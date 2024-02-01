Cody Rhodes Net Worth



Cody Rhodes is a professional wrestler and actor who has made a name for himself in the world of entertainment. Born Cody Garrett Runnels on June 30, 1985, in Marietta, Georgia, he comes from a family of wrestlers, with his father being the legendary Dusty Rhodes. Cody began his wrestling career in 2006 and has since become one of the most popular and successful wrestlers in the industry.

As of 2024, Cody Rhodes has an estimated net worth of $5 million. While this may seem like a modest sum compared to some other celebrities, Cody has worked hard to build his career and establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the wrestling world. Here are 9 interesting facts about Cody Rhodes and his net worth:

1. Wrestling Legacy: Cody Rhodes comes from a long line of wrestlers, with both his father, Dusty Rhodes, and his brother, Dustin Rhodes, also being wrestling legends. Growing up in this environment, Cody developed a passion for wrestling at a young age and has carried on his family’s legacy in the industry.

2. Ring Name: Cody Rhodes originally wrestled under his real name, but in 2007, he adopted the ring name “Cody Rhodes” in honor of his father, Dusty Rhodes. The name change helped him establish his own identity in the wrestling world and set him apart from his family members.

3. Stardust Character: In 2014, Cody Rhodes took on the persona of Stardust, a mysterious and eccentric character with a cosmic theme. The character was a departure from his previous persona and allowed Cody to showcase his versatility as a performer. Stardust became a fan favorite and helped Cody further establish himself in the wrestling world.

4. Acting Career: In addition to his wrestling career, Cody Rhodes has also ventured into acting. He has appeared in a number of television shows and movies, including Arrow and MacGyver. His acting skills have earned him critical acclaim and helped him expand his fan base beyond the wrestling world.

5. AEW Co-Founder: In 2019, Cody Rhodes co-founded All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a professional wrestling promotion that has quickly become a major player in the industry. As one of the driving forces behind AEW, Cody has helped the promotion achieve success and establish itself as a viable alternative to WWE.

6. Merchandise Sales: Cody Rhodes has a strong presence in the world of merchandise sales, with his merchandise being some of the best-selling items in the wrestling industry. From t-shirts to action figures, Cody’s merchandise has become a favorite among fans and has contributed significantly to his net worth.

7. Brand Endorsements: In addition to his wrestling and acting endeavors, Cody Rhodes has also secured several lucrative brand endorsements. These partnerships have helped him increase his income and expand his reach to new audiences.

8. Real Estate Investments: Cody Rhodes has made smart real estate investments over the years, which have helped him grow his net worth. By investing in properties in desirable locations, Cody has been able to increase his wealth and secure his financial future.

9. Philanthropy: Cody Rhodes is also known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various charitable causes and organizations. He has used his platform as a wrestler and actor to raise awareness and funds for important causes, making a positive impact on the world around him.

Age: As of 2024, Cody Rhodes is 39 years old.

Height: Cody Rhodes stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall.

Weight: Cody Rhodes weighs around 220 pounds.

Spouse: Cody Rhodes is married to fellow wrestler Brandi Rhodes, who also performs in AEW.

In conclusion, Cody Rhodes has built a successful career in wrestling and entertainment, earning a net worth of $5 million as of 2024. With his talent, drive, and passion for the industry, Cody has established himself as a force to be reckoned with and a true wrestling legend in his own right. Whether in the ring or on the screen, Cody Rhodes continues to captivate audiences and inspire fans around the world with his performances and philanthropic efforts.



