Devon Franklin Net Worth



Devon Franklin is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, with a diverse career that includes producing, writing, and public speaking. His net worth is estimated to be around $10 million as of the year 2024. However, there is much more to Devon Franklin than just his financial success. Here are 9 interesting facts about him that showcase his talents and achievements beyond his net worth:

1. Devon Franklin is not just a producer, but also a New York Times bestselling author. He has written several books on faith, relationships, and personal development, including “The Truth About Men” and “The Hollywood Commandments.”

2. In addition to his work in entertainment, Devon Franklin is a prominent motivational speaker who has spoken at events and conferences around the world. He is known for his inspiring messages on faith, purpose, and success.

3. Devon Franklin is married to actress Meagan Good, known for her roles in films such as “Think Like a Man” and “Anchorman 2.” The couple has been together since 2011 and frequently share their love story and relationship advice with their followers.

4. Despite his success in Hollywood, Devon Franklin remains grounded in his faith and values. He is a devout Christian and often incorporates his beliefs into his work, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

5. Devon Franklin started his career in the entertainment industry as an intern for Will Smith’s production company, Overbrook Entertainment. He quickly rose through the ranks and eventually became a successful producer in his own right.

6. In addition to his work in film and television, Devon Franklin is also a producer of live events and conferences. He has organized and hosted several events that bring together industry professionals, creatives, and thought leaders.

7. Devon Franklin is known for his passion for diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. He is a vocal advocate for representation and equality in the entertainment industry, and works to promote opportunities for marginalized voices.

8. In 2019, Devon Franklin launched his own production company, Franklin Entertainment, which focuses on creating inspiring and uplifting content for audiences of all ages. The company has produced several successful projects, including films, TV shows, and digital content.

9. Devon Franklin is a philanthropist who is dedicated to giving back to his community. He is involved in several charitable organizations and initiatives that support education, healthcare, and social justice causes.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions about Devon Franklin:

1. How old is Devon Franklin?

Devon Franklin was born on April 13, 1978, which makes him 46 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Devon Franklin?

Devon Franklin is 6 feet 2 inches tall.

3. What is Devon Franklin’s weight?

Devon Franklin’s weight is not publicly known.

4. Who is Devon Franklin married to?

Devon Franklin is married to actress Meagan Good.

5. What is Devon Franklin’s net worth?

Devon Franklin’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million as of the year 2024.

6. What is Devon Franklin’s production company?

Devon Franklin’s production company is called Franklin Entertainment.

7. What are some of Devon Franklin’s bestselling books?

Some of Devon Franklin’s bestselling books include “The Truth About Men” and “The Hollywood Commandments.”

8. What is Devon Franklin’s background in the entertainment industry?

Devon Franklin started his career as an intern for Will Smith’s production company, Overbrook Entertainment, before becoming a successful producer in his own right.

9. What are some of Devon Franklin’s philanthropic efforts?

Devon Franklin is involved in several charitable organizations and initiatives that support education, healthcare, and social justice causes.

10. How does Devon Franklin incorporate his faith into his work?

Devon Franklin is a devout Christian who often incorporates his beliefs into his work, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

11. What are some of Devon Franklin’s upcoming projects?

Devon Franklin’s production company, Franklin Entertainment, is working on several projects, including films, TV shows, and digital content.

12. What is Devon Franklin’s approach to diversity and inclusion in Hollywood?

Devon Franklin is a vocal advocate for representation and equality in the entertainment industry, and works to promote opportunities for marginalized voices.

13. What are some of Devon Franklin’s favorite motivational topics?

Devon Franklin frequently speaks on faith, purpose, and success at events and conferences around the world.

14. How long has Devon Franklin been married to Meagan Good?

Devon Franklin and Meagan Good have been married since 2012, making it 12 years as of the year 2024.

15. What are some of Devon Franklin’s favorite films and TV shows that he has produced?

Some of Devon Franklin’s favorite projects that he has produced include “Miracles from Heaven” and “The Star.”

16. What are some of Devon Franklin’s favorite hobbies outside of work?

Devon Franklin enjoys spending time with his family, reading, and traveling in his free time.

17. How does Devon Franklin balance his career with his personal life?

Devon Franklin prioritizes his faith, family, and values, and makes time for self-care and relaxation to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

In conclusion, Devon Franklin is a multi-talented individual with a diverse career that spans film, television, writing, speaking, and philanthropy. His net worth is just one aspect of his success, as he continues to inspire audiences with his messages of faith, purpose, and positivity. With a strong foundation in his beliefs and values, Devon Franklin is sure to make a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and beyond in the years to come.



