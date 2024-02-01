Cree Summer Net Worth



Cree Summer is a talented actress, singer, and voice artist who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over three decades, she has amassed a considerable net worth through her various endeavors. In 2024, Cree Summer’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

However, Cree Summer’s worth goes far beyond just her financial success. Here are nine interesting facts about her that make her stand out in the world of entertainment:

1. A Voice Acting Legend: Cree Summer has lent her voice to over 400 characters in various animated series and video games. Some of her most notable roles include Penny in “Inspector Gadget,” Elmyra Duff in “Tiny Toon Adventures,” and Susie Carmichael in “Rugrats.”

2. Musical Talent: In addition to her voice acting career, Cree Summer is also a talented singer. She has released two solo albums and has collaborated with artists such as Lenny Kravitz and Prince.

3. Family Ties: Cree Summer comes from a family of entertainers. Her father, Don Francks, was a Canadian actor and musician, while her mother, Lili Red Eagle, was a member of the Plains Cree First Nations.

4. Activism: Cree Summer is a passionate advocate for Indigenous rights and environmental causes. She has used her platform to raise awareness about issues affecting Indigenous communities and has been involved in various charitable initiatives.

5. Multifaceted Talent: In addition to her work in animation and music, Cree Summer has also appeared in live-action TV shows and films. She has had roles in series like “A Different World” and “The Care Bears Family Movie.”

6. Versatile Performer: Cree Summer’s voice acting range is impressive, as she has voiced characters of various ages, genders, and ethnicities. Her ability to bring characters to life with her voice has earned her critical acclaim.

7. Mentorship: Cree Summer is known for mentoring young talent in the entertainment industry. She has shared her knowledge and experience with aspiring voice actors and musicians, helping them navigate the competitive world of show business.

8. Personal Growth: Throughout her career, Cree Summer has faced challenges and setbacks, but she has always remained resilient and focused on her goals. She has used her experiences to grow as a person and an artist.

9. Legacy: Cree Summer’s contributions to the entertainment industry have left a lasting impact. Her work has inspired generations of voice actors and artists, and her unique talent continues to be recognized and celebrated.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Cree Summer is also a mother and wife. She is married to Angelo Pullen, a producer and musician, and together they have two children. Cree Summer’s dedication to her family and her career is a testament to her strength and determination.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Cree Summer:

1. How old is Cree Summer in 2024?

Cree Summer was born on July 7, 1969, so in 2024, she would be 55 years old.

2. How tall is Cree Summer?

Cree Summer is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall.

3. What is Cree Summer’s weight?

Cree Summer’s weight is not publicly known.

4. Who is Cree Summer dating?

Cree Summer is married to Angelo Pullen.

5. What is Cree Summer’s net worth?

In 2024, Cree Summer’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

6. What is Cree Summer’s most famous voice acting role?

One of Cree Summer’s most famous voice acting roles is Penny in “Inspector Gadget.”

7. How many characters has Cree Summer voiced?

Cree Summer has voiced over 400 characters in various animated series and video games.

8. What is Cree Summer’s musical style?

Cree Summer’s musical style is a blend of rock, funk, and soul.

9. Does Cree Summer have any siblings?

Cree Summer has a brother named Rainbow Sun Francks, who is also an actor.

10. What is Cree Summer’s ethnicity?

Cree Summer is of African-Canadian and Indigenous descent.

11. What inspired Cree Summer to become a voice actor?

Cree Summer was inspired to become a voice actor by her love of cartoons and animated films.

12. Has Cree Summer won any awards for her work?

Cree Summer has been nominated for several awards for her voice acting, including a Daytime Emmy Award.

13. What is Cree Summer’s favorite animated series?

Cree Summer has expressed a fondness for “The Simpsons” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

14. Does Cree Summer have any upcoming projects?

Cree Summer continues to work on various animated series and music projects, but specific upcoming projects have not been announced.

15. What is Cree Summer’s favorite part of voice acting?

Cree Summer has stated that her favorite part of voice acting is the creativity and freedom it allows her to bring characters to life.

16. How does Cree Summer balance her career and family life?

Cree Summer prioritizes her family and makes time for her children while also pursuing her passion for music and voice acting.

17. What advice does Cree Summer have for aspiring voice actors?

Cree Summer advises aspiring voice actors to practice regularly, study different accents and dialects, and stay open to new opportunities in the industry.

In summary, Cree Summer is a talented and versatile artist whose contributions to the entertainment industry have made her a beloved figure among fans. With a successful career in voice acting, music, and live-action performance, she has proven herself to be a true multi-hyphenate talent. Cree Summer’s net worth is just one aspect of her impressive career, which is defined by her passion, creativity, and dedication to her craft.



