Cory Hardrict Net Worth



Cory Hardrict is a talented actor who has made a name for himself in Hollywood with his impressive acting skills and charisma. Born on November 9, 1979, in Chicago, Illinois, Cory has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. Over the years, he has appeared in a variety of films and television shows, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Cory Hardrict’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million as of the year 2024. While this may not be as high as some other Hollywood A-listers, Cory has managed to carve out a successful career for himself in the competitive world of show business. His hard work, dedication, and talent have helped him achieve success in the industry.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Cory Hardrict:

1. Cory got his start in the entertainment industry at a young age, appearing in commercials and television shows as a child actor.

2. He gained widespread recognition for his role in the 2008 film “Gran Torino,” where he starred alongside Clint Eastwood.

3. Cory is married to actress Tia Mowry, known for her role in the hit TV show “Sister, Sister.” The couple tied the knot in 2008 and have two children together.

4. In addition to his work in film and television, Cory has also appeared in music videos for artists such as Brandy and Ne-Yo.

5. Cory has a passion for giving back to his community and has been involved in various charitable causes over the years.

6. He is known for his dedication to his craft, often immersing himself in his roles to bring authenticity to his performances.

7. Cory has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including directors like Clint Eastwood and Steven Spielberg.

8. He has a strong presence on social media, where he shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of his life and career with his fans.

9. Despite facing challenges and setbacks in his career, Cory has persevered and continued to pursue his passion for acting.

Cory Hardrict’s net worth is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. While he may not be the wealthiest actor in Hollywood, Cory has proven that success is not always measured in dollars and cents. His talent, passion, and commitment to his craft have helped him build a successful career in the entertainment industry.

**Common Questions About Cory Hardrict:**

1. How old is Cory Hardrict?

Cory Hardrict was born on November 9, 1979, making him 44 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Cory Hardrict?

Cory Hardrict stands at a height of 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm).

3. What is Cory Hardrict’s net worth?

4. Who is Cory Hardrict married to?

5. How many children does Cory Hardrict have?

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry have two children together.

6. What was Cory Hardrict’s breakout role?

7. What other movies or TV shows has Cory Hardrict appeared in?

Cory Hardrict has appeared in a variety of films and television shows, including “American Sniper,” “Battle: Los Angeles,” and “The Oath.”

8. What charitable causes is Cory Hardrict involved in?

Cory Hardrict is involved in various charitable causes, including those focused on education, health, and community development.

9. Does Cory Hardrict have any upcoming projects?

As of the year 2024, Cory Hardrict has several projects in the works, including new film and television roles.

10. Where can I follow Cory Hardrict on social media?

You can follow Cory Hardrict on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for updates on his life and career.

11. What is Cory Hardrict’s workout routine?

Cory Hardrict follows a strict workout routine that includes weight training, cardio, and martial arts to stay in shape for his roles.

12. Has Cory Hardrict received any awards for his acting?

Cory Hardrict has been nominated for several awards for his performances, including the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

13. What is Cory Hardrict’s favorite movie?

Cory Hardrict has mentioned that “Gran Torino” is one of his favorite films due to the experience of working with Clint Eastwood.

14. What is Cory Hardrict’s favorite food?

Cory Hardrict enjoys a variety of foods, but he has mentioned that he has a soft spot for pizza and burgers.

15. Does Cory Hardrict have any hidden talents?

In addition to acting, Cory Hardrict is also skilled in basketball and has played the sport competitively in the past.

16. What advice does Cory Hardrict have for aspiring actors?

Cory Hardrict advises aspiring actors to stay dedicated to their craft, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

17. What are some of Cory Hardrict’s upcoming projects?

In conclusion, Cory Hardrict is a talented actor who has worked hard to establish himself in Hollywood. His net worth may not be the highest in the industry, but his passion for acting and dedication to his craft have helped him achieve success. With a supportive family, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to giving back, Cory Hardrict continues to make a name for himself in the entertainment world.



