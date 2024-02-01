Cody Zeller Net Worth



Cody Zeller is a professional basketball player who has made a name for himself in the NBA. With his impressive skills on the court and his dedication to the game, Zeller has become a fan favorite among basketball enthusiasts. But aside from his basketball career, there is much more to Cody Zeller than meets the eye. In this article, we will delve into Cody Zeller’s net worth and share some interesting facts about the talented athlete.

Cody Zeller’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million in the year 2024. This impressive figure is a testament to Zeller’s successful career in the NBA, where he has played for teams such as the Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers. Zeller’s net worth is a result of his lucrative contracts, endorsement deals, and investments in various ventures.

Now, let’s explore some interesting facts about Cody Zeller that you may not know:

1. Cody Zeller was born on October 5, 1992, in Washington, Indiana. He comes from a family of basketball players, as his brothers Tyler and Luke Zeller have also played in the NBA.

2. Zeller played college basketball at Indiana University, where he was named a first-team All-American in his sophomore year. He decided to forgo his final two years of eligibility and enter the NBA draft in 2013.

3. In the 2013 NBA draft, Zeller was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the fourth overall pick. He quickly made an impact in the league with his scoring ability, rebounding skills, and shot-blocking prowess.

4. Zeller signed a four-year, $56 million contract extension with the Hornets in 2016, solidifying his status as a key player for the team. Despite facing injuries throughout his career, Zeller has remained a valuable asset for the Hornets.

5. Off the court, Zeller is known for his philanthropic work and charitable efforts. He has supported various causes, including youth education, cancer research, and community development initiatives.

6. Zeller is also a savvy businessman, with investments in real estate, technology startups, and sports apparel companies. His entrepreneurial spirit has helped him diversify his income and build long-term wealth.

7. In addition to his basketball career, Zeller is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys hunting, fishing, and hiking in his spare time. He values the serenity and solitude of the great outdoors, which provides a welcome escape from the pressures of professional sports.

8. Zeller is married to his longtime girlfriend, Mallory Saylor, whom he met in college. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019 and have since welcomed their first child, a daughter named Harper.

9. Looking ahead, Cody Zeller plans to continue excelling in his basketball career and expanding his business ventures. He remains committed to making a positive impact on the community and inspiring the next generation of athletes to achieve their dreams.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Cody Zeller:

1. How old is Cody Zeller?

Cody Zeller was born on October 5, 1992, making him 31 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Cody Zeller?

Cody Zeller is 7 feet tall, making him a towering presence on the basketball court.

3. What is Cody Zeller’s weight?

Cody Zeller weighs around 240 pounds, maintaining a lean and athletic physique for his position as a center in the NBA.

4. Who is Cody Zeller dating?

Cody Zeller is married to Mallory Saylor, his college sweetheart whom he wed in 2019.

5. What teams has Cody Zeller played for in the NBA?

Cody Zeller has played for the Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers during his NBA career.

6. What is Cody Zeller’s net worth?

Cody Zeller’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million in the year 2024, thanks to his basketball career, endorsements, and investments.

7. What philanthropic causes does Cody Zeller support?

Cody Zeller supports various causes, including youth education, cancer research, and community development initiatives.

8. How many siblings does Cody Zeller have?

Cody Zeller has two brothers, Tyler and Luke Zeller, who have also played in the NBA.

9. What college did Cody Zeller attend?

Cody Zeller attended Indiana University, where he played college basketball and earned accolades as a first-team All-American.

10. What is Cody Zeller’s favorite outdoor activity?

Cody Zeller enjoys hunting, fishing, and hiking in his spare time, finding solace in the great outdoors.

11. Does Cody Zeller have any children?

Cody Zeller and his wife, Mallory Saylor, have a daughter named Harper.

12. What is Cody Zeller’s favorite basketball memory?

One of Cody Zeller’s favorite basketball memories is winning a state championship in high school with his brothers by his side.

13. What are Cody Zeller’s long-term career goals?

Cody Zeller aims to excel in his basketball career, expand his business ventures, and make a positive impact on the community.

14. How does Cody Zeller stay in shape during the off-season?

Cody Zeller maintains his fitness by following a rigorous training regimen, including strength training, cardio workouts, and basketball drills.

15. What advice would Cody Zeller give to aspiring athletes?

Cody Zeller advises aspiring athletes to work hard, stay dedicated, and never give up on their dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face.

16. How does Cody Zeller balance his basketball career with his personal life?

Cody Zeller prioritizes time with his family, friends, and hobbies to maintain a healthy work-life balance amidst the demands of professional sports.

17. What legacy does Cody Zeller hope to leave in the NBA?

Cody Zeller hopes to be remembered as a talented player, a dedicated teammate, and a positive role model for young athletes looking to follow in his footsteps.

In summary, Cody Zeller’s net worth is a reflection of his successful basketball career, entrepreneurial ventures, and philanthropic endeavors. With his talent, dedication, and passion for the game, Zeller has achieved great success on and off the court. As he continues to make his mark in the NBA and beyond, Cody Zeller serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and entrepreneurs alike.



