Honolulu. His smooth vocals and charismatic stage presence quickly earned him a loyal following, and he soon became a staple of the Hawaiian music scene.

3. In 1966, Don Ho released his signature song “Tiny Bubbles,” which became a massive hit and catapulted him to national fame. The song’s catchy melody and playful lyrics made it a favorite among fans, and it remains one of Don Ho’s most famous songs to this day.

4. Throughout his career, Don Ho released over 20 studio albums and performed in countless concerts and shows around the world. His music was a blend of traditional Hawaiian melodies, pop, and jazz, creating a unique sound that set him apart from other artists of his time.

5. In addition to his music career, Don Ho also made several television appearances, including guest spots on shows like “The Brady Bunch” and “Hawaii Five-O.” His charming personality and easy-going nature made him a natural on camera, and he quickly became a fan favorite in the world of entertainment.

6. Don Ho was known for his generosity and philanthropy, often using his fame and fortune to support charitable causes and give back to his community. He was a beloved figure in Hawaii, where he was seen as a cultural ambassador and advocate for the arts.

7. Despite his success and wealth, Don Ho remained humble and down-to-earth throughout his life. He was known for his warm smile, infectious laugh, and genuine love for his fans, who he always made time to connect with and appreciate.

8. Don Ho’s influence on the world of music and entertainment is still felt today, with many artists citing him as a source of inspiration and admiration. His legacy lives on through his music, which continues to be celebrated and enjoyed by fans around the world.

9. Don Ho’s net worth of $20 million is a testament to the impact he had on the entertainment industry and the love and support he received from his fans. While he may no longer be with us, his memory lives on through his music and the joy he brought to so many people during his lifetime.

Common Questions about Don Ho:

1. When was Don Ho born?

Don Ho was born on August 13, 1930.

2. What was Don Ho’s signature song?

Don Ho’s signature song was “Tiny Bubbles.”

3. How did Don Ho rise to fame?

Don Ho rose to fame in the 1960s through his performances in local clubs and bars in Honolulu.

4. How many albums did Don Ho release?

Don Ho released over 20 studio albums throughout his career.

5. What TV shows did Don Ho appear on?

Don Ho appeared on shows like “The Brady Bunch” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

6. What was Don Ho known for besides his music?

Don Ho was known for his philanthropy and generosity towards charitable causes.

7. What was Don Ho’s net worth at the time of his passing?

Don Ho’s net worth was estimated to be around $20 million.

8. What was Don Ho’s background?

Don Ho was of Chinese, Hawaiian, Portuguese, Dutch, and German descent.

9. How did Don Ho impact the entertainment industry?

Don Ho’s music and performances were influential and beloved by fans around the world.

10. Did Don Ho have any children?

Don Ho had nine children with his first wife, Melva May Kolokea Wong.

11. How tall was Don Ho?

Don Ho was 5 feet 7 inches tall.

12. Did Don Ho ever win any awards for his music?

Don Ho won a Grammy Award for Best Hawaiian Music Album in 1966.

13. Who was Don Ho married to?

Don Ho was married three times, with his first wife being Melva May Kolokea Wong.

14. Did Don Ho have any siblings?

Don Ho had two siblings, an older brother named Kaimana and a younger sister named Dina.

15. What was Don Ho’s favorite musical instrument?

Don Ho was known for playing the ukulele, which he often incorporated into his performances.

16. What was Don Ho’s favorite Hawaiian dish?

Don Ho’s favorite Hawaiian dish was poi, a traditional staple made from taro root.

17. How did Don Ho pass away?

Don Ho passed away on April 14, 2007, due to heart failure.

In conclusion, Don Ho was a legendary Hawaiian entertainer whose impact on the world of music and entertainment continues to be felt to this day. His net worth of $20 million is a testament to the success and popularity he achieved throughout his career. Don Ho’s music, charm, and philanthropy have left a lasting legacy that will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.



