

Devlin Hodges is a rising star in the world of professional football, known for his impressive skills as a quarterback. With his talent, hard work, and determination, he has made a name for himself in the sport and has garnered a significant net worth. In this article, we will delve into Devlin Hodges’ net worth, along with nine interesting facts that set him apart from other athletes in the industry.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings

Devlin Hodges was born on April 12, 1996, in Kimberly, Alabama. He attended Mortimer Jordan High School, where he excelled in football and led his team to multiple victories. After high school, Hodges went on to play college football at Samford University, where he set numerous records and earned accolades for his outstanding performance on the field.

2. Undrafted to NFL Success

Despite his impressive college career, Devlin Hodges went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. However, he did not let this setback deter him from pursuing his dreams of playing in the NFL. Hodges signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent and quickly made a name for himself as a talented quarterback.

3. Breakout Season with the Steelers

In his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Devlin Hodges showcased his skills and proved himself to be a valuable asset to the team. He made his NFL debut in Week 6 of the 2019 season and went on to start multiple games for the Steelers. Hodges’ impressive performance on the field earned him the nickname “Duck” among fans and teammates.

4. Net Worth and Earnings

As of 2024, Devlin Hodges’ net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. His earnings primarily come from his salary as a professional football player, endorsements, and other business ventures. Hodges has also made investments in real estate and other industries, further adding to his wealth.

5. Endorsement Deals and Sponsorships

Devlin Hodges has secured several endorsement deals and sponsorships throughout his career, working with brands such as Nike, Gatorade, and Adidas. These partnerships have not only boosted his net worth but have also helped him establish a strong presence in the sports industry.

6. Personal Life and Relationships

Devlin Hodges is known for being a private individual when it comes to his personal life. He keeps his relationships out of the spotlight and focuses on his career and passions. Hodges is currently in a committed relationship with his longtime girlfriend, who supports him in his endeavors.

7. Philanthropy and Community Involvement

Devlin Hodges is actively involved in philanthropic work and gives back to his community whenever possible. He has worked with various charities and organizations, supporting causes such as education, sports programs for underprivileged youth, and mental health awareness. Hodges believes in using his platform to make a positive impact on the world around him.

8. Training and Fitness Regimen

As a professional athlete, Devlin Hodges maintains a strict training and fitness regimen to stay in top physical shape. He works closely with trainers and nutritionists to ensure that he is performing at his best on and off the field. Hodges’ dedication to his craft and commitment to excellence are evident in his rigorous training routine.

9. Future Endeavors and Career Goals

Looking ahead, Devlin Hodges has big plans for his future in the NFL and beyond. He aims to continue honing his skills as a quarterback and leading his team to victory. Hodges also has ambitions to explore opportunities in broadcasting, coaching, and entrepreneurship, leveraging his experience and expertise in the sports industry.

In conclusion, Devlin Hodges is a talented and driven athlete who has overcome obstacles to achieve success in the world of professional football. With his impressive net worth, endorsements, and philanthropic efforts, he has made a lasting impact on the sports industry and beyond. Devlin Hodges’ dedication to his craft, commitment to excellence, and passion for giving back to his community set him apart as a role model for aspiring athletes and individuals alike.

Common Questions about Devlin Hodges:

15. What is Devlin Hodges’ favorite football memory?

Devlin Hodges’ favorite football memory is making his NFL debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

16. Does Devlin Hodges have any siblings?

Devlin Hodges has a sister who has always been supportive of his football career.

17. What advice would Devlin Hodges give to aspiring athletes?

Devlin Hodges advises aspiring athletes to work hard, stay focused, and never give up on their dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face.

