Darius Mccrary Net Worth



Darius McCrary is a talented actor, singer, and producer who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over three decades, McCrary has amassed a significant net worth through his work in film, television, and music. Born on May 1, 1976, in Walnut, California, Darius has been in the spotlight since he was a child, appearing in commercials and television shows before landing his breakout role as Eddie Winslow on the hit sitcom “Family Matters.”

One interesting fact about Darius McCrary is that he comes from a family of entertainers. His father, Howard McCrary, is a singer and musician who has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones. Darius’s older brother, Donovan, is also a singer and songwriter, making talent run in the family.

Another fascinating fact about Darius McCrary is his versatility as an actor. While he is best known for his role on “Family Matters,” McCrary has appeared in a wide range of film and television projects, showcasing his range and talent as a performer. From comedic roles to dramatic performances, Darius has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world.

Darius McCrary’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 as of 2024. This impressive sum is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft over the years. In addition to his acting career, McCrary has also dabbled in music, releasing several singles and albums throughout his career. His passion for music has allowed him to explore different creative outlets and showcase his talents in new and exciting ways.

One of the most memorable moments in Darius McCrary’s career was his time on “Family Matters.” The show, which aired from 1989 to 1998, was a massive hit with audiences and solidified McCrary’s status as a rising star in Hollywood. His portrayal of Eddie Winslow, the lovable and mischievous son of the Winslow family, endeared him to fans around the world and remains one of his most iconic roles to this day.

In addition to his work on “Family Matters,” Darius McCrary has appeared in a number of other popular television shows and films, including “The Young and the Restless,” “Anger Management,” and “Star.” His versatility as an actor has allowed him to tackle a wide range of roles, from comedic to dramatic, and everything in between.

Darius McCrary’s personal life has also garnered attention over the years. He has been married twice, first to Juliette Vann in 2005, with whom he shares a daughter, and then to Tammy Brawner in 2014, with whom he shares a daughter as well. McCrary’s relationships have been the subject of tabloid speculation, but he has remained focused on his career and his family throughout it all.

As a multi-talented performer, Darius McCrary continues to push the boundaries of his craft and explore new opportunities in the entertainment industry. Whether he is acting, singing, or producing, McCrary brings a level of passion and dedication to his work that sets him apart from his peers. With a net worth of $500,000 and a career that shows no signs of slowing down, Darius McCrary is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

