Daddy Dave Net Worth



Daddy Dave, whose real name is David Comstock, is a well-known figure in the world of street racing and reality TV. Born on April 4, 1973, Daddy Dave rose to fame as a cast member on the hit Discovery Channel show “Street Outlaws.” His charismatic personality and impressive racing skills have made him a fan favorite among viewers.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Daddy Dave’s career is his net worth, which is estimated to be around $2 million in 2024. However, there is much more to his story than just his financial success. Here are 9 interesting facts about Daddy Dave that set him apart from the typical street racer.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings

Daddy Dave’s passion for racing began at a young age, growing up in Oklahoma City. He started racing on the streets at a time when street racing was a popular underground activity. Over the years, Daddy Dave honed his skills and earned a reputation as one of the fastest and most fearless racers in the area.

2. Rise to Fame on “Street Outlaws”

In 2013, Daddy Dave’s life changed when he was cast as a regular on “Street Outlaws,” a reality show that follows the lives of street racers in Oklahoma City. His natural charisma and competitive spirit quickly made him a fan favorite on the show. Daddy Dave’s rivalry with other racers, such as Big Chief and Murder Nova, became one of the central storylines of the series.

3. Car Accidents and Injuries

Throughout his racing career, Daddy Dave has experienced his fair share of accidents and injuries. In 2015, he was involved in a serious crash while filming an episode of “Street Outlaws.” The accident left him with multiple injuries, including a broken collarbone and several broken ribs. Despite the risks, Daddy Dave continues to push the limits of speed and performance in his racing career.

4. Business Ventures

In addition to his racing career, Daddy Dave has also ventured into the world of business. He owns and operates a custom car shop in Oklahoma City, where he builds and modifies high-performance vehicles for himself and other racers. His shop has become a hub for car enthusiasts and fans of “Street Outlaws” alike.

5. Family Life

Daddy Dave is a devoted husband and father, balancing his racing career with his responsibilities at home. He is married to Cassi Comstock, who has been a source of love and support throughout his career. Together, they have two children, a son and a daughter, who share Daddy Dave’s passion for racing.

6. Social Media Presence

Daddy Dave is active on social media, where he shares updates on his racing career, business ventures, and family life. He has a large following on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, where fans can interact with him and stay up to date on his latest projects. His social media presence has helped him connect with a wider audience and expand his brand beyond the world of street racing.

7. Charity Work

Despite his tough exterior, Daddy Dave has a soft spot for giving back to his community. He has been involved in various charitable initiatives, such as hosting fundraisers and events to support local causes. His generosity and willingness to help others have endeared him to fans and fellow racers alike.

8. Health and Wellness

In recent years, Daddy Dave has prioritized his health and wellness, focusing on maintaining a balanced lifestyle and staying in peak physical condition. He has adopted a rigorous training regimen and nutrition plan to ensure that he is always ready to compete at the highest level. His dedication to his health has paid off, allowing him to continue racing at a high level and inspiring others to do the same.

9. Future Plans

Looking ahead to the future, Daddy Dave shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to push the boundaries of speed and performance in his racing career, while also exploring new opportunities in business and entertainment. With his competitive spirit and drive to succeed, Daddy Dave is poised to remain a prominent figure in the world of street racing for years to come.

Common Questions about Daddy Dave:

1. How old is Daddy Dave?

Daddy Dave was born on April 4, 1973, making him 51 years old in 2024.

2. What is Daddy Dave’s height and weight?

Daddy Dave stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

3. Who is Daddy Dave married to?

Daddy Dave is married to Cassi Comstock, his longtime partner and supporter.

4. Does Daddy Dave have children?

Yes, Daddy Dave and Cassi have two children, a son and a daughter.

5. What is Daddy Dave’s net worth?

Daddy Dave’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million in 2024.

6. What kind of cars does Daddy Dave race?

Daddy Dave races a variety of high-performance vehicles, including his iconic Chevy Nova.

7. Has Daddy Dave ever been in a car accident?

Yes, Daddy Dave has been involved in several car accidents throughout his racing career, including a serious crash in 2015.

8. Does Daddy Dave have any siblings?

Daddy Dave has a brother, who is also involved in the world of street racing.

9. Where is Daddy Dave’s car shop located?

Daddy Dave’s custom car shop is located in Oklahoma City, where he builds and modifies vehicles for himself and other racers.

10. What is Daddy Dave’s favorite racing memory?

One of Daddy Dave’s favorite racing memories is winning his first big race on the streets of Oklahoma City.

11. How did Daddy Dave get his nickname?

Daddy Dave earned his nickname from his fellow racers, who admired his fearless attitude and competitive spirit.

12. Does Daddy Dave have any other hobbies besides racing?

In addition to racing, Daddy Dave enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, and working on cars.

13. What advice would Daddy Dave give to aspiring racers?

Daddy Dave advises aspiring racers to stay focused, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

14. What is Daddy Dave’s favorite car to race?

Daddy Dave’s favorite car to race is his Chevy Nova, which he has customized and tuned to perfection.

15. How has Daddy Dave’s racing career evolved over the years?

Daddy Dave’s racing career has evolved from street racing on the underground scene to becoming a prominent figure in the world of professional racing.

16. What sets Daddy Dave apart from other racers?

Daddy Dave’s fearless attitude, competitive spirit, and unwavering dedication to his craft set him apart from other racers in the industry.

17. What can fans expect to see from Daddy Dave in the future?

Fans can expect to see Daddy Dave continue to push the limits of speed and performance in his racing career, while also exploring new opportunities in business and entertainment.

In conclusion, Daddy Dave’s net worth is just one part of his fascinating story. From his early beginnings in street racing to his rise to fame on “Street Outlaws,” Daddy Dave has carved out a unique and inspiring career for himself. With his dedication to his craft, his commitment to his family, and his passion for giving back to his community, Daddy Dave has become a true icon in the world of street racing. Fans can look forward to seeing even more from him in the years to come as he continues to push the boundaries of what is possible on the track.



