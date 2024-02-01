

Angel Di Maria Net Worth: 9 Interesting Facts About the Soccer Star

Angel Di Maria is a name that resonates with soccer fans all over the world. The Argentine winger has had a successful career playing for top clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain. With his skillful dribbling, precise passing, and deadly finishing, Di Maria has cemented his place as one of the best wingers in the world. But aside from his on-field exploits, many fans are curious about his net worth. In this article, we will delve into Angel Di Maria’s net worth and uncover 9 interesting facts about the soccer star.

1. Angel Di Maria’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Angel Di Maria’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. This impressive figure is a result of his lucrative contracts with top clubs, endorsement deals, and investments in various business ventures. Di Maria’s net worth has steadily increased over the years, thanks to his consistent performances on the field and his savvy financial decisions off the field.

2. Early Life and Career

Angel Di Maria was born on February 14, 1988, in Rosario, Argentina. He began his professional soccer career at the age of 17, playing for Rosario Central in the Argentine Primera Division. Di Maria quickly made a name for himself with his pace, skill, and vision on the field, attracting the attention of top European clubs.

3. Breakthrough at Benfica

In 2007, Di Maria made the move to Europe, signing with Portuguese club Benfica. It was at Benfica where he truly made a name for himself, showcasing his talents on the European stage. Di Maria’s performances caught the eye of top clubs, and in 2010, he made the move to Spanish giants Real Madrid for a then-club record fee.

4. Success at Real Madrid

During his time at Real Madrid, Di Maria won numerous trophies, including the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League. He formed a deadly partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil, terrorizing defenses with his pace and trickery. Di Maria’s performances at Real Madrid earned him a reputation as one of the best wingers in the world.

5. Move to Manchester United

In 2014, Di Maria made the move to the English Premier League, signing with Manchester United for a British record fee at the time. Despite a promising start to his United career, Di Maria struggled to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League and eventually made the move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2015.

6. Success at Paris Saint-Germain

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain, Di Maria has continued to shine, forming a formidable attacking trio with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. He has won multiple Ligue 1 titles and has been a key player in PSG’s quest for Champions League glory. Di Maria’s performances at PSG have solidified his status as one of the best wingers in the world.

7. Endorsement Deals and Investments

In addition to his soccer earnings, Angel Di Maria has lucrative endorsement deals with top brands such as Adidas and Pepsi. He has also made smart investments in real estate and other ventures, further boosting his net worth. Di Maria’s business acumen off the field has contributed to his financial success.

8. Personal Life

Angel Di Maria is married to his high school sweetheart, Jorgelina Cardoso. The couple has two daughters together and leads a relatively private life off the field. Di Maria is known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various charities and causes in Argentina and beyond.

9. Future Prospects

As Angel Di Maria enters the latter stages of his career, he continues to defy age and maintain his high level of performance on the field. With his experience, skill, and work ethic, Di Maria is poised to continue making an impact for both Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentine national team. His net worth is likely to increase further as he secures more trophies and accolades in the coming years.

Common Questions About Angel Di Maria:

1. How old is Angel Di Maria?

Angel Di Maria was born on February 14, 1988, making him 36 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Angel Di Maria?

Angel Di Maria stands at 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 meters) tall.

3. How much does Angel Di Maria weigh?

Angel Di Maria weighs around 75 kilograms (165 pounds).

4. Who is Angel Di Maria married to?

Angel Di Maria is married to his high school sweetheart, Jorgelina Cardoso.

5. How many children does Angel Di Maria have?

Angel Di Maria has two daughters with his wife, Jorgelina Cardoso.

6. What clubs has Angel Di Maria played for?

Angel Di Maria has played for clubs such as Rosario Central, Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.

7. What is Angel Di Maria’s net worth?

As of 2024, Angel Di Maria’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million.

8. Does Angel Di Maria have any endorsement deals?

Yes, Angel Di Maria has endorsement deals with top brands such as Adidas and Pepsi.

9. What is Angel Di Maria’s playing style?

Angel Di Maria is known for his pace, skillful dribbling, precise passing, and deadly finishing.

10. Has Angel Di Maria won any major trophies?

Yes, Angel Di Maria has won trophies such as the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League.

11. What philanthropic efforts is Angel Di Maria involved in?

Angel Di Maria supports various charities and causes in Argentina and beyond.

12. How is Angel Di Maria’s relationship with his teammates?

Angel Di Maria is known for his camaraderie with his teammates and his leadership on and off the field.

13. What are Angel Di Maria’s hobbies outside of soccer?

Angel Di Maria enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf, and traveling in his free time.

14. What is Angel Di Maria’s favorite soccer memory?

Angel Di Maria has cited winning the Champions League with Real Madrid as one of his favorite soccer memories.

15. How does Angel Di Maria stay in shape?

Angel Di Maria follows a strict training regimen and diet to stay in peak physical condition.

16. What are Angel Di Maria’s future career plans?

Angel Di Maria plans to continue playing at a high level for both Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentine national team.

17. What legacy does Angel Di Maria want to leave in soccer?

Angel Di Maria hopes to be remembered as a hardworking and talented player who gave his all for his clubs and country.

In summary, Angel Di Maria’s net worth is a testament to his hard work, talent, and business savvy. The Argentine winger has carved out a successful career for himself both on and off the field, earning accolades, trophies, and financial success along the way. With his skill, experience, and dedication, Angel Di Maria is set to continue making an impact in the world of soccer for years to come.



