David Faber Net Worth



David Faber is a well-known American financial journalist who has made a name for himself in the world of business reporting. He is best known for his work as a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” and as a contributor to various other CNBC programs. Faber has been a fixture on the network for many years, and his expertise in financial markets and business news has earned him a loyal following of viewers.

As of the year 2024, David Faber’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 million. This impressive sum is a testament to his success in the world of financial journalism and his ability to provide insightful and informative analysis on the latest news and trends in the business world.

But there is more to David Faber than just his net worth. Here are 9 interesting facts about this talented journalist:

1. Early Life: David Faber was born on March 10, 1964, in the United States. He grew up in a middle-class family and developed an interest in business and finance at a young age.

2. Education: Faber attended Tufts University, where he studied English and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He later went on to earn a Master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University.

3. Career Beginnings: Faber began his career in journalism working for various publications, including Institutional Investor and Business Week. He joined CNBC in 1993 and quickly made a name for himself as a knowledgeable and insightful financial reporter.

4. Awards and Accolades: Throughout his career, David Faber has received numerous awards for his work in financial journalism, including a Peabody Award for his coverage of the financial crisis of 2008.

5. Author: In addition to his work on television, Faber is also a published author. He has written several books on business and finance, including “The Faber Report” and “And Then the Roof Caved In.”

6. Philanthropy: David Faber is actively involved in philanthropic efforts and serves on the board of directors for several charitable organizations. He is passionate about giving back to his community and supporting causes that are important to him.

7. Personal Life: Faber is married to his wife, Jenny Harris, and the couple has two children together. They live in New Jersey and enjoy spending time with their family and friends in their free time.

8. Hobbies: In his spare time, David Faber enjoys playing golf and tennis. He is also an avid reader and enjoys staying up-to-date on the latest developments in the world of business and finance.

9. Business Acumen: Faber’s keen insights and in-depth analysis of the financial markets have earned him a reputation as one of the most respected journalists in the industry. His ability to break down complex financial topics and make them accessible to a broad audience has made him a valuable asset to CNBC and a trusted source of information for viewers around the world.

In addition to his net worth and career achievements, David Faber is known for his dedication to his craft and his commitment to providing viewers with accurate and insightful reporting on the latest news and trends in the world of business. His passion for financial journalism and his ability to connect with audiences have helped solidify his status as one of the most trusted voices in the industry.

In conclusion, David Faber is a talented journalist with a passion for financial reporting and a dedication to providing viewers with accurate and insightful analysis of the latest news and trends in the world of business. His net worth of $40 million is a testament to his success in the industry, but it is his expertise, reputation, and commitment to his craft that truly set him apart. As one of the most trusted voices in financial journalism, David Faber’s future outlook in the industry looks bright, and viewers can continue to rely on him for informative and engaging reporting for years to come.



