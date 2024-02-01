Coretta Scott King Net Worth



Coretta Scott King was an American author, activist, and civil rights leader who was the wife of Martin Luther King Jr. She was born on April 27, 1927, in Marion, Alabama, and passed away on January 30, 2006, in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. Coretta Scott King was a prominent figure in the civil rights movement and continued her husband’s legacy after his assassination in 1968. She founded the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, Georgia, and was a strong advocate for racial equality, women’s rights, and LGBTQ rights.

Coretta Scott King’s net worth at the time of her passing in 2006 was estimated to be around $50 million. However, her true wealth cannot be measured solely in monetary terms, as her contributions to the civil rights movement and her tireless advocacy for social justice have left an indelible mark on American history.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Coretta Scott King:

1. Coretta Scott King was an accomplished singer and musician. She studied voice and violin at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and performed in various musical groups throughout her life.

2. Coretta Scott King was a talented writer and author. She published her memoir, “My Life with Martin Luther King Jr.,” in 1969, which detailed her experiences as the wife of the civil rights leader.

3. Coretta Scott King was a dedicated advocate for nonviolence and peace. She spoke out against war and violence and worked to promote peaceful solutions to conflicts around the world.

4. Coretta Scott King was a trailblazer for women’s rights. She was a vocal supporter of the women’s liberation movement and worked to empower women to take on leadership roles in society.

5. Coretta Scott King was an early supporter of LGBTQ rights. She believed in equality for all people, regardless of sexual orientation, and advocated for LGBTQ rights throughout her life.

6. Coretta Scott King was a recipient of numerous awards and honors for her activism and advocacy work. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Congressional Gold Medal, and the Gandhi Peace Prize, among others.

7. Coretta Scott King was a devoted mother to her four children: Yolanda, Martin III, Dexter, and Bernice. She instilled in them the values of love, justice, and equality that she and her husband held dear.

8. Coretta Scott King continued to be an influential figure in the civil rights movement long after her husband’s death. She organized and participated in marches, protests, and rallies to advocate for racial equality and social justice.

9. Coretta Scott King’s legacy lives on through the work of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, which continues to promote nonviolence, equality, and justice for all people.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Coretta Scott King:

1. What was Coretta Scott King’s age at the time of her passing?

Coretta Scott King was 78 years old when she passed away on January 30, 2006.

2. How tall was Coretta Scott King?

Coretta Scott King was 5 feet 6 inches tall.

3. What was Coretta Scott King’s weight?

Coretta Scott King’s weight was not publicly disclosed.

4. Who was Coretta Scott King’s spouse?

Coretta Scott King was married to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

5. Did Coretta Scott King remarry after Martin Luther King Jr.’s death?

No, Coretta Scott King did not remarry after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968.

6. Did Coretta Scott King have any children?

Yes, Coretta Scott King had four children: Yolanda, Martin III, Dexter, and Bernice.

7. What was Coretta Scott King’s profession?

Coretta Scott King was an author, activist, and civil rights leader.

8. What was Coretta Scott King’s net worth?

Coretta Scott King’s net worth at the time of her passing in 2006 was estimated to be around $50 million.

9. What was Coretta Scott King’s most famous book?

Coretta Scott King’s most famous book is her memoir, “My Life with Martin Luther King Jr.,” which was published in 1969.

10. Did Coretta Scott King receive any awards for her activism?

Yes, Coretta Scott King received numerous awards for her activism, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.

11. What was Coretta Scott King’s stance on LGBTQ rights?

Coretta Scott King was a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights and believed in equality for all people, regardless of sexual orientation.

12. What was Coretta Scott King’s role in the civil rights movement?

Coretta Scott King was a prominent figure in the civil rights movement and continued her husband’s legacy after his assassination in 1968.

13. Did Coretta Scott King have any siblings?

Yes, Coretta Scott King had two siblings: Edythe and Obadiah.

14. What was Coretta Scott King’s favorite cause to advocate for?

Coretta Scott King was a dedicated advocate for nonviolence and peace, and worked to promote peaceful solutions to conflicts around the world.

15. Did Coretta Scott King face any challenges as a civil rights leader?

Yes, Coretta Scott King faced many challenges as a civil rights leader, including threats to her safety and the safety of her family.

16. What was Coretta Scott King’s favorite quote?

One of Coretta Scott King’s favorite quotes was: “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”

17. What is Coretta Scott King’s legacy?

Coretta Scott King’s legacy is one of love, justice, and equality. She was a tireless advocate for social justice and her work continues to inspire people around the world to this day.

In conclusion, Coretta Scott King was a remarkable woman whose contributions to the civil rights movement and advocacy for social justice have left an enduring impact on American history. Her net worth of $50 million at the time of her passing in 2006 is a mere fraction of the true wealth she possessed in her legacy of love, compassion, and equality. Coretta Scott King’s life and work serve as a shining example of the power of activism and advocacy in creating positive change in the world.



