David Ellison Net Worth



David Ellison is a name that has become synonymous with success, wealth, and Hollywood glamour. As the son of Oracle Corporation co-founder Larry Ellison, David was born into a life of privilege and opportunity. However, he has carved out his own path in the entertainment industry, becoming a prominent figure in the world of film production and financing. With a net worth estimated to be in the billions, David Ellison is undoubtedly one of the most successful and influential individuals in Hollywood today.

Here are 9 interesting facts about David Ellison and his impressive net worth:

1. Early Start in Hollywood: David Ellison’s interest in the film industry began at a young age, as he started working as a production assistant on films such as “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions.” This early experience laid the foundation for his future success as a film producer.

2. Skydance Media: In 2010, David Ellison founded Skydance Media, a production company that has since become a major player in Hollywood. The company has produced a number of successful films, including “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” and “Terminator Genisys.”

3. Collaboration with Top Directors: David Ellison has worked with some of the most renowned directors in the industry, including Christopher McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, and Justin Lin. His ability to attract top talent has been a key factor in the success of Skydance Media.

4. Passion for Aviation: In addition to his work in the film industry, David Ellison is also a passionate aviator. He is a licensed pilot and owns a collection of vintage aircraft, including a World War II-era P-51 Mustang. His love for aviation is reflected in many of the films produced by Skydance Media.

5. Philanthropy: David Ellison is known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in the areas of education and environmental conservation. He has donated millions of dollars to organizations such as the Nature Conservancy and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

6. Real Estate Investments: In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, David Ellison has made a number of lucrative real estate investments. He owns several properties in Los Angeles, including a lavish mansion in the exclusive Bel Air neighborhood.

7. Entrepreneurial Spirit: David Ellison’s success can be attributed in part to his entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to take risks. He has invested in a wide range of ventures, from technology startups to luxury brands, demonstrating his diverse interests and business acumen.

8. Family Legacy: As the son of Larry Ellison, one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, David Ellison has continued his family’s legacy of success and innovation. He has forged his own path in the entertainment industry, but his father’s influence is undeniable.

9. Net Worth: As of 2024, David Ellison’s net worth is estimated to be in the billions, making him one of the wealthiest individuals in Hollywood. His success in the film industry, combined with his savvy investments and entrepreneurial spirit, have contributed to his impressive wealth.

In conclusion, David Ellison is a true Hollywood success story, with a net worth that reflects his talent, hard work, and determination. His passion for film, aviation, and philanthropy has set him apart as a unique and influential figure in the entertainment industry. With his continued success and innovative approach to business, David Ellison is sure to remain a prominent figure in Hollywood for years to come.

Common Questions About David Ellison:

1. How old is David Ellison?

David Ellison was born on January 9, 1983, making him 41 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is David Ellison?

David Ellison is 6 feet tall.

3. What is David Ellison’s weight?

David Ellison’s weight is not publicly known.

4. Is David Ellison married?

David Ellison is not married and is known to keep his personal life private.

5. Who is David Ellison dating?

David Ellison’s dating life is not publicly known.

6. What other ventures has David Ellison invested in?

In addition to his work in the film industry, David Ellison has invested in technology startups, luxury brands, and real estate.

7. What is the name of David Ellison’s production company?

David Ellison is the founder of Skydance Media, a prominent production company in Hollywood.

8. What are some of the films produced by Skydance Media?

Skydance Media has produced films such as “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” and “Terminator Genisys.”

9. What is David Ellison’s net worth?

David Ellison’s net worth is estimated to be in the billions.

10. What philanthropic efforts is David Ellison involved in?

David Ellison is known for his donations to organizations such as the Nature Conservancy and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

11. What is David Ellison’s educational background?

David Ellison attended the University of Southern California but did not graduate.

12. How did David Ellison start his career in the film industry?

David Ellison began his career as a production assistant on films such as “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions.”

13. What is David Ellison’s relationship with his father, Larry Ellison?

David Ellison has a close relationship with his father, Larry Ellison, who co-founded Oracle Corporation.

14. How has David Ellison continued his family’s legacy?

David Ellison has continued his family’s legacy of success and innovation through his work in the entertainment industry and his entrepreneurial ventures.

15. What is David Ellison’s passion outside of the film industry?

David Ellison is a passionate aviator and owns a collection of vintage aircraft.

16. What is David Ellison’s approach to business?

David Ellison is known for his entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to take risks in his business ventures.

17. What can we expect from David Ellison in the future?

With his continued success and innovative approach to business, David Ellison is sure to remain a prominent figure in Hollywood for years to come.

In summary, David Ellison is a multi-talented individual with a diverse range of interests and accomplishments. His success in the film industry, combined with his philanthropic efforts and entrepreneurial spirit, have made him a prominent figure in Hollywood and beyond. With his continued dedication to his craft and his innovative approach to business, David Ellison is poised to achieve even greater success in the years to come.



