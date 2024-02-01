

Denny Crum is a legendary figure in the world of college basketball. As a former player and coach, he has left an indelible mark on the sport and has amassed a significant net worth over the years. In this article, we will delve into Denny Crum’s net worth and explore some interesting facts about his life and career.

Denny Crum Net Worth:

Denny Crum’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. This figure is a testament to his successful career as a basketball player and coach. Crum’s net worth is a result of his long and illustrious career in the sport, as well as his various business ventures and endorsements.

Interesting Facts About Denny Crum:

1. Denny Crum was born on March 2, 1937, in San Fernando, California. He grew up playing basketball and eventually earned a scholarship to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

2. Crum played college basketball at UCLA under legendary coach John Wooden. He was a key player on two NCAA championship teams in 1964 and 1965.

3. After his playing career, Crum transitioned into coaching and eventually became the head coach at the University of Louisville in 1971. He would go on to coach the Cardinals for 30 years, winning two NCAA championships in 1980 and 1986.

4. In addition to his success at Louisville, Crum was also a successful businessman. He owned several restaurants and bars in the Louisville area, which helped contribute to his net worth.

5. Crum is known for his innovative coaching techniques and his ability to develop players. Many of his former players went on to have successful careers in the NBA, including Hall of Famer Darrell Griffith.

6. Despite retiring from coaching in 2001, Crum remains active in the basketball community. He frequently attends games and events at the University of Louisville and is a beloved figure in the city.

7. In addition to his basketball career, Crum is also an avid golfer. He has participated in several charity golf tournaments over the years and has developed a reputation as a skilled player.

8. Crum has been married to his wife, Susan Sweeney, since 1963. The couple has two children together and resides in Louisville, Kentucky.

9. In 2024, Denny Crum will celebrate his 87th birthday. Despite his age, he remains a vital and active member of the basketball community and continues to inspire younger generations of players and coaches.

Common Questions About Denny Crum:

In conclusion, Denny Crum’s net worth is a reflection of his successful career in basketball and his various business ventures. As a player and coach, he has left an indelible mark on the sport and continues to be a beloved figure in the basketball community. With his innovative coaching techniques and his ability to develop players, Denny Crum has inspired generations of athletes and coaches. His continued involvement in the sport and his dedication to the game make him a true legend in college basketball.



