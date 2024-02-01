David Sacks Net Worth



David Sacks is a successful entrepreneur and investor with an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion as of 2024. While many people may know him for his work at companies like PayPal, Yammer, and Zenefits, there are some interesting facts about David Sacks that may not be as well-known. In this article, we will explore some of these facts and delve deeper into his background, career, and personal life.

1. Early Life and Education

David Sacks was born on May 25, 1972, in Cape Town, South Africa. His family immigrated to the United States when he was five years old, and he grew up in the Los Angeles area. Sacks attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a degree in computer science. He later went on to attend Stanford Law School, where he received his Juris Doctor degree.

2. Early Career

After graduating from Stanford Law School, David Sacks worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. He then went on to co-found a company called Geni, a genealogy website that aimed to help people create family trees and connect with relatives. Geni was later acquired by MyHeritage in 2012.

3. Success at PayPal

David Sacks joined PayPal in 1999 as its COO and later served as the company’s VP of Product Development. He played a key role in the company’s growth and success, helping to build PayPal into a leading online payment platform. PayPal was eventually acquired by eBay in 2002 for $1.5 billion.

4. Yammer Acquisition

In 2012, David Sacks founded Yammer, a social networking platform for businesses. The company quickly gained popularity and was acquired by Microsoft for $1.2 billion in cash in 2012. Sacks continued to work at Microsoft for a few years before moving on to his next venture.

5. Zenefits Scandal

David Sacks became the CEO of Zenefits, a software company that offers human resources and payroll services, in 2016. However, his time at Zenefits was marred by a scandal involving compliance issues and regulatory violations. Sacks took swift action to address the problems and implemented changes to improve the company’s practices.

6. Angel Investor

In addition to his work as an entrepreneur, David Sacks is also known for his investments in various technology companies. He has served as an angel investor and advisor to companies like Airbnb, Facebook, SpaceX, and Palantir Technologies, among others. His investments have helped to support the growth and success of these companies.

7. Personal Life

David Sacks is married to Jacqueline Tortorice, a former model and actress. The couple has two children together and resides in the Silicon Valley area. Sacks is known for his philanthropic efforts and has supported various causes, including education, healthcare, and technology.

8. Height and Weight

David Sacks stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) and weighs around 165 pounds (75 kg). He maintains a healthy lifestyle and enjoys staying active through activities like hiking, biking, and playing tennis.

9. Net Worth and Investments

As of 2024, David Sacks has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion. In addition to his successful career as an entrepreneur, Sacks has made strategic investments in a number of technology companies, which have contributed to his wealth. He continues to be actively involved in the tech industry and is always on the lookout for new opportunities to support innovative startups.

Common Questions About David Sacks:

1. How old is David Sacks?

David Sacks was born on May 25, 1972, making him 52 years old as of 2024.

2. What is David Sacks’ net worth?

David Sacks has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion as of 2024.

3. Where is David Sacks from?

David Sacks was born in Cape Town, South Africa, but grew up in the Los Angeles area.

4. What companies has David Sacks founded?

David Sacks has founded companies like Geni, Yammer, and Zenefits during his career.

5. Who is David Sacks married to?

David Sacks is married to Jacqueline Tortorice, a former model and actress.

6. What is David Sacks’ educational background?

David Sacks attended the University of California, Berkeley, and Stanford Law School.

7. What is David Sacks’ height and weight?

David Sacks stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) and weighs around 165 pounds (75 kg).

8. What is David Sacks’ role at PayPal?

David Sacks served as the COO and VP of Product Development at PayPal.

9. What is David Sacks’ involvement in the tech industry?

David Sacks is known for his investments in various technology companies and his work as an entrepreneur in the tech industry.

10. What philanthropic causes does David Sacks support?

David Sacks has supported causes related to education, healthcare, and technology through his philanthropic efforts.

11. What is David Sacks’ relationship with Microsoft?

David Sacks founded Yammer, which was later acquired by Microsoft in 2012.

12. How did David Sacks address the compliance issues at Zenefits?

David Sacks took swift action to address compliance issues at Zenefits and implemented changes to improve the company’s practices.

13. What activities does David Sacks enjoy?

David Sacks enjoys staying active through activities like hiking, biking, and playing tennis.

14. What is David Sacks’ role at Zenefits?

David Sacks served as the CEO of Zenefits, a software company that offers human resources and payroll services.

15. What companies has David Sacks invested in?

David Sacks has invested in companies like Airbnb, Facebook, SpaceX, and Palantir Technologies, among others.

16. How many children does David Sacks have?

David Sacks has two children with his wife, Jacqueline Tortorice.

17. What is David Sacks’ vision for the future?

David Sacks continues to be actively involved in the tech industry and is always on the lookout for new opportunities to support innovative startups and make a positive impact.

In conclusion, David Sacks is a visionary entrepreneur and investor who has made significant contributions to the tech industry. His success at companies like PayPal, Yammer, and Zenefits, as well as his strategic investments in various technology companies, have helped to shape the landscape of the tech industry. With an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion as of 2024, David Sacks continues to be a prominent figure in the tech world and a driving force behind innovation and growth.



