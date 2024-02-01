

David Faustino Net Worth: 9 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know

David Faustino is a name that is synonymous with the hit TV show “Married… with Children.” Faustino played the lovable and mischievous Bud Bundy on the show, which ran from 1987 to 1997. But there is much more to Faustino than just his role as Bud Bundy. In this article, we will delve into David Faustino’s net worth and uncover 9 interesting facts about the actor that you may not have known.

1. David Faustino’s Net Worth

As of the year 2024, David Faustino’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. This impressive sum is a result of Faustino’s successful acting career, as well as his ventures in voice acting and producing. Faustino has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades, and his talent and hard work have certainly paid off.

2. Early Life and Career

David Faustino was born on March 3, 1974, in Los Angeles, California. He began his acting career at a young age, appearing in commercials and TV shows. Faustino’s big break came when he was cast as Bud Bundy in “Married… with Children” at the age of 12. The show was a huge success and ran for 11 seasons, making Faustino a household name.

3. Voice Acting Success

In addition to his live-action acting career, David Faustino has found success in the world of voice acting. He has lent his voice to several animated shows and movies, including “The Legend of Korra,” “American Dad!,” and “The Replacements.” Faustino’s distinctive voice and comedic timing have made him a sought-after voice actor in the industry.

4. Producing Ventures

David Faustino has also tried his hand at producing, with several successful projects under his belt. He co-produced the documentary “Star-ving” and the animated series “DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge.” Faustino’s producing ventures have allowed him to explore different aspects of the entertainment industry and showcase his versatility as a creative talent.

5. Personal Life

David Faustino has had his fair share of ups and downs in his personal life. He has been married and divorced twice, and has a daughter from his first marriage. Faustino has been open about his struggles with addiction and has worked hard to overcome his demons. Despite his personal challenges, Faustino has remained dedicated to his career and continues to thrive in the entertainment industry.

6. Height and Weight

David Faustino stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. His petite stature has often been a source of comedic material in his roles, but Faustino has embraced his size and used it to his advantage in his acting career.

7. Dating Life

As of the year 2024, David Faustino is in a relationship with actress Lindsay Bronson. The couple has been together for several years and frequently posts pictures together on social media. Faustino and Bronson share a love for acting and have supported each other in their respective careers.

8. Charity Work

Despite his busy schedule, David Faustino makes time for charity work and giving back to the community. He has been involved in several charitable organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the American Red Cross. Faustino’s philanthropic efforts have made a positive impact on the lives of those in need and have shown his compassionate side outside of the spotlight.

9. Future Projects

Looking ahead to the future, David Faustino shows no signs of slowing down. He has several projects in the pipeline, including a new animated series and a possible return to live-action acting. Faustino’s passion for his craft and dedication to his career make him a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

Common Questions About David Faustino

1. How old is David Faustino?

David Faustino was born on March 3, 1974, making him 50 years old as of the year 2024.

2. What is David Faustino’s height and weight?

David Faustino stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

3. Is David Faustino married?

As of the year 2024, David Faustino is in a relationship with actress Lindsay Bronson.

4. How many children does David Faustino have?

David Faustino has one daughter from his first marriage.

5. What is David Faustino’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, David Faustino’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.

6. What TV show is David Faustino best known for?

David Faustino is best known for his role as Bud Bundy on the TV show “Married… with Children.”

7. Has David Faustino done any voice acting?

Yes, David Faustino has lent his voice to several animated shows and movies, including “The Legend of Korra” and “American Dad!.”

8. What charitable organizations is David Faustino involved with?

David Faustino is involved with charitable organizations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the American Red Cross.

9. What is David Faustino’s latest project?

David Faustino has several projects in the pipeline, including a new animated series and a possible return to live-action acting.

10. How long was “Married… with Children” on the air?

“Married… with Children” ran for 11 seasons from 1987 to 1997.

11. What is David Faustino’s favorite role?

David Faustino has said that his favorite role is Bud Bundy from “Married… with Children.”

12. Does David Faustino have any siblings?

Yes, David Faustino has a brother named Michael Faustino, who is also an actor.

13. What is David Faustino’s favorite hobby?

David Faustino is an avid music lover and enjoys playing the guitar in his spare time.

14. Where does David Faustino live?

David Faustino currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

15. What is David Faustino’s favorite food?

David Faustino has mentioned in interviews that his favorite food is sushi.

16. Does David Faustino have any pets?

Yes, David Faustino is a dog lover and has a pet dog named Buddy.

17. What is David Faustino’s favorite movie?

David Faustino has cited “Goodfellas” as one of his all-time favorite movies.

In conclusion, David Faustino’s net worth is a testament to his talent and hard work in the entertainment industry. From his early days as Bud Bundy to his success in voice acting and producing, Faustino has proven himself to be a versatile and dedicated actor. With his personal struggles and triumphs, Faustino remains a beloved figure in Hollywood and continues to captivate audiences with his charm and wit.



