David Cassidy Net Worth



David Cassidy was a beloved American actor, singer, and songwriter who rose to fame in the 1970s as a teen idol. He was best known for his role as Keith Partridge in the hit television series “The Partridge Family.” Cassidy’s charm, good looks, and incredible talent made him a household name, and he quickly became one of the most popular entertainers of his time. But beyond his fame and success, Cassidy also faced struggles in his personal life, including financial difficulties and health issues. In this article, we will take a closer look at David Cassidy’s net worth, along with some interesting facts about his life and career.

1. David Cassidy’s Net Worth:

As of the year 2024, David Cassidy’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. Despite his immense popularity and success in the 1970s, Cassidy faced financial challenges later in life due to a combination of factors, including mismanagement of his finances, legal battles, and health issues. At the time of his passing in 2017, Cassidy’s estate was reportedly in debt, and his assets were liquidated to pay off creditors.

2. Early Life and Career:

David Cassidy was born on April 12, 1950, in New York City. He was the son of actors Jack Cassidy and Evelyn Ward, and he grew up in a show business family. Cassidy began his career as a stage actor in his teens, appearing in various productions on Broadway before landing his breakout role in “The Partridge Family” in 1970. The show was a huge success, and Cassidy’s portrayal of Keith Partridge catapulted him to stardom.

3. Music Career:

In addition to his acting career, David Cassidy was also a talented singer and musician. He released a number of successful albums in the 1970s, including hits like “Cherish” and “I Think I Love You.” Cassidy’s music was a favorite among fans, and his concerts were always packed with adoring fans who couldn’t get enough of his charismatic performances.

4. Teen Idol Status:

David Cassidy was the ultimate teen idol of the 1970s, with his poster adorning the walls of countless teenage girls’ bedrooms. His boyish good looks, charming smile, and smooth voice made him a heartthrob to millions of fans around the world. Cassidy’s popularity reached unprecedented heights during this time, and he was often mobbed by screaming fans wherever he went.

5. Personal Struggles:

Despite his fame and success, David Cassidy faced a number of personal struggles throughout his life. He battled with alcoholism and substance abuse, which landed him in legal trouble on multiple occasions. Cassidy also struggled with health issues, including a diagnosis of dementia in his later years. These challenges took a toll on Cassidy both personally and financially, leading to a decline in his net worth over time.

6. Legal Battles:

In addition to his personal struggles, David Cassidy also faced legal battles that impacted his financial situation. He went through multiple divorces and child support disputes, which resulted in significant financial obligations. Cassidy’s estate was embroiled in legal disputes following his passing, as creditors sought to recoup debts owed to them.

7. Fan Support:

Throughout his career, David Cassidy maintained a loyal fan base that continued to support him through thick and thin. His fans remained devoted to him even during his darkest days, showing up at his concerts and events to show their love and appreciation for the iconic entertainer. Cassidy’s fans were instrumental in keeping his legacy alive long after his passing.

8. Legacy and Influence:

David Cassidy’s legacy lives on through his timeless music, iconic TV role, and lasting impact on pop culture. He paved the way for future teen idols and heartthrobs, inspiring a generation of fans with his talent and charm. Cassidy’s influence can still be felt in the entertainment industry today, as his music and television work continue to resonate with audiences around the world.

9. Remembering David Cassidy:

As we reflect on David Cassidy’s life and career, we remember him not only as a talented entertainer but also as a complex and multifaceted individual who faced his fair share of challenges. Despite the ups and downs he experienced, Cassidy’s enduring legacy reminds us of the power of music, the magic of television, and the impact one person can have on the world.

Common Questions about David Cassidy:

1. How old was David Cassidy when he passed away?

David Cassidy passed away at the age of 67 on November 21, 2017.

2. How tall was David Cassidy?

David Cassidy stood at a height of 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm).

3. What was David Cassidy’s weight?

David Cassidy’s weight fluctuated throughout his life, but he was believed to have weighed around 150-160 pounds (68-73 kg) during his prime.

4. Was David Cassidy married?

David Cassidy was married three times, first to Kay Lenz, then to Meryl Tanz, and finally to Sue Shifrin. He also had a son, Beau Cassidy, from a previous relationship.

5. Did David Cassidy have any children?

David Cassidy had two children, a daughter named Katie Cassidy from his relationship with Sherry Williams, and a son named Beau Cassidy from his marriage to Sue Shifrin.

6. What was the cause of David Cassidy’s death?

David Cassidy passed away from liver failure, which was a complication of his long-standing battle with alcoholism.

7. What was David Cassidy’s most famous role?

David Cassidy was best known for his role as Keith Partridge in “The Partridge Family,” which catapulted him to stardom in the 1970s.

8. Did David Cassidy continue to perform in his later years?

Despite his health issues, David Cassidy continued to perform live concerts and make public appearances up until shortly before his passing.

9. What was David Cassidy’s last public appearance?

David Cassidy’s last public appearance was at a concert in Agoura Hills, California, in March 2017, just months before his death.

10. Did David Cassidy have any siblings?

David Cassidy had two half-brothers, Shaun Cassidy and Ryan Cassidy, from his father’s previous marriages.

11. What was David Cassidy’s favorite song to perform?

David Cassidy often cited “I Think I Love You” as his favorite song to perform, as it was one of his biggest hits from his time on “The Partridge Family.”

12. Did David Cassidy win any awards for his work?

David Cassidy received several awards and nominations throughout his career, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for his role in “The Partridge Family.”

13. What was David Cassidy’s favorite memory from his time on “The Partridge Family”?

David Cassidy often spoke fondly of the camaraderie and bond he shared with his co-stars on “The Partridge Family,” as well as the opportunity to perform music and act on the same show.

14. Did David Cassidy have any regrets about his career?

David Cassidy expressed regret about the toll that fame and success took on his personal life, as well as the struggles he faced with addiction and health issues.

15. How did David Cassidy want to be remembered?

David Cassidy wanted to be remembered as a talented performer who brought joy and entertainment to his fans, and as a loving father and family man.

16. What was David Cassidy’s favorite pastime outside of work?

David Cassidy enjoyed spending time with his family, playing music, and riding motorcycles in his free time.

17. What was David Cassidy’s proudest accomplishment?

David Cassidy often spoke about his pride in his children and their achievements, as well as his gratitude for the love and support of his fans throughout his career.

In conclusion, David Cassidy’s net worth may have fluctuated over the years, but his impact on the entertainment industry and the hearts of his fans remains immeasurable. From his early days as a teen idol to his later struggles and triumphs, Cassidy’s legacy lives on through his music, television work, and the memories he created for generations of fans. As we remember David Cassidy, we celebrate his talent, his charm, and the enduring magic of his artistry that continues to inspire and entertain us to this day.



