Columbus Short Net Worth



Columbus Short is an American actor, choreographer, and singer who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Born on September 19, 1982, in Kansas City, Missouri, Short has had a successful career in film and television. He is best known for his role as Harrison Wright on the hit TV series “Scandal.” Short has also appeared in several films, including “Stomp the Yard” and “Cadillac Records.”

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings:

Columbus Short began his career as a dancer, performing with the famed R&B group, Boyz II Men. He later transitioned to acting and made his film debut in the 2004 dance drama “You Got Served.” Short’s breakout role came in 2007 when he starred in the box office hit “Stomp the Yard.” His performance in the film earned him critical acclaim and opened doors for more acting opportunities.

2. Success on Television:

In 2012, Columbus Short landed the role of Harrison Wright on the popular ABC series “Scandal.” His character, a charismatic and cunning lawyer, quickly became a fan favorite. Short’s performance on the show earned him widespread recognition and critical praise. He received several award nominations for his work on “Scandal,” including an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

3. Personal Struggles and Legal Issues:

Despite his professional success, Columbus Short has faced personal struggles and legal issues throughout his career. In 2014, he was arrested for domestic violence and later pleaded no contest to the charges. Short’s personal life continued to make headlines, and he eventually left “Scandal” after three seasons due to his legal troubles. Despite these setbacks, Short has been open about his struggles and has sought help to overcome them.

4. Net Worth and Financial Success:

As of 2024, Columbus Short’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. While he may not be among the wealthiest actors in Hollywood, Short has managed to build a successful career in the entertainment industry. In addition to his work in film and television, Short has also pursued other ventures, such as music and choreography. His diverse talents have contributed to his financial success over the years.

5. Music and Choreography:

In addition to acting, Columbus Short is also a talented musician and choreographer. He has worked with several renowned artists, including Britney Spears and Ashanti. Short’s dance skills have been featured in music videos and live performances, showcasing his versatility as an entertainer. His passion for music and dance has allowed him to explore different creative outlets and further establish himself in the industry.

6. Personal Life and Relationships:

Columbus Short has been married twice and has three children. In 2005, he married Brandi Short, but the couple later divorced in 2003. Short then married actress Tanee McCall in 2005, but their marriage also ended in divorce in 2014. Despite his personal struggles, Short remains dedicated to his children and has worked to maintain a positive relationship with them.

7. Height and Weight:

Columbus Short stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. His athletic build and dance background have helped him maintain a fit and healthy physique throughout his career. Short’s physicality has been an asset in his performances, allowing him to excel in roles that require agility and grace.

8. Current Projects and Future Endeavors:

In recent years, Columbus Short has continued to work in film and television, taking on a variety of roles that showcase his talent and range as an actor. He has also expressed interest in pursuing more music projects and exploring new creative opportunities. Short’s determination and passion for his craft have set the stage for future success and growth in the industry.

9. Legacy and Impact:

Despite the challenges he has faced, Columbus Short’s legacy in the entertainment industry remains strong. His performances on screen and stage have resonated with audiences around the world, earning him a dedicated fan base. Short’s willingness to be open about his struggles and seek help has also inspired others to do the same. As he continues to evolve as an artist and person, Short’s impact on the industry is sure to endure for years to come.

In conclusion, Columbus Short’s journey in the entertainment industry has been filled with ups and downs, but his talent and dedication have set him apart as a versatile and compelling performer. From his early days as a dancer to his success on screen, Short has proven himself to be a multifaceted artist with a bright future ahead. As he continues to evolve and grow in his career, Columbus Short’s legacy in the industry is sure to endure for years to come.



