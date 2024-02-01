Devon Aoki Net Worth



Devon Aoki is a well-known American actress and model who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With her unique style and captivating presence, she has captivated audiences around the world. But beyond her talent and beauty, Devon Aoki has also amassed an impressive net worth that has made her one of the wealthiest celebrities in Hollywood. In this article, we will explore Devon Aoki’s net worth and delve into some interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Devon Aoki’s Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Devon Aoki’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. This impressive fortune is the result of her successful acting and modeling career, as well as her various business ventures. Devon Aoki has worked hard to establish herself as a leading figure in the entertainment industry, and her net worth reflects the fruits of her labor.

2. Early Life and Career

Devon Aoki was born on August 10, 1982, in New York City, New York. She is the daughter of former Olympic wrestler Hiroaki Aoki and Pamela Hilburger, a jewelry designer. Devon Aoki began her modeling career at a young age and quickly rose to fame as one of the most sought-after models in the industry. She has graced the covers of numerous magazines and walked the runway for top fashion designers.

3. Acting Career

In addition to her successful modeling career, Devon Aoki has also made a name for herself as an actress. She has appeared in a number of films, including “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Sin City,” and “Mutant Chronicles.” Devon Aoki’s talent and versatility as an actress have earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

4. Fashion Entrepreneur

Devon Aoki is not only a talented actress and model, but she is also a successful fashion entrepreneur. In 2007, she launched her own clothing line called “Devon Aoki for Levi’s.” The line features a range of trendy and stylish clothing items that reflect Devon Aoki’s unique sense of style.

5. Philanthropy

Devon Aoki is also known for her philanthropic efforts. She is actively involved in various charitable organizations and has lent her support to causes such as animal rights, environmental conservation, and children’s healthcare. Devon Aoki’s generosity and compassion have made her a role model for many aspiring philanthropists.

6. Personal Life

Devon Aoki is married to James Bailey, a financier and entrepreneur. The couple has two children together, a son and a daughter. Devon Aoki’s family is her top priority, and she is known for her dedication to her loved ones.

7. Height and Weight

Devon Aoki stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) and weighs around 110 pounds (50 kg). Her petite frame and striking features have made her a favorite among fashion designers and photographers.

8. Interesting Fact: Devon Aoki’s Japanese Heritage

One of the most interesting facts about Devon Aoki is her Japanese heritage. Her father, Hiroaki Aoki, was a Japanese immigrant who founded the popular restaurant chain Benihana. Devon Aoki has embraced her Japanese roots and has become a cultural ambassador for the country.

9. Interesting Fact: Devon Aoki’s Martial Arts Skills

Another fascinating fact about Devon Aoki is her proficiency in martial arts. She has trained in various disciplines, including karate and jiu-jitsu, and has even showcased her skills in some of her films. Devon Aoki’s martial arts prowess adds an extra layer of depth to her on-screen performances.

Common Questions About Devon Aoki:

1. How old is Devon Aoki?

Devon Aoki was born on August 10, 1982, making her 41 years old in 2024.

2. What is Devon Aoki’s net worth?

Devon Aoki’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million as of 2024.

3. Who is Devon Aoki married to?

Devon Aoki is married to James Bailey, a financier and entrepreneur.

4. How many children does Devon Aoki have?

Devon Aoki has two children, a son, and a daughter.

5. What is Devon Aoki’s height and weight?

Devon Aoki stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs around 110 pounds (50 kg).

6. What is Devon Aoki’s ethnicity?

Devon Aoki is of Japanese descent through her father, Hiroaki Aoki.

7. What are Devon Aoki’s most famous films?

Devon Aoki is known for her roles in “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Sin City,” and “Mutant Chronicles.”

8. Does Devon Aoki have any siblings?

Devon Aoki has three siblings: Steve Aoki, a renowned DJ and music producer, and two half-siblings from her father’s previous marriages.

9. What fashion brand did Devon Aoki collaborate with?

Devon Aoki collaborated with Levi’s on her own clothing line called “Devon Aoki for Levi’s.”

10. What philanthropic causes does Devon Aoki support?

Devon Aoki is involved in charitable organizations that focus on animal rights, environmental conservation, and children’s healthcare.

11. What languages does Devon Aoki speak?

Devon Aoki is fluent in English and Japanese.

12. Has Devon Aoki won any awards for her acting?

While Devon Aoki has not won any major awards for her acting, she has received critical acclaim for her performances in various films.

13. How did Devon Aoki get into modeling?

Devon Aoki was discovered by a modeling scout at a young age and quickly rose to prominence in the fashion industry.

14. What is Devon Aoki’s favorite hobby?

Devon Aoki enjoys practicing martial arts in her free time and has trained in various disciplines.

15. What is Devon Aoki’s favorite travel destination?

Devon Aoki loves visiting Japan, where she can connect with her cultural heritage and explore the country’s rich history.

16. Does Devon Aoki have any upcoming projects?

Devon Aoki’s upcoming projects include several film roles and fashion collaborations that showcase her talent and creativity.

17. What advice does Devon Aoki have for aspiring actors and models?

Devon Aoki encourages aspiring actors and models to stay true to themselves and work hard to achieve their goals, regardless of the challenges they may face.

In conclusion, Devon Aoki is a multi-talented and accomplished individual who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Her impressive net worth, combined with her philanthropic efforts and entrepreneurial spirit, set her apart as a true role model for aspiring artists and entrepreneurs. As she continues to pursue her passion for acting, modeling, and fashion, Devon Aoki’s star will undoubtedly continue to rise in the years to come.



