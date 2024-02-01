David Bugliari Net Worth



David Bugliari is a successful talent agent who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. However, there is more to Bugliari than just his wealth. Here are 9 interesting facts about him that make him stand out from the crowd:

1. Family Life: Bugliari is married to actress Alyssa Milano, whom he met in 2007. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and have two children together. Bugliari is known for being a devoted husband and father, often posting photos of his family on social media.

2. Career Beginnings: Bugliari started his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant at the prestigious Creative Artists Agency (CAA). He quickly worked his way up the ranks and eventually became an agent, representing some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

3. Clientele: Bugliari’s impressive list of clients includes actors such as Zach Braff, Adam Sandler, and Zachary Levi. He is known for his keen eye for talent and his ability to negotiate lucrative deals for his clients.

4. Philanthropy: Bugliari is also known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various charitable organizations and causes. He has been involved in fundraising events for charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

5. Work Ethic: Bugliari is known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his craft. He is often praised by his clients for his professionalism and commitment to helping them succeed in their careers.

6. Personal Interests: In his free time, Bugliari enjoys playing golf and spending time with his family. He is also a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and can often be seen courtside at their games.

7. Business Ventures: In addition to his work as a talent agent, Bugliari has also dabbled in business ventures. He is a co-founder of the production company “Maverick Films,” which has produced several successful movies.

8. Education: Bugliari graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in business. His education has helped him navigate the complex world of Hollywood and build a successful career in talent representation.

9. Future Plans: Looking ahead, Bugliari shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to grow his client list and expand his business ventures, ensuring that his net worth will only continue to rise in the years to come.

Now, let’s delve into some common questions about David Bugliari:

11. What movies has Maverick Films produced?

Maverick Films, co-founded by David Bugliari, has produced successful movies such as “The DUFF” and “Middle Men.”

15. What are David Bugliari’s future plans?

David Bugliari plans to continue growing his client list and expanding his business ventures in the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, David Bugliari is a talented and successful talent agent who has made a name for himself in Hollywood. His dedication to his clients, strong work ethic, and philanthropic efforts have helped him build a net worth of $10 million. With his future looking bright, Bugliari is sure to continue making a mark in the entertainment industry for years to come.



