Desi Perkins is a well-known beauty influencer, makeup artist, and YouTuber with a massive following on various social media platforms. Born on March 3, 1987, in Los Angeles, California, Desi has amassed an impressive net worth through her successful career in the beauty industry. As of the year 2024, Desi Perkins’ net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

Desi Perkins first rose to fame through her YouTube channel, where she shares makeup tutorials, product reviews, and beauty tips with her millions of followers. Her engaging personality and expert makeup skills have garnered her a loyal fan base, making her one of the most influential beauty creators on the platform.

Apart from her YouTube channel, Desi is also active on Instagram, where she shares stunning photos of her makeup looks, fashion style, and personal life. With over 5 million followers on Instagram, Desi has established herself as a prominent figure in the beauty and fashion industry.

In addition to her social media presence, Desi Perkins has collaborated with various beauty brands to launch her own makeup collections. Her successful partnerships with reputable companies have not only boosted her popularity but also contributed to her growing net worth.

Desi Perkins’ net worth is also influenced by her various brand partnerships, sponsorships, and endorsements. As a highly sought-after beauty influencer, Desi has worked with numerous brands to promote their products and services, earning a significant income in the process.

Desi Perkins’ net worth is further bolstered by her successful merchandise line, where she sells a range of beauty products and accessories to her fans. With a strong brand presence and loyal following, Desi’s merchandise line has become a lucrative source of income for the beauty guru.

Aside from her professional endeavors, Desi Perkins is also a devoted wife and mother. She is married to Steven Perkins, and the couple has a daughter named Emilia. Desi often shares glimpses of her family life on social media, showcasing her love for her husband and daughter.

Desi Perkins’ journey to success has not been without its challenges. Like many influencers, she has faced criticism, backlash, and controversies throughout her career. However, Desi’s resilience, authenticity, and passion for makeup have helped her overcome obstacles and emerge stronger than ever.

Despite her busy schedule and demanding career, Desi Perkins remains committed to empowering and inspiring her followers. Through her honest and relatable content, she encourages her fans to embrace their natural beauty, express themselves through makeup, and pursue their passions fearlessly.

In conclusion, Desi Perkins is a talented and influential beauty influencer who has made a significant impact on the beauty industry. With her engaging content, successful brand partnerships, and entrepreneurial spirit, Desi has built a thriving career and amassed a considerable net worth. As of the year 2024, Desi Perkins’ net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, a testament to her hard work, creativity, and dedication to her craft.

9 Interesting Facts About Desi Perkins:

1. Desi Perkins started her YouTube channel in 2013 and quickly gained a following for her easy-to-follow makeup tutorials and beauty tips.

2. Desi Perkins launched her own eyewear line, named “Desi Perkins x Quay Australia,” in collaboration with the popular sunglasses brand.

3. Desi Perkins has won several awards for her work as a beauty influencer, including the Shorty Award for Best YouTube Guru in 2015.

4. Desi Perkins has a passion for travel and often shares her adventures on social media, inspiring her followers to explore new destinations.

5. Desi Perkins is known for her signature glam makeup looks, which often feature bold eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and flawless skin.

6. Desi Perkins has collaborated with major beauty brands such as Benefit Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, and Dose of Colors on exclusive makeup collections.

7. Desi Perkins is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusivity in the beauty industry, using her platform to promote representation and equality.

8. Desi Perkins is a self-taught makeup artist who honed her skills through years of practice, experimentation, and dedication to her craft.

9. Desi Perkins is passionate about giving back to her community and frequently partners with charitable organizations to support causes close to her heart.

17 Common Questions About Desi Perkins:

1. How old is Desi Perkins?

Desi Perkins was born on March 3, 1987, making her 37 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Desi Perkins?

Desi Perkins stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall.

3. What is Desi Perkins’ net worth?

Desi Perkins’ net worth is estimated to be around $4 million as of the year 2024.

4. Who is Desi Perkins married to?

Desi Perkins is married to Steven Perkins, her longtime partner and father of their daughter, Emilia.

5. What is Desi Perkins known for?

Desi Perkins is known for her successful career as a beauty influencer, makeup artist, and YouTuber.

6. How did Desi Perkins become famous?

Desi Perkins rose to fame through her YouTube channel, where she shares makeup tutorials, beauty tips, and product reviews.

7. Does Desi Perkins have any children?

Yes, Desi Perkins and her husband, Steven Perkins, have a daughter named Emilia.

8. What is Desi Perkins’ ethnicity?

Desi Perkins is of Mexican descent and often celebrates her heritage on social media.

9. Where does Desi Perkins live?

Desi Perkins resides in Los Angeles, California, with her family.

10. What are some of Desi Perkins’ favorite makeup products?

Desi Perkins has mentioned in interviews that she loves using the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer, NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, and Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz.

11. Does Desi Perkins have any siblings?

Yes, Desi Perkins has a sister named Katy, who is also a popular beauty influencer and YouTuber.

12. What inspired Desi Perkins to start her YouTube channel?

Desi Perkins was inspired to start her YouTube channel after realizing her passion for makeup and desire to share her knowledge and skills with others.

13. How does Desi Perkins stay motivated and creative?

Desi Perkins stays motivated and creative by constantly seeking inspiration from her surroundings, experimenting with new makeup looks, and engaging with her followers for feedback and ideas.

14. What are some of Desi Perkins’ goals for the future?

Desi Perkins hopes to continue growing her brand, expanding her product lines, and inspiring others to pursue their passions and dreams.

15. How does Desi Perkins balance her career and family life?

Desi Perkins prioritizes her family and makes time for her husband and daughter, while also managing her professional commitments and projects effectively.

16. What advice does Desi Perkins have for aspiring beauty influencers?

Desi Perkins advises aspiring beauty influencers to stay authentic, consistent, and passionate about their craft, and to never give up on their dreams.

17. What is Desi Perkins’ favorite part about being a beauty influencer?

Desi Perkins loves connecting with her followers, sharing her passion for makeup, and empowering others to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin.

